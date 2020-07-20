MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. 4927 JP3855900001 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/17 1747 JPY -2.73% 01:16a POLA ORBIS : Corporate Report 2019 Released PU 06/29 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 05/11 POLA ORBIS : Summary of Key Q&As on Conference Call for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 is Released PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news POLA ORBIS : Corporate Report 2019 Released 0 07/20/2020 | 01:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Report 2019 Vision To maximize the unique character of each brand, and become a global corporate group that enriches the lives of people around the world. Prologue Mission Part 1 Strategy Part 2 Sustainability Part 3 Financial data Contents POLA ORBIS Group Philosophy 2 Our Priorities 3 Progress to Date 6 Spotlight 1 Articulating the Mission 8 Spotlight 2 Group philosophy and measures to instill concepts 10 A Message from the President 12 Strengths of the POLA ORBIS Group 16 Non-Financial Strategies 18 Financial Strategies 20 Technology Strategy 22 Environment Around Us (Recognizing and Responding to Opportunities and Risks) 24 Value Creation Process 26 Financial and Non-Financial Highlights 28 Business Structure and Brand Portfolio 30 Growth Strategies by Brand 32 POLA 32 ORBIS 34 Overseas Brands 36 Brands under Development 38 1. Quality of Life Improvement through Innovative Technology Services 40 2. Regional Revitalization 42 3. Culture, the Arts, Design 44 4. Human Resources 46 5. The Environment and Human Rights 50 Dialogue with Stakeholders 52 Governance Basic Stance on Corporate Governance 54 Matters Related to the Board of Directors 56 Fundamental Activities That Fulfill Our Corporate Responsibilities 59 Management Structure 60 Directors and Corporate Auditors of Group Companies 62 Five-Year Summary of Selected Financial Data 64 Management's Discussion and Analysis 65 Consolidated Financial Statements 70 Independent Auditor's Report 109 Corporate Information 110 Editorial Policy This report, incorporating non-financial information such as management's policies, strategies and the underlying basis for these decisions in addition to financial information, is intended to give stakeholders greater insight into our activities. In addition, it has been compiled with reference to the International Integrated Reporting Framework, issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), as well as Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-InvestorDialogues for Collaborative Value Creation, prepared by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Time Frame This report focuses on activities and results achieved in fiscal 2019-the 12 months from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019-but some fiscal 2020 content is also included. Scope POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. and consolidated subsidiaries Disclaimer Forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are predictions related to future results or events, except where the information is historical fact, and are based on assumptions made by the Company using information available at the time. The risks and uncertainties inherent in such assumptions may cause actual results to differ from stated expectations. Information related to the financial results for fiscal 2019 have been prepared on the basis of data available as of February 14, 2020. The inclusion of POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. in any MSCI index, and the use of The POLA ORBIS Group joined the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a Oil (RSPO) in 2019 and has pledged to work toward a market sponsorship, endorsement or sales promotion of the Company by MSCI or any of its transformation to make sustainable palm oil the norm. affiliates. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service Check our progress at www.rspo.org. marks of MSCI or its affiliates. POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 1 POLA ORBIS Group Philosophy Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Our Priorities Mission Sensitize the world to beauty. Approach life with boundless curiosity and fill it with heartwarming encounters and new discoveries. Make the world different tomorrow. Inspire a sensitivity to beauty that changes people's lives, making them feel happier and more emotionally fulfilled. Vision To maximize the unique character of each brand, and become a global corporate group that enriches the lives of people around the world. Way ● Be gracious to others, and express your individuality with flair. ● Cultivate your aesthetic sense and personal tastes. ● Respond to challenges and changing circumstances with flexibility. ● Show care for the environment in all that you do. Sensitizing the world to beauty A hundred years of Group stories passed down through the generations by people Individual changes fuel timely trends The POLA ORBIS Group's portfolio of products and services comprises nine richly distinct brands, hinging on flagship brands POLA and ORBIS. The range of products and services is diverse, and customers in Japan, the rest of Asia and indeed all over the world have access to these brands across various sales channels. The Group's history started in Shizuoka in 1929. Reflecting on this starting point, we will celebrate our 100th anniversary in 2029. In 2006, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS was established as a holding company for the Group and, since being listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2010, the Company has seen its operating environment change at a dizzying pace. The business activities of Group companies, particularly cosmetics-related businesses, have also changed significantly. Advances in information technology have given rise to new lifestyles and modes of communication, and perceptions of value and approaches to life are becoming more diverse. I feel this is a watershed moment-a turning point. The role society expects the Group to play in the future and our raison d'etre in society will not be simple extensions of the past. To ensure corporate longevity and sustainability over the next 100 years and beyond, we must constantly demonstrate a flexible approach to change and adapt to new situations. I liken this to natural selection but from a corporate perspective rather than Satoshi Suzuki Representative Director and President a living creature perspective. Required are the existence of a strong organizational culture to be passed on and the desire to initiate transformation on our own. With this in mind, we embraced a new Group philosophy- "Sensitize the world to beauty"-in 2017. This simple phrase expresses our pledge to be a corporation and an organization that are constantly polishing sensitivity and personality, keeping them bright while inspiring sensitivity to beauty among customers as well. A look back reveals that key individuals with liberated sensitivity and ideas liberated from past theories promoted every big change in the Group's history. Perfect examples are the opening of POLA THE BEAUTY locations, which signaled a new direction in POLA's marketing strategy from traditional door-to-door sales to retail stores, and the debut of Wrinkle Shot Serum, which sent awareness of the POLA brand soaring. An ability to anticipate defining moments, a sense of responsibility, innovative leadership from just one person-qualities such as these have the potential to transform business models and products in ways not otherwise thought possible and create new markets. Inevitably, this process sparks timely trends. I have seen such moments of transformation several times. Sensitivity, that is, an innate understanding of people and their environment, is the fuel that powers the POLA ORBIS Group. It is, I firmly believe, the source of continued growth. ● Think independently and work cooperatively to grow as individuals and as a group. Constantly cultivate aesthetic sense and personal tastes and keep them bright while inspiring sensitivity to beauty among customers. 2 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 3 Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Capacity to appreciate one's own sensitivity to beauty and draw on this awareness to exert a positive influence. Toward management that maximizes personal potential The domestic economy is entering a new phase, characterized by issues that face all developed nations today, namely, the graying of society, fewer children, an accelerated decrease in the population-more specifically the working population-and a shrinking domestic market. Society is likely to become dependent on artificial intelligence (AI) for the majority of jobs in the near future, due to a persistent labor shortage. Naturally, it is imperative that we too respond to society's The Group is a corporate group that has historically drawn on value created by people. As we go forward, our biggest strength will be sensitivity-the capacity to inspire. This human quality will make us a more attractive corporate group in the eyes of society, worthy of a long corporate life. Every person builds a unique history of life events- experiences, encounters, hardships and approaches to surmount difficult times, and steps to maximize coincidence and good luck. All these things mold a person's character. The differences differentiating one person from another create personality. If there are 4,000 employees, there will be 4,000 New perspectives and new encounters inspire a sensitivity to beauty Since drafting the new philosophy, the POLA ORBIS Group has worked to instill the concept among employees, while promoting a human resources strategy aimed at applying the personality and sensitivity cultivated by employees to management practices. For example, the Company tweaked the competency criteria introduced in 2006 to develop more human resources with the kinds of people skills that motivate others and to deliver fine-tuned responses to changes in the business environment. A distinguishing feature of our approach to competency is the requirement for bi-i-shiki (esthetic sense). We were the first company to apply to competency content this criterion, which is the capacity to appreciate one's own sensitivity to beauty, without relying on others to form awareness, and to utilize the knowledge to exert a positive influence. In addition, we run skills-development programs such as the Future Study Program, the Business Innovation Academy and Coaching for Organizational Changes. Art-based workshops have also been launched to enhance creative and intuitive capabilities