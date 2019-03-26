Log in
Pola Orbis Hldg : Combining peptide science and dermatology to create innovative products PeptiDream and POLA CHEMICAL accelerate R&D through collaboration

03/26/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

March 27, 2019

Combining dermatology and peptide science

to create innovative products

POLA CHEMICAL and PeptiDream accelerate R&D through collaboration

POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. (Headquarters: Yokohama City, Kanagawa, Japan; President: Kazuya Kugimaru) of the POLA ORBIS Group and PeptiDream Inc. (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa, Japan; President: Patrick C Reid) are jointly collaborating for the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, quasi-drugs, and cosmetics that make use of peptides.*1 The combination of the basic research expertise of POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. in dermatology and PeptiDream's technology for creating and identifying peptides with novel functions will enable the companies to accelerate R&D for innovations.

*1 Compounds made up of a few to several dozen amino acids.

The Headquarters and Yokohama R&D Center

The Headquarters and Laboratory

of PeptiDream

of POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

The strengths and background of both companies

The forte of POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is innovative research and product development based on scientific evidence, including the successful development of Wrinkle Shot Medical Serum, the first quasi-drug in Japan that has been shown to improve wrinkles. The POLA ORBIS Group is promoting open innovation with cutting-edge external organizations in different fields in order to enhance its strength of "providing original value with abundant sensitivity." POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. also aims for innovative output and for rapid development by collaborating with external organizations to intensify its dermatological research and develop effective materials.

PeptiDream's strength lies in its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology, which allows for the creation of a wide-variety of highly diverse non-standard peptide*2 libraries that can be used to rapidly identify peptide candidates for pharmaceutical and diagnostic development. In addition to pharmaceutical and diagnostic use, these peptide candidates have significant potentials for use in a number of other applications. PeptiDream is aiming to strategically expand the scope and application of the PDPS technology into adjacent growing areas.

Future initiatives

POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. aims to further expand its development pipeline by utilizing PeptiDream's PDPS technology with its dermatological expertise and capabilities for the development of materials for use as quasi-drugs and cosmetics at its Frontier Research Center. This collaboration will enable the rapid development of materials with reliable effectiveness and outstanding safety and stability.

PeptiDream would lead the development of any therapeutics, arising from the collaboration. In addition, PeptiDream will expand its application of the PDPS technology to the discovery and development of peptides for use as quasi-drugs and cosmetics which are led by POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC..

*2 Non-standard peptides: Peptides that comprise not only the 20 human amino acids in the body, but also other non-standard amino acids.

Inquiries should be addressed to: POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC., Corporate Communications Div.

E-mail:webmaster@po-holdings.co.jp

Additional Information

Frontier Research Center (FRC), POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

The Frontier Research Center (FRC) has been set up within POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC., which is in charge of research, development, and production for the POLA ORBIS Group. The Center carries out research aimed at creating new value based on the development strategies determined by the Multiple Intelligence Research Center (MIRC) of POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC., and is responsible for generating seeds for use in new and existing businesses. The FRC carries out innovative research such as the development of new active ingredients.

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.

As the POLA ORBIS Group looks to its 100th anniversary in 2029, the Group formulated its new Corporate Mission, to "Sensitize the world to beauty," and it has drawn up a new vision to bring about long-term growth.

POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. website: http://www.pola-rm.co.jp/en/index.html

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. website: https://www.po-holdings.co.jp/en/index.html

PeptiDream Inc.

PeptiDream Inc. is a public (Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section 4587) biopharmaceutical company founded in 2006 employing our proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS), a state-of-the-art highly versatile discovery platform which enables the production of highly diverse (trillions) non-standard peptide libraries with high efficiency, for the identification of highly potent and selective hit candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based or small molecule-based therapeutics. PeptiDream aspires to be a world leader in drug discovery and development to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients worldwide.

PeptiDream Inc. website: https://www.peptidream.com/

Inquiries: Tel +81-44-270-1270,E-mailp-reid@peptidream.com

Disclaimer

POLA ORBIS Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 02:24:09 UTC
