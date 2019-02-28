Pola Orbis Hldg : General Stockholders' Meeting will be held on March 26

The 13th Annual Stockholders' Meeting of POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. will be held on March 26, 2019 as follows.
Date and Time : 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Place: Hiten Main Banquet Hall, Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa, located at
3-13-1 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Meeting Agenda
Matters to be reported:
1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 13th fiscal year (January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018) and the auditing report for the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 13th fiscal year (January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)
Proposals to be resolved :
Proposal 1:Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2:Election of One (1) Corporate Auditor
Proposal 3:Revision of Executive Compensation Plan in Line with the Introduction of a New Share-based Compensation Plan for Directors, etc.