and develop the knack for conveying concepts to others. The art-based workshops program has attracted considerable attention even from other companies. different industries and different sectors. The Multiple Intelligence Research Center (MIRC), established in 2018, in one year sent researchers to 16 countries and 27 regions on a global quest for leading-edge technologies. We have another facility, the Frontier Research Center (FRC), which began joint work with the Skin Research Institute of Singapore, one of the world's top research institutes, in 2019. In addition, we are expanding business with OEM operations for cosmetics products in conjunction with the integration of our own production sites. We are also pursuing joint activities with players in fields beyond the scope of cosmetics, achieving one success after another in plans and projects through collaboration. Our efforts have included joint research with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, cooperative initiatives with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, projects utilizing traditional Japanese techniques and regional development ventures with local governments. In these kinds of cooperative initiatives outside the Group, we communicate with others not as part of an organization or as employees of a company but simply as people with our own feelings. We oversee business, and we seek out shared points of contact and reciprocal opportunities. By drawing on these experiences, employees promote open innovation and reveal the corporate culture beyond corporate walls. Recently, embrace of digital technology and make the most of this transformation. However, from a logical standpoint, business is at first glance an activity to maximize profit through enhanced efficiency. That said, the building blocks of a foundation, whether they be economic or social, are the skills and mindsets of people. No matter how extensive deep learning with Big Data becomes, there are limits to how far AI can go. AI is bound by inductive reasoning, where the single exception to a rule causes logic to collapse, and deductive reasoning at a level that goes back again and again to past successes. Mood dictates how people shop. They think and act intuitively. The only way to utilize AI, once its limitations are known, is to draw out an ability for abductive reasoning, that is, an innate capacity to form hypotheses from personal observations, experience or knowledge in various settings. In today's world, there is no single right approach in business. When I look at best-selling business books, I see no Ariadne's clew, no guide out of the labyrinth. What is left for us to do is think of possible courses of action on our own, implement plans quickly and, drawing on successes and failures, carve out a path that we believe is right. personalities, and also 4,000 opportunities. This potential is by far the best fuel to spur corporate evolution. All the Group's stories are transmitted from one person to another. For precisely this reason, we inspire people's sensitivities not only through cosmetics but also through original value in different experiences, information, culture and the arts. We have a presence that can change people's lives. I truly believe this. The long-term management plan announced in 2011 ends in 2020. It has been a roller-coaster ride of strategies-some successful, some not so much. We are working on the next long-term management plan, which will run from 2021 through 2029, the year we celebrate our 100th anniversary. The new plan will have unique content that reflects the ideas and perspectives outlined so far. In spring 2021, we will announce the plan, which will appropriately meet the expectations of shareholders, who have supported us to date. I ask for the continued backing and encouragement of shareholders as we travel the road to sustained growth together. It is a huge job for management to create an environment that draws on an aesthetic sense and personality to complement such human resources development. I studied thermodynamics in my school days. This science provided me with many hints on running an organization like a company. An organization could often be compared to a space with no opening. If the space is left vacant, entropy, that is, the degree of disorder or randomness in the system, increases, and the space loses its dynamic energy. There are two ways to prevent this: one is to develop the skills of people within the space through such approaches as the aforementioned training programs to boost human efficiency, and the other is to open up the closed space. Along this line of thought, we need to be more open and need to create a structure that is more accessible to the outside. Toward these ends, we are rebuilding our R&D structure and engaging in joint activities with partners in efforts with external partners have been moving naturally to completion. For example, APEX, which has been on the market for 30 years, underwent renewal last year. With involvement from many external organizations, product developers created a new APEX system using the Internet to skip physical sampling of the stratum corneum, the outermost layer of skin, and complete immediate skin analysis. This is a great example that confirms how we are sensitizing the world to beauty. In addition, our corporate venture capital program-investment of corporate funds directly into external venture companies that began in 2018- delivered double-digit results last year. We expect synergy within the Group in the future. The contribution that these activities will have on the Group's fiscal performance is yet to come. But buds of change are already appearing here and there within the Group, while steadily evolving as part of the corporate culture. All stories are transmitted from one person to another. 4 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 5 Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Progress to Date With refined sensitivity, we transform with the times. Through employees' ability to express evolving perceptions of beauty, the POLA ORBIS Group has been quick to identify changing market and customer needs and constantly transform to meet new requirements. We will refine our ability to adapt with the times while maximizing strengths in R&D and direct marketing to underpin corporate growth. 2011 POLA B.A Start of 100 best cosmetics awards New stage of growth 2014 Highest award at IFSCC Congress in Paris Dramatic improvement in domestic profitability Laying of stable foundation for domestic operations geared toward realization of long-term vision. 2017 Launched Japan's first wrinkle- improving serum Working toward long-term vision Positioned to achieve remarkable progress toward becoming a highly profitable global company. 2020 profitable - highly 2017 a be to mpany Seeking co lobal g 1982 1937 New cosmetics product containing hyaluronic acid Started with a visit from a woman who asked, "Would you consider hiring a woman?" 1987 2000 Shifted to business model bringing customers into stores for aesthetic treatments and consulting services 2005 Storewide strategy to raise POLA brand profile Multi-brand emphasis Launches multiple brands matched to diversifying customer needs. Drafts long-term vision and medium-term management plan, prompted by stock listing. Acquires H2O PLUS and Jurlique brands. listing ock st - 2013 through 2011 rowth g Accelerated 2016 -term - edium m 2014 of tage lan s p Second anagement m 2014-2016Medium-Term Management Plan 2017-2020Medium-Term Management Plan Management Indicators (Plan) Consolidated net sales CAGR 3%-4% ¥250.0 billion in FY2020 Operating income CAGR 10% or higher Operating 15 1951 Launched first product in Japan that used the term "skin-brightening" Debuted oil-free skincare, unprecedented at the time (ORBIS) Diversifying lifestyles Business activities becoming more diversified to match changing lifestyles. Fragmentation of needs New ways to shop appear with advances in information technology. 2010 Sales channels expand in response - strategy 2005 to changes in society. -brand Multi 2011-2013Medium-Term Management Plan Management Indicators (Results) Consolidated net sales CAGR 5.0% Higher operating income CAGR 9.3% paralleling higher net sales Management Indicators (Results) Consolidated net sales CAGR 4.5% ¥218.4 billion in FY2016 Overseas sales ratio 8.7% in FY2016 Operating income CAGR 18.9% Operating margin 12.3% in FY2016 Capital 9.5 margin % or higher in FY2020 Capital efficiency ROE 12% in FY2020 Shareholder returns Consolidated payout ratio 60% or higher from FY2017 Growth Strategies 1 Sustain stable growth of flagship brands to lead Group earnings Active participation of women in society As Japan welcomes more active participation of women in society, POLA embarks on what is now a 90-year history in the cosmetics business with expansion of its door-to-door business. 1979 of channels - sales 1929 of siness bu Growth-door -to oor d 1929 Shinobu Suzuki founds the business in Shizuoka Prefecture. 1940 POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is established. 1946 The current POLA INC. is established. Mortar used by the Company's founder ORBIS is established and will later develop into a flagship brand. 1999 - diversification 1980 Business 1981 Fashion business is launched. 1989 Department store business is launched. 1984 ORBIS Inc. is established. 1988 Mail-order business is launched. 1999 Internet order system is launched. ORBIS' first generation 100% oil-free series 2004 riety va - channel 2000 sales More 2000 Begins steps to transform sales approach of door-to-door business. 2004 POLA enters the Chinese market. 2000 ORBIS THE SHOP is launched. 2001 ORBIS commences international sales. 2006 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. is established and the Group transitions to a pure holding company system in September. 2010 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section, in December. 2005 POLA THE BEAUTY stores are launched. 2006 ORBIS enters the Taiwanese market. 2008 ORBIS enters the Chinese market. Brands under Development 2007-2008 decencia INC. is established. ACRO INC. is established. Industry-leading profitability Operating margin 8.4% (11.4% for domestic business) (FY2013) Growth Strategies 1 Generate stable profits with flagship brands 2 Accelerate growth of the portfolio of brands under development 3 Develop the Group's presence overseas by leveraging its strengths 4 Reinforce R&D capabilities 5 Reinforce the operating base Overseas Brands 2011 The Group acquires H2O PLUS HOLDINGS, INC. in July. 2012 The Group acquires Jurlique International Pty. Ltd. in February. efficiency ROE % in FY2016 Growth Strategies 1 Sustain stable growth of flagship brands to lead Group earnings 2 Sales growth and monetization of brands under development 3 Overseas brands contributing to profitability through high sales growth 4 Restructure overseas expansion of flagship brands 5 Strengthen operations (human resources, R&D and production) 6 Improve capital efficiency and shareholder returns 2014 THREE commences international sales. 