Pola Orbis Hldg : Announcement Regarding Personnel Changes at POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. and its Subsidiary

02/28/2019 | 01:25am EST

February 28, 2019

Company Name: Representative: TSE Code: Contact:

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Satoshi Suzuki,

Representative Director and President 4927 (TSE 1st Section)

Naotaka Hashi, General Manager, Corporate Communications Div. TEL: +81-3-3563-5517

Announcement Regarding Personnel Changes at POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. and its Subsidiary

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has decided at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 28, 2019, to implement personnel changes as follows. The appointment of the new Corporate Auditor of the Company is subject to approval by the 13th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, scheduled for March 26, 2019.

1. Personnel change at POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (as of March 26, 2019)

Candidate for Corporate Auditor of the Company (The person will assume the office following approval by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for March 26, 2019)

New position

Name

Current position

Appointed

Corporate Auditor

Hideki Komoto

Corporate Officer in charge of Accounting and Liaison, General Manager of Accounting Div. at POLA INC.

Retiring: Hisao Iwabuchi, Corporate Auditor

2. Personnel changes at the Company's subsidiary (as of March 26, 2019)

POLA INC.

New supervisory role

Name

Current supervisory role

Changes in supervisory role

Director and Corporate Officer in charge of Human Resources, Accounting, Corporate Planning and IT

Seiichi Takaya

Director and Corporate Officer in charge of Human Resources, Corporate Planning and IT

Changes in supervisory role

Director and Corporate Officer in charge of Logistics, Quality Assurance and Liaison

Kazuhiro Nishikata

Director and Corporate Officer in charge of Logistics and Quality Assurance

Retiring: Hideki Komoto, Corporate Officer

Disclaimer

POLA ORBIS Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 06:24:10 UTC
