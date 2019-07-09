Pola Orbis Hldg : HOLDINGS Corporate Report 2018 Released 0 07/09/2019 | 01:23am EDT Send by mail :

Contents The POLA ORBIS Group's Stakeholders Customers Communities Business Partners* The POLA ORBIS Group NGO/Media Employees Shareholders and Investors *Including Beauty Directors The POLA ORBIS Group's Value Creation Activities That Support Sustainable Growth A Message from the President 2 Basic Stance on Corporate Governance 42 Progress to Date 8 Matters Related to the Board of Directors 44 Business Structure and Brand Portfolio 10 Fundamental Activities That Fulﬁll Medium-Term Management Plan 12 Our Corporate Responsibilities 47 Financial and Non-Financial Highlights 14 Management Structure 48 The POLA ORBIS Group's Value Creation Process 16 Directors and Corporate Auditors of Group Companies 50 Strengths of the POLA ORBIS Group 18 Human Resources Strategy 52 Special Feature: Stakeholder Communication 56 POLA-There for Women at All Life Stages and Initiatives That Address Issues at Community Level 58 There for the Community of the Future 20 Dialogue with Shareholders 59 Concept Creation/Product Development 22 Environmental Initiatives 60 Research & Development 24 Human Rights Initiatives 61 Sales/After-Sales Support 26 Support for Culture and Art 62 Strategies for Sustainable Growth Financial Section Sustainability 28 Five-Year Summary of Selected Financial Data 64 Opportunity and Risk Management 30 Management's Discussion and Analysis 65 Growth Strategy by Brand 32 Consolidated Financial Statements 74 POLA 32 ORBIS 34 Independent Auditor's Report 111 Overseas Brands 36 History 112 Brands under Development 38 Financial Strategies 40 Corporate Information and Stock Information 113 Editorial Policy This report, incorporating non-financial information such as management's policies, strategies and the underlying basis for these decisions in addition to financial informa- tion, is intended to give stakeholders greater insight into our activities. The information has been compiled with reference to the International Integrated Reporting Framework, issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). Time Frame This report focuses on activities and results achieved in fiscal 2018-the 12 months from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018-but some fiscal 2019 content is also included. In 2017, the POLA ORBIS Group signed the UN Global Compact, pledging, as a good corporate citizen, to participate in the creation of a global framework for sustainable growth. Scope POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. and consolidated subsidiaries Disclaimer Forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are predictions related to future results or events, except where the information is historical fact, and are based on assumptions made by the Company using information available at the time. The risks and uncertainties inherent in such assumptions may cause actual results to differ from stated expectations. Information related to the closing of accounts has been prepared on the basis of data available as of February 13, 2019. POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2018 1 A Message from the President Satoshi Suzuki Representative Director and President POLA ORBIS Group Philosophy Mission Sensitize the world to beauty. Approach life with boundless curiosity and ﬁll it with heartwarming encounters and new discoveries. Make the world different tomorrow. Inspire a sensitivity to beauty that changes people's lives, making them feel happier and more emotionally fulﬁlled. Vision To maximize the unique character of each brand, and become a global corporate group that enriches the lives of people around the world. "I want to present the very best to each and every customer directly." -Shinobu Suzuki, Founder The POLA ORBIS Group tracks its beginnings to a cream formulated in 1929 by the founder for his wife to soften and smooth her rough hands. He later went around door-to-door selling this exclusively formulated cream. The spirit of monozukuri production within the POLA ORBIS Group thus began with the love of a man for his wife. The founder wanted to offer customers the very best, and such products had to be marketed under a similarly excellent method, which meant explaining how to use each product to obtain the best results. This belief is part of the Group's DNA. In 1937, a woman came to the sales office in Kyoto and asked, "Would you consider hiring a woman?" Back in those days, the working world was essentially male-dominated. Today, there are some 45,000* women working as POLA Beauty Directors. The company's development is most certainly a reflection of Beauty Directors' people-oriented perspective, their understanding of local issues and their acceptance in the community. Beauty Directors often hear customers say, "I like purchasing products from you" or "You're the reason I'll buy the product." The underlying sentiment comes from beyond a simple relationship of selling cosmetics to customers. Rather, it implies that Beauty Directors listen to customers' concerns and support their lives. In addition, Beauty Directors are women who love working in the community and thus are role models for other women. People skills like these are the Group's biggest strength. In 2017, drawing on this asset to grow as a corporate group and sharing a perspective on the image we want to portray, we embraced a new philosophy-"Sensitize the world to beauty." Working together, we will participate in evolving innovation, encourage people to appreciate and pursue beauty, and become a corporate group that enriches people's lives. *As of December 31, 2018 Creation Value Group's ORBIS POLA The 2 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2018 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2018 3 Fiscal 2018 results The domestic cosmetics market was generally favorable. However, inbound spending and purchasing for the purpose of consumer-to-consumer transactions began to slow down in the third quarter, reflecting the impact of China's E-commerce Law. If inbound spending is excluded, the domestic cosmetics market appeared to shrink. Against this