2 Bring overseas operations solidly into black overall 3 Expand brands under development, create new brands, pursue M&A activity 4 Strengthen operations (reinforce R&D, human resources and governance) 5 Enhance capital efficiency and enrich shareholder returns 2017 POLA launches Wrinkle Shot Serum 2018 Group's R&D structure realigned and research oversight function consolidated at Multiple Intelligence Research Center 2018 ACRO launches three new brands. 2019 ORBIS begins sales of DEFENCERA, a food for specified health uses with verified functions for skin. 2019 POLA begins sales of White Shot LX and White Shot MX, featuring a new active ingredient for skin-brightening. Environment/Society/ Governance Efforts 1937 POLA hires its first POLA LADIES. 1979 The current POLA Foundation for the Promotion of Traditional Japanese Culture is established. 1985 POLA introduces product refills. 1990 ORBIS introduces simplified packaging. 1996 The current POLA Art Foundation is established. 1998 The Shizuoka and Fukuroi factories obtain ISO 9001 certification (quality- related). 2000 The Shizuoka and Fukuroi factories obtain ISO 14001 certification (environment-related). 2002 POLA dubs 2002 "Year of Re-Establishment." Formulates corporate philosophy "POLA VALUE." 2005 In-house training across the Group. Introduction of Future Study Program and Top Management Development Program (currently, Business Innovation Academy). 2008 Appoints outside corporate auditor. 2009 Seeking to energize local industry, POLA initiates the "3-9 Project." 2009 Creates Groupwide risk management structure. 2010 POLA obtains "Kurumin" certification mark from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for efforts supporting development of the next generation. 2011 Group companies embark on activities to support reconstruction in areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake. 2011 Opens stakeholder dialogue. 2012 ORBIS introduces employee code of conduct, dubbed "ORBIS STYLE." 2013 Introduces corporate officer system. 2015 Appoints outside directors. 2015 Measures and redefines director competencies. 2015 Elevates level of communication with shareholders (captures first Best IR Award). 2016 Puts together Corporate Governance Report and forms Basic Policy on Corporate Governance. 2016 Initiates Board of Directors' effectiveness evaluation. 2017 Formulates new Group philosophy. 2017 Becomes signatory to UN Global Compact. 2017 Formulates Group Code of Conduct. 2017 Captures Best IR Award for second time. 2018 Introduces senior corporate officer system. 2018 Establishes Group human rights policy. Initiates human rights due diligence. 2018 Begins CSR procurement activities. 2019 Establishes voluntary advisory committees to focus on nomination and appointment of executives and associated compensation. 6 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 7 Spotlight 1Articulating the Mission If you want to preserve something of value into the future, you have to keep changing your own approach. ― Words that flipped on the sensitivity switch ― Miki Oikawa is the woman who hammered out a new brand strategy and drove transformation forward at POLA. Behind this achievement was the power of like-minded individuals who looked objectively at POLA, shared core ideas and traveled toward the same destination. Ms. Oikawa, appointed to the position of representative director and president at POLA-the company's first female president-in 2020, talked with Kotaro Sugiyama, president of Light Publicity Co., Ltd., about an inspiring encounter, structural reforms at POLA and how the Group mission influences her perspective. Miki Oikawa Representative Director and President POLA INC. Joined POLA Cosmetics, Inc. (now POLA INC.) in 1991. For many years, engaged in daily marketing support on the sales front line and later was responsible for business activities, including product planning, promotions and door-to-door sales (now, total beauty operations). Assumed post of representative director and president of POLA INC. in January 2020. Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Kotaro Sugiyama Representative Director and President Light Publicity Co., Ltd. Born in Tokyo in 1948. Creative director. Entered 7th Creators Hall of Fame. Multiple major works, including Pikkapika no Ichinensei (Shining First Graders), published by Shogakukan. Has participated in POLA's advertising campaigns. The encounter-"I don'twant POLA to end up as just another cosmetics company." Sugiyama: I think it was around the end of 2011. My image of POLA was that of a company built on history, tradition and high technology. But it was a turbulent time, and against that backdrop, I happened to meet an amazingly enthusiastic individual-you, Ms. Oikawa-and we talked about POLA's future and whether being a long-standing cosmetics maker was enough to ensure growth. Oikawa: I remember that conversation very well. The ad for B.A Grandluxe II-my first time working with you-had the theme "the POLA renaissance begins." The ad was, of course, to promote a product, but it also carried the idea that POLA was a company evolving to do more interesting things. From that point on, a theme in-house was "destroy to create," and later, in 2012, POLA embarked on a different style of branding. Mr. Sugiyama, to me, you were a tremendous support-a comrade in arms, so to speak. Sugiyama: The word "disruption" has radical connotations, perhaps, but it actually describes a vital process for creating something new. Today, it's a business buzzword. who is adamantly opposed to change may alter that stance when those around him-orher-make changes, ultimately, abandoning the original stance. Oikawa: That's why I reimagined everything, starting with POLA's corporate philosophy. Sugiyama:: "Science" and "Art" are words that reflect POLA's starting point. Engaging with society is essential as well, and "Love" embodies the idea of building warmer and deeper connections with customers and society as a whole. Oikawa: Love represents the relationships POLA has cultivated with customers and business partners. I am convinced that we can move on to the next step with Science (an earnest spirit for research), Art (POLA culture) and Love (heartfelt warmth toward customers) at our core. But POLA's transformation will not unfold without a different kind of commitment from employees and business partners. They are key players in this process. We have gathered input from several questionnaires. The pile of completed questionnaires collected over the past four years would probably reach the ceiling. Sugiyama: I am incredibly impressed at how quickly you and young POLA employees have jumped into action and the pace of change that has characterized POLA's transformation. by 2029, when POLA celebrates its 100th anniversary. A gap may appear between what a person has pictured as the ideal to aspire to and reality. Being able to pinpoint this gap with a new level of awareness is sensitivity. The same applies to an organization. The Group mission presumes employees will hone sharper sensitivity to factors that influence perceptions of beauty. I realized the mission is saying that everyone possesses sensitivity, in varying degrees perhaps, and that they can't react or respond to input if they aren't scanning for blips on the screen, like a radar antenna. In 2019, I had the opportunity to participate in free discussions with people from different industries, in different positions and of different age groups. This provided excellent inspiration. Talking with people of different age groups who have different perceptions of issues is useful for developing sensitivity, and going forward, I will ask employees the right questions, critical questions to ensure growth. It's my duty, I think, to create an environment in which employees can acquire new insights. Sugiyama: It's extremely important from a management perspective for employees to feel that their company is a place that enables them to develop their people skills. Oikawa: Just as you once helped me gain a different perspective, significantly reshape sales and thereby deliver "superlative hospitality" so that customers love POLA even more. We have been successful, with customers' preference for POLA products and interest in using POLA products hitting record highs. As a brand, POLA has developed in a single direction, and I'd like the people on the front lines to do what they want and do more things that make the most of their individuality through such approaches as events matched to regional characteristics and the local customer base. POLA, which started off with the sale of cream by weight, made women feel that pursuing beauty was perfectly acceptable. In an era when it was difficult for women to find work, POLA offered work opportunities to women to be POLA LADIES. Aesthetic treatments for all to enjoy and APEX personalized skincare provided new opportunities in business and personal development. For 90- plus years, POLA has been a game changer that has created a number of rules to present new possibilities. The time is coming for another change. Many small eddies have already appeared, such as regional renaissance, new work styles for women and new possibilities in cosmetics, and if we can adeptly unite these, we'll create a huge vortex that pulls in the whole world. My job is to connect ideas and people, and devise rules-that is, game plans- that facilitate major changes. Branding-"Keep changing your own approach if you want to preserve something of value." Oikawa: You said to me, "Keep changing your own approach if you want to preserve something of value. If you don't help POLA update the brand, you won't be able to protect the jobs of Beauty Directors, who are vital to corporate growth." I will never forget these words. Sugiyama: "Take a different approach if you want to preserve something of value." That is a very important concept. A person Group mission-"Now it'smy turn to flip on the sensitivity switch for others. As you did for me." Oikawa: In 2017, the POLA ORBIS Group embraced a new corporate philosophy and, guided by a mission to sensitize the world to beauty, we will contribute to the realization of a common vision to maximize the unique character of each brand and become a global corporate group that enriches the lives of people around the world. That vision paints a picture of what the