POLA ORBIS HLDG INC

POLA ORBIS HLDG INC

(4927)
My previous session
Pola Orbis Hldg : General Stockholders' Meeting will be held on March 26

0
02/28/2019 | 08:42pm EST

The 13th Annual Stockholders' Meeting of POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. will be held on March 26, 2019 as follows.

Date and Time : 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Place: Hiten Main Banquet Hall, Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa, located at

3-13-1 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Meeting Agenda

Matters to be reported:

1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 13th fiscal year (January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018) and the auditing report for the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 13th fiscal year (January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)

Proposals to be resolved :
Proposal 1:Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2:Election of One (1) Corporate Auditor

Proposal 3:Revision of Executive Compensation Plan in Line with the Introduction of a New Share-based Compensation Plan for Directors, etc.

Disclaimer

POLA ORBIS Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 01:41:06 UTC
0
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 252 B
EBIT 2019 44 000 M
Net income 2019 29 652 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 24,00
P/E ratio 2020 21,80
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capitalization 733 B
Chart POLA ORBIS HLDG INC
Duration : Period :
Pola Orbis Hldg Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLA ORBIS HLDG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 036  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoshi Suzuki President & Representative Director
Akira Fujii Director, Head-Finance, Legal Affairs & IR
Naoki Kume Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Takao Miura Director
Yoshifumi Abe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLA ORBIS HLDG INC7.43%6 615
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY8.61%247 431
UNILEVER (NL)-0.07%154 108
UNILEVER-2.93%154 108
UNILEVER NV (ADR)2.86%154 036
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.71%56 759
