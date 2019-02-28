Pola Orbis Hldg : Announcement Regarding Personnel Changes at POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. and its Subsidiary

February 28, 2019

Company Name: Representative: TSE Code: Contact:

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Satoshi Suzuki,

Representative Director and President 4927 (TSE 1st Section)

Naotaka Hashi, General Manager, Corporate Communications Div. TEL: +81-3-3563-5517

Announcement Regarding Personnel Changes at POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. and its Subsidiary

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has decided at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 28, 2019, to implement personnel changes as follows. The appointment of the new Corporate Auditor of the Company is subject to approval by the 13th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, scheduled for March 26, 2019.

1. Personnel change at POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (as of March 26, 2019)

Candidate for Corporate Auditor of the Company (The person will assume the office following approval by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for March 26, 2019)

New position Name Current position Appointed Corporate Auditor Hideki Komoto Corporate Officer in charge of Accounting and Liaison, General Manager of Accounting Div. at POLA INC.

Retiring: Hisao Iwabuchi, Corporate Auditor

2. Personnel changes at the Company's subsidiary (as of March 26, 2019)

POLA INC.

New supervisory role Name Current supervisory role Changes in supervisory role Director and Corporate Officer in charge of Human Resources, Accounting, Corporate Planning and IT Seiichi Takaya Director and Corporate Officer in charge of Human Resources, Corporate Planning and IT Changes in supervisory role Director and Corporate Officer in charge of Logistics, Quality Assurance and Liaison Kazuhiro Nishikata Director and Corporate Officer in charge of Logistics and Quality Assurance

Retiring: Hideki Komoto, Corporate Officer