Group should be now I am called upon to flip on the sensitivity switch for others. This is very important in terms of making POLA more appealing. I want to sensitize customers to beauty so that they say, "This aspect of the company makes POLA interesting." That will translate into growth for another 100 years. Company'ssocial significance-"POLA has been a rule innovator and will continue to shape new rules for a new world." Oikawa: Since 2016, we have been engaged in efforts to Sugiyama: I think POLA is a company with latent energy, a company that is flexible. Not just resilient but able to ride out situations with agility even when facing an uphill battle or some adversity. I've seen this time and again. Going forward, I'd be happy to help you craft new rules. That would put my skills to good use. Oikawa: Thank you so much. 8 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 9 Spotlight 2 Group philosophy and measures to instill concepts Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Each and every employee under the globally expanding Group umbrella plays a part in "sensitizing the world to beauty" Guided by the Group philosophy, we encourage all employees to embrace new modes of behavior and emphasize human resources development designed to hone sensitivity and heighten bi-i-shiki (esthetic sense) The Group philosophy, revised in 2017, defines the image we to see things, to sense and feel, and to demonstrate their own want the POLA ORBIS Group to portray-a corporate group character, that is, personality. We want the philosophy to be that maximizes the unique character of each brand and embraced Groupwide, and we will offer more opportunities for enriches the lives of people around the world. Efforts to employees to hone sensitivity, gain greater respect for bi-i- enhance the features that highlight each brand start with the shiki and promote systems and evaluation criteria that people creating that particular brand, specifically, their ability support these efforts. Instilling the Philosophy Initiatives Content Restructure Group employee competencies Introduce evaluation system Groupwide, including overseas subsidiaries For behavior and business activities that put the philosophy into practice, establish Draw up Group Code of Conduct standards of conduct to ensure legal compliance, of course, as well as high level of strict self-discipline toward social ethics Implement Group free-agent transfer system Employees who meet certain competency criteria will have the chance to apply for their dream job Implement internal open-offer recruitment Allow divisions needing individuals to recruit from employees in the Group system Restart in-house venture program Contest for new business ideas Participate in external business ideation Encourage submissions to external programs, such as business plan contests opportunities Enable young midcareer employees to attend Young midcareer employees participate in Board of Directors' evaluation discussions on management issues Pursue corporate venture capital investment in start-ups outside the Group as well as joint Execute strategic venture investment opportunities Using competencies to promote Groupwide behavioral development POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS established the Way to clarify the new philosophy and concretely describe the sense of values and required conduct that all employees under the Group umbrella must share and follow. The first item under the Way is to be gracious to others and express individuality with flair. An underlying quality of this flair is a high aesthetic sense, which is seen within the Group as the capacity to realize the value in personal perspective and sensitivity, rather than relying on the views and feelings of others, and then exert a unique positive influence. The most important thing for the Group is for every employee to have the ability to inspire others through a unique presence built on personality and aesthetic sense. A core measure for encouraging this kind of behavioral development is the introduction of competency assessment at all companies under the Group umbrella. Through this approach, it is possible to promote personnel exchanges and human resources development laterally across the Group. President involved in presentations and dialogue with Group employees in Japan and abroad Seeking to convey his thoughts on the Group's philosophy directly and in his own words, Satoshi Suzuki, president of POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS, visits Group companies in Japan and abroad to create opportunities for presentations and dialogue. In July 2017, Mr. Suzuki started with presentations in Japan. He provided background on the redefined philosophy and talked about the kind of transformation the Group would be making. An animated question-and-answer session followed the presentation. In November 2017, Mr. Suzuki traveled to the Jurlique head office in Sydney, Australia, and spoke directly to about 60 employees. The contact opportunity started with Mr. Suzuki offering his thoughts on the new philosophy, his take on a person-centered management style and examples of sensitizing the world to beauty. Jurlique's employees are a multinational group, coming from more than 10 countries. Many points of agreement unfolded in this interactive exchange between the president and the Jurlique employees, all of whom have a different set of values and their own individuality. Q&A following presentation by the president Deepening awareness through in-house intranet In 2018, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS introduced a program on the theme "Sensitivity x Switch Interviews" through the in-house intranet to convey how key members within the Group perceive sensitivity and how they themselves embody that quality. This program helps employees know and appreciate executives and key members of the Group with whom few opportunities for direct contact exist and may encourage employees to adopt new modes of behavior. Some plans allow employees to offer feedback, which serves to encourage mutual understanding. Philosophy awareness opportunity for employees through in-house intranet Reshaping Group executive competency model Against a backdrop of changes in the Group's business environment and the social landscape, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS restructured the executive competency criteria established in 2006 to strike a better balance between continuously upgrading the skills of current executives and nurturing candidates for the next generation of executives. The new POLA ORBIS Group Executive Competency Model, introduced in 2015, comprises 13 performance characteristics, such as business context awareness, impact and influence, and bi-i-shiki, and outlines the behavioral qualities required of personnel with management responsibilities. The most noteworthy feature of this model is that it applauds directors and Group executives who possess independent perspectives and demonstrate leadership that draws from individual personality and aesthetic sense. To sharpen competencies, executives must adopt new modes of behavior. POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS has therefore enriched its assessment of behavior development and training for current executives and the next generation of senior management, encouraging them to embrace new modes of behavior on their own. In competency assessment by an external specialist organization, all executives are interviewed. Comments are evaluated and analyzed with reference to the 13 performance characteristics, with every executive receiving feedback, which forms the basis of new behavior. Executives then adopt different practices to better maximize individual strengths and personality and demonstrate leadership capabilities more successfully. These assessments are continuously implemented for executive appointments. *Executive competency model described on page 62 TOPICS Initiatives at all Group companies to instill the philosophy Each Group company implements steps to integrate the Group philosophy into its own corporate philosophy and ensure that employees truly understand the concepts. A common point for all the companies is the pursuit of activities that enable employees to exhibit feelings, sensitivity and independence. In 2019, ORBIS formulated action guidelines-ORBIS Manager Style-and implemented Manager Style Week as ways to raise awareness and designate employees who embody the action guidelines. ORBIS seeks to reinvent itself Poster for ORBIS' Manager Style Week, implemented in 2019 as an open-minded,future-oriented company. 10 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 11 A Message from the President Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Looking back at fiscal 2019 The domestic cosmetics market moved in a generally favorable direction in fiscal 2019, but inbound demand continued to chart a downward path due to the introduction of China's E-commerce Law and the impact of exchange rates against the yen. For domestic demand, excluding inbound purchases, a rush of buying activity ahead of the consumption tax increase exceeded the reactionary drop that followed, but this reactionary drop is likely to continue through the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Against this backdrop, the POLA ORBIS Group posted lower net sales and operating income for fiscal 2019 on a consolidated basis. Net sales were down 11.5% year on year, to ¥219.9 billion, and operating income fell 21.2% year on year, to ¥31.1 billion. These results reflect the transfer of the Company's pharmaceuticals business outside the Group. Furthermore, both sales and income for flagship brand POLA were down year on year. Progress on medium-term management plan The Group unrolled its business strategies to support efforts to become a highly profitable global company by 2020 in three stages. The medium-term management plan running from 2017 through 2020 is the last stage of this three-part journey. We had been working to achieve targets for 2020, the final year of the medium-term management plan, but the transfer of our pharmaceuticals business and the impact of COVID-19 have made reaching any of our 2020 performance targets rather difficult. In addition, two key medium-term strategies- sustaining the stable growth of flagship brands to drive Group earnings higher and bringing overseas operations solidly into the black-came under harsh scrutiny. We remain committed to efforts to address these urgent issues in 2020. as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, in operations abroad, sales in China and at overseas duty-free shops continue to increase. Efforts to expand the network of directly operated