backdrop, the POLA ORBIS Group emphasized efforts to boost the profitability of operations in Japan, move overseas operations into the black and create next-generation growth brands, in line with the four-yearmedium-term management plan launched in 2017. As a result, consolidated net sales reached ¥248.5 billion, up 1.7%, and operating income hit ¥39.4 billion, up 1.6%, extending higher sales and higher income for the ninth straight year. Unfortunately, profit attributable to owners of parent tumbled 30.9%, to ¥8.3 billion, owing to the booking of an impairment loss on non-current assets at Jurlique and a loss on the transfer of the Group's pharmaceuticals business. Progress on medium-term management plan POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS set 2020 as the year to achieve its long-term vision, with targets of at least ¥250 billion in net sales, an operating margin of at least 15% and return on equity of at least 12%. In 2018, the net sales CAGR rose 6.7% and the operating margin CAGR was up 21.3% over the 2017 figures, but ROE, which exceeded the target ahead of schedule in 2017, dropped in 2018 due to the booking of extraordinary losses. In 2019 and 2020, we will strive to achieve targets and definitely move overseas operations into the black. We will also identify different issues of importance, with a view toward a new Group vision for 2021 and beyond. Net Sales/Operating Income/Operating Margin Millions of yen Net sales (Left axis) Operating income (Right axis) Operating margin Millions of yen 300,000 Operating margin 60,000 15.9% 200,000 40,000 2017-2018 CAGR 100,000 Net sales 20,000 +6.7% Operating income +21.3% 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 0 2020 (Plan) Issues and approaches in 2019 The Group will focus its investment in the Beauty Care business. We moved into the pharmaceuticals business in 1983 and fully demonstrated synergies with cosmetics research. However, management saw the difficulty of further sustainable growth and decided to transfer the pharmaceuticals business outside the Group. For fiscal 2019, we are looking forward to the 10th straight year of higher sales and income, on a consolidated basis, with net sales rising 2% and operating income up 4.1%, based on a real growth rate that excludes the fiscal 2018 results of the pharmaceuticals business. At POLA, changes in inbound spending and purchasing for the purpose of consumer-to- consumer transactions temporarily impacted demand adversely. However, the company will maintain stable growth with its domestic repeat-purchase customer base, which recorded double-digit growth in 2018. In May 2019, POLA added basic items to the White Shot series, a quasi-drug lineup of skin-whitening products featuring a new active ingredient, the first approved by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in 10 years. In July 2019, the company plans to launch a renewed APEX series, a personalized skincare brand in the POLA portfolio. POLA has seen an upward trend in the popularity and use of its products, and a sustained approach to branding will fuel further improvement. In overseas activities, the company will capitalize on opportunities afforded by increasingly higher brand recognition, tap China and Hong Kong as main markets and duty-free shops as a key marketing channel, and aim to double the number of stores, from 50 at the end of fiscal 2018 to 100 within two years. Overseas operations have already turned a profit, but during the current medium-term management plan, the company will prioritize top-of-the-line expansion and actively invest in marketing strategies. At ORBIS, several years of branding efforts have set the stage for higher sales in domestic operations. The renewed ORBIS U, launched in October 2018, attracted more people in their 30s to the brand. The success of structural reforms showed in key performance indicators (KPIs), including cost of sales and spending per customer, leading to higher income. In January 2019, ORBIS debuted DEFENCERA, the first food for specified health uses (FOSHU) in Japan with ingredients recognized as having a positive effect on the skin. This product will be the catalyst that drives sales upward. Through a strategic alliance with Tmall Global, ORBIS began selling DEFENCERA in China in February 2019. The company will earnestly strive to raise its profile in that market. Sales of brands under development continued to chart an upward path in fiscal 2018. ACRO, the company behind the THREE brand, will accelerate THREE's global expansion, reinforce the business structure by cultivating a wider e-commerce channel and work to improve profitability. In September 2018, ACRO created a bigger brand portfolio and raised expectations that it will be the next growth driver of the POLA ORBIS Group by unveiling three new brands-Amplitude, ITRIM and FIVEISM x THREE. In 2019, the priority will be to solidify brand position by establishing more points of customer contact and increasing the number of customers at home and abroad. This emphasis will move ACRO into the black overall by 2021. For overseas brands, there is a pressing need to deal with losses. We acknowledge that the primary reason for Jurlique's impairment loss stems from a delay in reviewing the role of the brand within our multi-brand strategy. The initial goal, when Jurlique was brought under the POLA ORBIS Group umbrella, was to raise the overseas sales ratio on a consolidated basis by expanding our presence, especially in China, where we anticipated growth. We invested in marketing strategies to cultivate and capitalize on growth potential. However, external factors affecting the brand have changed dramatically since the acquisition, mainly due to the appearance of competitors employing a similar concept and major changes in the market environment in China, our target overseas market. This situation disrupted progress in sales growth and, more recently, eroded improvement on the profit front. Going forward, we will place even greater emphasis on efforts to move Jurlique into the black rather than expand sales, and we will radically restructure the entire organization, including the head office. ORBIS DEFENCERA Fiscal 2019 Consolidated Performance Forecast *Reference: Real growth rate excludes