stores will be maintained in 2020, along with the development of the POLA THE BEAUTY-style stores. Another priority is to make overseas brands profitable. In addition, COVID-19 has caused major changes in work styles. The work-from-home concept rapidly took hold, spurring a reconsideration about which tasks to undertake and a shift toward online meetings and online training programs. We will not let these changes be passing trends. They represent a great opportunity that we will seize to streamline fixed costs throughout the year and realize an operating margin of 10% in 2020. Group direction Management is engaged in discussions based on results achieved to date and issues still requiring attention in a bid to clarify the vision that will guide the Group from 2021. Our goal is to turn the Group into a sustainable enterprise with a strong worldwide presence and, toward this end, we will implement our long-term business expansion strategy in three steps. The first step covers initiatives to address current issues, namely, overseas expansion and the development of new ingredients. The next step focuses on a wider menu of products for existing businesses. The final step is to realize new value creation beyond the realm of cosmetics. In addition, social factors, customers and the market environments surrounding the Group are always changing. To survive as a company amid these changes requires a self-driven transformation and an organizational structure that is open to the outside. Human resources with broad sensitivity are essential to keep the transformation process moving. We will vigorously expand investment and human resources development toward this end. We fulfill our social mission and strive to be a sustainable company with a strong worldwide presence. Issues and initiatives in 2020 The impact that COVID-19 has had on the global economy is beyond anything anyone could have imagined, and the situation will exert major downward pressure on the business results of the POLA ORBIS Group. Management will hammer out timely measures to minimize damage to businesses and also strive to generate new value by responding flexibly to consumer sentiment and changes the pandemic will likely have on lifestyles. We recognize the need to rebuild POLA's domestic operations. This is a priority. Inbound demand and social buyer demand shrank considerably in 2019, far more than we had imagined, and the company's response was delayed. In 2020, even though assumptions previously formed have strayed hugely due to COVID-19, POLA will focus on reestablishing a stable growth platform and returning to its position as a high-revenue brand Demonstrate sensitivity amid waves of change More and more distribution services and retail stores are refraining from using plastic shopping bags, plastic straws are increasingly harder to find, organic products are placed on shelves or in displays more likely to attract customer attention and initiatives like fair trade and TABLE FOR TWO have captured well-deserved recognition. These trends are proof that issues of global scale, such as the environment and poverty, are catching the public's eye and that these issues are impacting lifestyles and consumption practices in various markets. Articles on sustainable development goals (SDGs)*1 appear in fashion magazines, an obvious symbol of changing times. Another consumer shift highlights ethical*2 brands, as more people opt for an environment- or human rights-friendly product over the competition, particularly if product details are 12 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 13 Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data the same. Millennials and younger, especially, are increasingly keen to select companies and brands that benefit society, as they feel that through their selections, they too are contributing to a better world. Subtle differences color consumer trends, often based on income level, with high income earners more inclined to give back to society. Products made with naturally derived ingredients are considered environmentally or socially acceptable or good for one's health, and ethical consumers will buy these products even if the prices are higher. Ethical consumption is spreading in many sectors, including food, daily necessities, cosmetics and fashion. The business activities undertaken by the Group impact the world in various ways. CO2 emissions affect climate change, plastic is a primary cause of ocean pollution, and palm oils are linked to the depletion of forests and violation of human rights. It is imperative that we, as a corporate group, address such Setting these themes underlines a reimagined presence for the Group based on the formation of a sustainable society and lays the cornerstone for business continuity. To these themes, we added "human resources development," which supports the corporate foundation, and "environment," which are social responsibilities, and in 2018, we set KPIs for activities in five categories as well as quantitative targets to reach by 2029. The Group, as a whole, is involved in activities aimed at raising corporate value in these five categories. On the topic of social contributions, the tendency is to think "just doing something good is enough," but that approach is inadequate from a corporate standpoint. We cannot truly fulfill our corporate responsibility to society with simple initiatives, regardless of whether those initiatives actually deliver results. Circumstances require us to set quantitative, long-term targets with a timeline for achievement and close customer relationships that the company has built through its original door-to-door marketing approach have always been a vital strength that ensures the Group can overcome any challenge, even unavoidable situations considered beyond management's control. For "Culture, Arts, and Design," the emphasis is on activities to enrich people's lives under the Group philosophy "Sensitize the world to beauty." The Group was quick to embrace the idea of art workshops as an approach to sharpen the skills of human resources. The Group has teamed up with outside artists, generating a steady stream of creative work that inspires new perspectives on beauty. The resulting products and services have a contemporary touch and people find them very attractive. In "human resources development," we recognize that people are our most valuable management resource, and we promote specific activities to enhance skills. Amid the rapid changes that characterize the times, we must constantly question the status quo, awaken curiosity and accept changes that herald new approaches. To instill this awareness in employees, we subscribe to various processes, including the introduction of evaluations based on Group competency criteria and skills development programs. In addition, the Nomination Advisory Committee has started drafting a succession plan. A point of pride in our history is that back in the 1930s, the Group was already offering women the work opportunity even before the women's suffrage movement occurred in Japan. Today, too, the percentage of women in management positions within the Group is high. As we go forward, our goal is to raise the ratio of women in management positions and executive positions to strengthen our status as a model for other companies to follow in maximizing the potential of women in corporate pursuits. Activities under the "environmental response" banner put climate change in the spotlight. Our efforts earned us an A- rating from CDP*3 in 2019. Looking ahead, we will unveil structures that link the success of environmental policies to director compensation and also tweak long-term targets, including Scope 3 categories, to realize our 1.5˚C scenario*4. Through these sustainability activities, the POLA ORBIS Group will explore key issues and maintain sustainability as only the Group can and, in so doing, strengthen our unique presence on the world stage. On many different fronts transcending the realm of cosmetics, we will work as a cohesive team of companies to expand the potential of value provided to customers and realize our long-term vision to be a corporate group that enriches the lives of people all over the world. *3 International non-profit organization that studies, evaluates and discloses strategies taken by companies to address climate change and measures related to greenhouse gas emissions *4 The Paris Agreement is a treaty adopted at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference-also known as COP 21, for the 21st Conference of Parties-that aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2˚C above preindustrial levels and ensure that further efforts are pursued to limit the temperature increase to 1.5˚C. social issues. We are sensitive to many social issues and changing consumer trends and seek to respond quickly. A deeper commitment to the Group mission-sensitize the world to beauty-becomes all the more essential to our task. We will do what we must and provide what makes our customers truly happy. Through our business activities, we will help protect the environment and contribute to the achievement of SDGs. This is my image of what the POLA ORBIS Group should be and what the POLA ORBIS Group will constantly strive to be. *1 Common international goals adopted at the General Assembly of the United Nations in 2015 for achievement by 2030 *2 Consumers' conscious selection of products considered ethically correct and fair irrespective of any law or rule requiring such characteristics Sustainability activities in five categories Direct marketing, R&D capabilities and a multi-brand strategy are strengths of the value chain for the Group. We draw on this composite capability to provide wide-ranging value, making our contribution to society completely different from anything other companies offer. To give sustainability activities more substance, we drafted three themes in 2017-"QOL Improvement through Innovative Technology Services," "Regional Revitalization," and "Culture, Arts, and Design"-to accompany the revised Group philosophy. desired results. Progress must be monitored constantly, and measures have to be assessed for effectiveness. The ability to maintain such activities depends on corporate performance and a stable investment platform. Assuming that the success of sustainability activities will have a positive impact on corporate performance, we set KPIs based on the effects that sustainability activities are likely to have on financial indicators. The KPI for "QOL Improvement through Innovative Technology Services" assumes that the number of researchers will double and that research papers will win awards, since leading-edge research forms the basis of improved quality of life, and also assumes that no employees will quit for health reasons. Measures to support the KPI are being implemented. For "Regional Revitalization," the Group aims to utilize sales points nationwide to make customers smile. POLA has approximately 4,000 sales points, and one corporate strength is the platform that links sales points and communities. Moreover, the company has approximately 41,000 Beauty Directors (as of December 31, 2019) who maintain a local presence and connect with customers in each community. Beauty Directors often engage with the communities where they work. POLA sees a need for shops as well as Beauty Directors, which will translate into new opportunities to contribute to community revitalization. From 2020, POLA will take a more robust approach to activities that fuel corporate growth as well as community growth. The Strength Research and Development QOL improvement through innovative technology services StrengthStrength Direct Sales Regional Culture Multiple Brands Arts revitalization Design Corporate foundation Human resources Environment Social responsibility development 14 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 15 Strengths of the POLA ORBIS Group Direct ties with customers are the pivotal resource of the POLA ORBIS Group. Efforts are made to pinpoint even the slightest change in customer lifestyles and beauty care needs, including preferences for cosmetics, and then anticipate market conditions and social trends, operations that evolve to meet changing times and consumer preferences. The spirit of this evolution infuses the Group like DNA-a quality that runs through its generations-all the way back to POLA's establishment in 1929. Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Multiple Brands Strength Today, with customer perceptions and lifestyles Overseas Brands Flagship Brands Brands under Development becoming increasingly diversified, a single-brand approach targeting as many customers as -High possible dilutes the brand concept and weakens prestige image cohesiveness. To constantly address lifestyles and values that change with the times, the POLA ORBIS Group has built a portfolio- Prestige rangePrice shown on the right-of nine brands, each with its own concept, price range and sales channels. Each brand has its own unique characteristics and drives brand loyalty higher by polishing brand -Middle identity through independent management. The tier goal is to enhance sustainability, whether the market-Mass brand is small scale or flagship. The multi-brand approach underpins efforts to expand market share on a Groupwide basis. Strength Research and Development Strength Direct Sales The Group's biggest strength from an R&D perspective is the concentration of corporate resources into products that fight the two biggest skincare concerns of women-dark spots and wrinkles. Particular attention is directed toward basic research into the areas of anti-aging and skin-brightening and the development of new materials, and efforts have generated original ingredients, patents and other materials available only to the Group. For example, the Group pioneered the world's first application of hyaluronic acid in cosmetics in the products like these and ensuring a high repeat ratio through the advantages of direct-selling channels. Also, the research-controlling organization in the Group, the Multiple Intelligence Research Center (MIRC), comprises two teams: an R&D strategy team, which formulates research- related strategies from a Groupwide perspective and ensures optimal allocation of research results, and a curation team of dedicated staff known informally as "wandering researchers," who collect information even beyond the realm of cosmetics The Group's most vital business resources are its direct ties to customers. Reflecting on this, POLA and ORBIS, our flagship brands, have integrated this idea into their respective brand concepts, while fine-tuning sales channels to facilitate direct contacts. POLA draws on its cross-country network of about 41,000 Beauty Directors to deepen relationships with customers through face-to-face meetings and consultation opportunities. Beauty Directors provide more than just products. They strive to create experiences that elicit a positive feeling and build relationships that bring out the best in themselves and their customers. ORBIS, while focused on mail-order sales, reinforces its connection to customers through one-to-one communication over the Internet. As a result, the company can gather customers' responses in real time. This allows ORBIS to anticipate and provide information and products matched to the different purchasing cycle of each customer, an approach that consistently earns high marks on the Japanese Customer Satisfaction Index, compiled by Service Productivity & Innovation for Growth (No. 1 in own brand of mail order in 2019 for fifth straight year). These direct-selling channels enable each company to manage information on nearly all respective customers in-house. With this information, the companies have built a database of more than 18 million entries on the condition of Japanese women's skin and collected other useful information, such as customers' purchasing history and profiles. This diverse information is analyzed, and pertinent results are used in R&D, product planning and marketing, allowing POLA and ORBIS to build strong, trusting relationships with customers and secure extremely high repeat purchase rates not only from an in-house perspective but also from an industry perspective as well as enviable brand loyalty-achievements that are impossible for other companies to attain. 1980s and brought these products to market. More recently, in 2017, the Group debuted the industry's first quasi-drug to improve wrinkles, and in 2019, launched a quasi-drug product featuring a new active ingredient for skin-brightening, the first on the market in some 10 years. The Group is solidifying its customer base by cultivating new markets with revolutionary from all over the world and seek out collaboration on cutting- edge technologies and investment proposals. The two teams vigorously collaborate with outside specialist organizations, delve into science, cultivate new areas of research to explore and pursue open innovation. Global workshop to gather ideas on beauty, run jointly by MIRC and Bespoke, a Danish company. Explores beauty now and in the future using information collected from a global perspective. 16 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 17 Non-Financial Strategies Continuing to grow as a company that helps create a sustainable society We aim to balance efforts to realize a sustainable society with business growth by drawing on our strengths and defining and addressing non-financial materiality issues. Linking Group strengths and non-financial materiality Non-financial materiality Strength Research and 1.QOL improvement through innovative technology services Development Aim 2. Regional revitalization Improve QOL for customers 3. Culture, the Arts, Design Results Attracted new customers through 4. Human resources development sustained innovation 5. Environment Built stable growth platform 1. QOL improvement through innovative technology services Strength Strength Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Five non-financial materiality categories and results/KPIs 2019 Actual Target for Item Explanation Numbers Action plan for 2020 2029 1. Number of research Win more than one award at academic 2 Actively participate in domestic and international conference 10 QOL improvement awards won at home conferences (with view toward applying (cumulative presentations and encourage publication of articles in academic (cumulative research results to high-value-added through innovative and abroad products) from 2018) journals from 2018) technology Number of services Extend range of research beyond skin- 61 researchers in Schedule hiring of specialists in such areas as dermatology, related issues to whole-body care and 120 cutting-edge (as of 2019 formulation and AI add staff to improve QOL year-end) dermatology research Number of people Improve QOL of employees by creating Take measures to deepen awareness among employees to environment in which they can continue leaving the company Note 1 encourage whole-body health, prevent onset of health issues and 0 for health reasons to work while undergoing medical promote recovery/better health treatment Brand recognition/ Provide services drawing on unique Give tangible shape to brand concepts through workshops, makeup Confirm 43 classes and other events at concept shops and other locations characteristics of each brand to enhance brand loyalty (2019 only) Maintain connections with doctors who deal directly with people QOL reputation with skin concerns 2. Number of regional Develop and expand network of shop owners across Japan who play an 912 At POLA, implement recruiting forums throughout Japan and Regional entrepreneur influential role in supporting local (as of 2019 present lifestyle options for women who work as entrepreneurs 1,200 revitalization owners economic activity (more than ¥5 million in year-end) Implement training for POLA shop owners monthly sales) Raise brand loyalty in regional markets Number of joint and expand local performance synergy Implement activities (including joint events with local governments, Promote activities matched to brand projects with local 27 NGOs, companies and schools, and workshops fine-tuned to concept (to boost brand profile) 28 governments as well (2019 only) communities) that help energize local communities, boost regional Direct Sales Aim Enhance regional presence and cultivate base of future customers Results Increased number of regional sales structures with influential power Joint efforts with local governments 2. 