impact from transfer of pharmaceuticals business. Net sales ¥241billion (Down 3.0% year on year) *(Up 2.0% year on year) Operating income ¥40.5 billion (Up 2.5% year on year) *(Up 4.1% year on year) Creation Value Group's ORBIS POLA The 4 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2018 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2018 5 In addition, operations will be streamlined, a process targeting extensive closure of unprofitable stores in China. When investment efficiency has improved, resources will be concentrated into the company's main markets-Australia and Hong Kong-to put sales back on a growth track. H2O PLUS has withdrawn from the wholesale market in North America to concentrate on its e-commerce and hotel amenities business. Mainstay products will be developed and produced by POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, which will strive to enhance product appeal. M&As are vital for expanding the scope of business, but decisions must be made carefully, with current valuation in mind. To boost the effectiveness of our M&A strategy, we will identify brands that are worth buying and choices that present synergy potential from a Group perspective, based on an original Company M&A template-a task list-acknowledging aspects of past actions that did not turn out exactly as planned. Meanwhile, overseas operations for POLA and THREE are currently trending favorably, and we will accelerate investment to increase their store counts, especially in Asia, boost brand recognition and speed up growth. In addition, we will reach for new heights in R&D, which fuels growth drivers. Recent results include Japan's first wrinkle-improvingquasi-drug product, a new active ingredient for skin- whitening and a food for specified health uses that has a positive effect on the skin-highly distinctive products brought to market in quick succession. Indeed, R&D capabilities are a Group strength. To reinforce these capabilities, we plan to raise the ratio of R&D to net sales by 20% by 2020, over the level in 2018, and constantly create new ingredient pipelines. Our capital policy will also change, matched to the business environment. Management had previously avoided treasury stock buybacks from the perspective of liquidity but reconsidered this position because conditions have changed since POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS listed its shares nearly 10 years ago. From now on, the purchase of treasury stock will be considered on the basis of investment strategies, market prices and the liquidity of Company shares. Toward sustainable management Shinobu Suzuki, the founder, expressed the idea of finding joy in making others happy and inspiring others to live life with an enthusiasm driven by smiles. This revered idea permeates the POLA ORBIS Group today. People are living longer-with many now reaching 100-but no one can read the future. This breeds a sense of uncertainty, a feeling of being trapped. In this era, our mission is crystal clear: stimulate the curiosity that lies within everyone and support a forward-looking attitude that turns new experiences into personal growth. We are determined to fulfill this mission, a commitment substantiated by efforts outlined in our sustainability statement-to improve quality of life through innovative technology services that utilize landmark products and services to address concerns; to revitalize communities through joint projects at the local level; and to promote culture, the arts and design that heighten perceptions of beauty. The Multiple Intelligence Research Center and the Frontier Research Center-both established in 2018-aim to enhance quality of life by forming new questions for the world to ponder and finding answers through the power of science, going beyond the borders of cosmetics. Meanwhile, Group companies and stores promote solutions to community issues and encourage women to be active in society through joint efforts with local governments, nonprofit organizations and other groups across the country. In culture and the arts, we have a long history of involvement, providing chances for young artists to exhibit their work and striving to pass traditional culture on to the next generation. Also, we enthusiastically include art in employee training programs because, I feel, art promotes a different level of awareness that is indispensable for creating something the world has never seen before. What can we do, beyond the limits of cosmetics, to enrich people's lives? What should we provide? How do we express our message? These are the questions we are asking ourselves in a passionate discussion about the corporate vision that will guide us from 2021. The POLA ORBIS Group will build a solid position as a corporate group sincere in establishing relationships with people, society and the environment, engaging in business and spreading the message of beauty inside and outside to people around the world. Creation Value Group's ORBIS POLA The The payout ratio will not change-the policy still calls for 60% or higher. We will be offering a commemorative dividend to mark our 90th anniversary in September 2019, as we thank shareholders who have supported us since our listing in 2010. It is the support of shareholders and, by extension, all stakeholders that has enabled us to achieve stable growth in an environment characterized by intense transformation. In 2019, we established voluntary advisory bodies-the Nomination Advisory Committee and the Compensation Advisory Committee-to ensure management soundness and transparency. We will make tireless efforts to enhance corporate governance. Multiple Intelligence Research Center • Formulate Group • Identify next-generation needs appropriate for the strategies for research pursuit of beauty and intellectual property • Optimize allocation of • Collaborate with leading-edge research institutions and research results within invest in research-related the Group venture capital targets Frontier Research Center Delve deeper into cutting-edge science, cultivate new domains Science Life Communication 6 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2018 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2018 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