3. Multiple Brands Culture Regional Arts revitalization Design Aim 4. Stimulate customer sensitivity to 5. beauty and enrich people's lives Human resources Results development Environment Trendy products and services Heightened sensitivity to beauty among employees as NPOs and NGOs Promote activities with local public brand loyalty and expand local performance synergy organizations (to increase sense of corporate reliability) 3. Number of joint 9 Explore potential of concept shop openings, store creation and Develop trendy products and services events with artists to cultivate brand-inspired worldview 15 Culture projects with artists (2019 only) Develop packaging in collaboration with artists Arts 34 Follow up on human resources development of essential staff who Design Have employees participate in Groupwide (cumulative participated in training programs (including in-house reporting programs to develop sensitivity from 2018) session by people who completed Future Study Program) Number of For employees 800 Have employees participate in art workshops/training for people participants in art- (cumulative promoted to new positions to develop skills and energize organization based workshops 1,729 from 2018) Art workshops for employees and For stakeholders (cumulative stakeholders Run art workshops for residents of P.O. REAL ESTATE-managed from 2018) condominiums Have stakeholders participate in training program for Beauty Directors 4. Rate of candidates Establish/reinforce pipeline for people 45.5% Policy formulation process for our sustainability activities We sift through global trends and issues derived from perspectives. We set a KPI for each materiality issue identified analyses by rating agencies and assign a weight (importance) through this process and track progress toward goals. to these issues from both business and stakeholder Human resources for management with management potential (candidates/ (as of 2019 Talent Development Committee will explore strategic personnel 200% measures executives number of positions that must be filled) year-end) development Percentage of women Approaching target for number of full- Promote new work styles and create environment that enables 50% or in management time female employees. 45.5% Utilizing a woman's perspective in women to build careers more positions management decisions 5. At POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES' Fukuroi Factory, emphasize energy-saving options, including air-conditioning system, and switch Environment 1 Compiling an issue list 2 Identifying materiality issues 3 4 Approval at the Board Defining five categories of Directors to LED lighting. Promote full employee participation in environmental Down 26% management programs CO2 emissions Scope 1 and 2 per unit of sales At Jurlique's Adelaide Factory, implement Milestone 2020 to cut Down 26% (from 2015) Scope 1 and 2 emissions (2015 base line) by 20% on a production unit (from 2015) Note 2 basis At offices, continue to reduce number of vehicles for sales activities, switch to hybrid vehicles for company use and consider refillability Checking the Group's current situation Global trends Analysis by ESG/SRI investment evaluation (including SDGs) Ranking the issues Business perspective Stakeholder perspective 1 Continuously providing our customers with unique and original value 2 Cultivating the sensitivity and individuality of our employees (the organization) 3 Coexisting with the surrounding natural and social environments 4 Working to maintain and improve trust for the sake of Group growth 1. QOL improvement through innovative technology services 2. 3. Set non-financial KPIs Culture Regional Arts in five categories revitalization Design 4. 5. Human resources Environment development right from product planning stage At POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES' Fukuroi Factory, cut water consumption by controlling air-cooling and by conserving water. Down 41% Also, from medium- to long-term perspective, consider upgrade to Water consumption Scope 1 and 2 per unit of sales air-conditioning refrigerant device directly linked to reduced water Down 26% (from 2015) consumption (from 2015) Note 2 At Jurlique's Adelaide Factory, implement Milestone 2020 to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions (2015 base line) by 20% on a production unit basis Waste Scope 1 and 2 per unit of sales Down 7% Go paperless companywide. At factories, set inventory ratio for relevant Down 26% (from 2015) departments to reduce industrial waste (from 2015) Notes: 1. In 2019, targets were set for 2029. 2. In 2019, significant reductions were achieved through the sale of the Group's pharmaceuticals company. 18 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 19 Financial Strategies Seeking sustainable corporate activities and sustainable business growth We will seek to raise capital efficiency by achieving net income growth that exceeds operating income growth while also enhancing return to shareholders through a basic policy targeting a consolidated payout ratio of at least 60%. These are the two sides of higher corporate value. Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Improve capital efficiency Set ROE target of 12% in 2020 in medium-term management plan. ROE temporarily declined in 2018 due to the impact of extraordinary losses. But going forward, we will continue to work toward higher capital efficiency through profit growth, growth investments and enhanced return to shareholders. EPS Earnings per share Return on equity % 14.2 15 Message from director in charge of finance Listed companies have a duty to create capital efficiency at a level that exceeds capital cost and to boost corporate value. More specifically, we must acknowledge ROE as a key performance indicator and implement strategies from the two perspectives shown below to improve ROE. Increase profit attributable to owners of parent Enhance the efficiency of net assets Growth investment aimed at higher net income, and improved profitability Higher net income hinges on two factors. One is growth investment, the groundwork for sustainable growth. The other is improved profitability. The purpose of growth investment is twofold: to create sustainable, stable growth as well as new growth. POLA will continue to invest from a perspective of global growth, particularly in China, where demand is favorable, and in the travel retail business, and also expand its store network. ORBIS will maintain its marketing investment perspective, which includes opening an concept shop, to get back on a growth track. The three new brands launched in 2018 are still at a stage where efforts must be directed toward higher brand recognition, so the emphasis will be on pinpointing growth potential and improving investment efficiency to attract greater market attention. Meanwhile, on the R&D front, we withdrew from the pharmaceuticals business to refocus resources on the core Beauty Care business. In M&A activities, a priority has been to return the two overseas brands in the product portfolio to a growth trajectory. M&As are indispensable to ensure continuous growth of the Group, and we will continue to search for M&A opportunities guided by this strategy. The direction, however, has transitioned from an approach emphasizing "brand portfolio reinforcement" to an approach of "creating multi-value chains," where upstream value chains (research, product development and brands) and downstream value chains (customer relationship management and branding) draw on management resources and the business models of acquired companies to strengthen Group capabilities overall. From a profitability perspective, the priority is to get overseas brands into the black. These brands are in a loss position but we aim to reduce losses by building a more efficient business structure. By improving the cost of sales ratio and keeping selling, general and administrative expenses below sales growth ratio, we hope to reach annual operating income growth of 10% or higher. Also, we will achieve net income growth exceeding operating income growth, as improving profitability from overseas operations pushes the effective tax rate down. Enhanced return to shareholders To increase the efficiency of net assets, we will prioritize return to shareholders in line with our dividend policy, which hinges on a consolidated payout ratio of 60% or higher, and efforts to enrich return to shareholders through stable profit growth. The annual dividend for fiscal 2019 was ¥116 per share, which included a ¥36 per share special dividend to mark our 90th anniversary, as we trace back to the establishment of POLA. This translated into a 130.3% payout ratio. With regard to treasury stock, our policy is to consider buybacks based on such factors as investment strategies, market prices and the liquidity of Company shares. Going forward, we will strive to maximize management resources and raise corporate value over the long term. Akira Fujii Director, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Operating income: CAGR 10% or higher Realize net income Lower effective tax rate by 10.4 10 9.0 growth higher than reducing loss in overseas 7.8 operating income growth business 5.9 5 4.3 BPS Book value per share 4.3 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Enrich Consolidated payout ratio of 60% Note: Figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, reflect retroactive application due to changes in accounting standards in Australia. shareholder or higher, and stably increase returns income and dividend distribution Growth investments with financial efficiency in mind Enrich shareholder returns We decided to maintain an annual dividend of ¥80 per share, in line with two basic policies-a payout ratio of at least 60% and a fuller return through profit growth-on the ordinary dividend basis. This will yield a payout ratio of 210.7%. With regard to treasury stock, we will consider buybacks based on market prices, the liquidity of Company shares and the business environment. Basic policies Annual dividend and consolidated payout ratio With a policy of a consolidated payout ratio of 60% Yen 210.9 210.7 % share per Dividends 120 116 200 or higher, enhance shareholder returns by realizing 99.6 130.3 payout Consolidated stable profit growth 100 100 Purchases of treasury stock shall be considered based 80 67.7 80 80 on our investment strategies, market prices and the 70 75 58.8 liquidity of the Company's shares 60 57.1 46.75 50 41.5 50 40 37.5 25 ratio Changes in consolidated net sales and operating income Millions of yen Consolidated net sales (Left axis) Operating income (Right axis) Operating margin Millions of yen 250,000 38,881 39,496 40,000 244,335 248,574 214,788 218,482 15.9% 219,920 31,137 30,000 198,094 26,839 15.9% 200,000 191,355 14.2% 22,511 12.3% 180,873 165,253 7.4%166,657 7.7% 7.5% 8.4% 8.9% 10.5% 20,000 17,683 150,000 12,270 13,520 16,017 12,853 10,000 Medium-Term Management Plan: Medium-Term Management Plan: Medium-Term Management Plan: First Stage Second Stage Third Stage 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 Note: Figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, reflect retroactive application due to changes in accounting standards in Australia. Shareholder return policy for fiscal 2020 20 13.75 0 0 Annual dividend: ¥80 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Dividends per share Notes:1. indicates special dividend. (Plan) (Forecast) Comprising ¥35 interim and 2. A four-for-one stock split was executed on April 1, 2017. Dividends per share before this stock split have been restated ¥45 year-end dividends as if the stock split had already occurred. Consolidated payout ratio: 210.7% Treasury stock Decisions based on buyback business environment 20 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 21 Technology Strategy R&D designed to create new value beyond the realm of cosmetics Creating new value beyond the realm of cosmetics will be the growth engine that drives long-term development of the Group. Toward this end, R&D teams will delve into science and cultivate new areas of research to explore. Desired status by 2029 and short-, medium- and long-term directions in research Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Anticipated new value transcending realm of cosmetics Research category Outline Key words Anticipated achievements Drawing on identification of new mechanisms Cosmetics/ New services within the skin, create various solutions, including New ingredients Skin mechanism quasi-drug products Offerings other than cosmetics lifestyle support, that go beyond conventional Science (wider pipeline) quasi-drug products and supplements. • Skin regeneration Highly effective products and services based on cutting-edge dermatology research Realize the ultimate in personalized skincare by • Personalization creating a combination of products matched to the Facilitate choice of lifestyle best suited to the individual unique requirements of each customer. and achievement of healthy, beautiful skin Visualize indefinite factors such as emotion and Feelings Visualize conditions Solutions Share situation with others fatigue, and create solutions to address them. Sensing (fatigue, emotion, etc.) Utilize for mutual understanding Augment physical and sensory capabilities with Digital The POLA ORBIS Group welcomed the establishment of the Multiple Intelligence Research Center (MIRC) and the Frontier Research Center (FRC) in 2018 under a revamped R&D structure. MIRC oversees research within the Group and gathers technology-related information, while FRC handles basic research, which is a source of R&D strength within the Group. Both centers are working toward the image they want to portray by 2029-POLA's 100th anniversary. By posing questions not asked before and providing solutions through the power of science, they will continue to create unique value brimming with a deep sense of beauty. Toward this end, directions for research have been plotted over a 10-year period, with views of activities in the short, medium and long terms. In line with these directions, each center will promote R&D and share approaches from early stages, which will include workshops or conferences related to research set up with each Group company, to accelerate innovation as a group. In addition, the POLA ORBIS Group will budget at least 2% of net sales for R&D expenses and plan to add 10 researchers annually. Life digital technology and transcend differences such Empathy and Using digital solutions, bring latent concerns and negative emotions to light, as nationality and disability to realize a world understanding of others and lead toward improvement where people understand each other and share Diversity Promote individual growth, psychologically and physically, and support diverse, common sentiments. forward-looking approaches to life Newly incorporate devices and production methods New approaches to skincare Contribute to a better from other sectors that differ from conventional Sustainability (new formulations, new devices) environment Communication chemical emulsification techniques, apply low- Contribute to a better energy production methods more extensively, environment Products/services that contribute to a better environment the more they are used use natural ingredients more often and establish and products/services that beautify the skin as well as the environment original formulation technology. Accelerating new value creation through open innovation Desired status for research centers Desired status for research centers by 2029 Research strategy Research centers that continue to create unique value brimming with a deep sense of beauty by posing questions not asked before and providing solutions through the power of science R&D teams will delve into science and cultivate new areas of research to explore in the pursuit of new value beyond the realm of cosmetics, which will be the growth engine that drives long-term development of the Group. At MIRC, which drafts long-term research strategies, dedicated staff known informally as "wandering researchers" are tasked with introducing cutting-edge technologies from around the world into the Group's R&D structure. These wandering researchers promote alliances worldwide to fuel innovation and new technology, focusing on culture and the environment, which provide the backdrop for generating technology to underpin This program led to guidelines on a new perception of beauty that the Group will strive to embrace. MIRC also coordinates innovation through external collaboration for implementation within the Group. For example, in 2018, researchers looked at space, which at first glance is far removed from the realm of cosmetics, as a concept to explore, considering ideas that draw on inherent strengths across the Research directions to guide creation of new value beyond realm of cosmetics Short term Medium term Long term Acquire broader perspective Create new beauty technology Create new markets Research directions Find methods not based on cosmetics to Realize "utilization of skin" as a tool Generate totally new value beyond alleviate skin concerns borders of cosmetics and skin Provide new solutions Contribute to more beautiful skin Create new markets that to address skin concerns Offer possibilities that go beyond enrich people's lives Offer possibilities beyond cosmetics conventional skin concepts that Provide value beyond conventional New value beyond to address skin concerns with emphasize the barrier function-a products and services innovative value creation. In 2018, researchers visited 27 regions in 16 countries, including the United States and Europe, to investigate trends in different areas and explore overseas bases. Joint efforts with external organizations, as described in the chart below, are steadily yielding results. In 2019, MIRC teamed up with Bespoke, a Danish company, launching a new program that draws on case studies collected from around the world and involves employees from throughout the POLA ORBIS Group. Group, with its composite expertise related to skin and surface chemistry. In 2019, the POLA ORBIS Group's entry in a contest held by the Cabinet Office of Japan for space-based business ideas won an award. Also, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) invited companies to submit research themes, and a theme submitted by a team from POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS and POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES was selected. realm of cosmetics methods matched to lifestyle and layer protecting the skin from external Realize Group mission to sensitize sense of values factors-and turn skin into a sensor the world to beauty with added-value to improve function of whole body and products and services mind (better emotional state, less fatigue, etc.) Three research categories that facilitate multi-faceted approaches Examples of open innovation (joint research/joint participation) Category Theme/partner Starting year Summary Pinpoint mechanism for regenerating skin Use latest DNA analysis and imaging technologies, seek to identify structure for regenerating skin and regulating skin functions. Through research on skin and subcutaneous tissue March 2017 regeneration, confirm new technology for alleviating skin concerns, such as Riken Center for Developmental Biology wrinkles and sagging. Science Create innovative products through fusion of Use peptides to pursue R&D on ingredients for quasi-pharmaceuticals and Research will lead to new value transcending the realm of cosmetics. To expand the scope of research targets from the skin to the whole human body and to implement multi-faceted approaches in research, efforts are taken under three category headings-Science, Life and Communication. In the Science category, researchers delve deeper into dermatology-related subjects, a core area of current technology pursuits. They take a scientific approach, looking beyond the skin to the relationship between the skin and whole-body health as well as lifestyle habits, and deliver the ultimate in personalized skincare solutions. In the Life category, the goal is to visualize various elements such as trends in human emotions and time- based changes in the body that occur during daily activities, using sensing technology, and then develop technology to enrich people's lives. In the Communication category, researchers are looking into the correlation between people and the environment or surroundings to create innovation with sustainability in mind. This includes the development of unprecedented, highly functional formulations. dermatology and peptide science March 2019 cosmetics. Fuse expertise chiefly of dermatology-related insights from the POLA PeptiDream Inc. ORBIS Group and new functional peptide technology from PeptiDream Inc. Participate in Massachusetts Institute of Explore the relationship between skin conditions and emotions, combining Life Technology Media Lab as Consortium Lab January 2018 measuring technologies. Encourage exchange and discussion with researchers Member in different fields and strive to shape new ideas. Join next-generation synchrotron radiation Participate in building state-of-the-art,next-generation synchrotron project in Tohoku area radiation facility, scheduled to go online in 2023 in Tohoku area. Also, serve Communication Photon Science Innovation Center, Miyagi March 2019 as member of committee on its use and promotion. Use of facility and Prefecture, the city of Sendai, the Tohoku technology exchange with other companies will accelerate open innovation. Economic Federation and Tohoku University 22 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 23 Environment around Us (Recognizing and Responding to Opportunities and Risks) Responding with fine-tuned sensitivity to changing times POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS utilizes the Board of Directors, which comprises directors from the Company as well as executives from major Group companies, to receive advice from outside directors with excellent insights and to discuss long-term management issues. Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Defining opportunities and risks, and efforts to minimize risks Megatrends/Social Issues Changing External Environment Strategic Moves/Themes Direction Increasing exposure with Chinese Global economic consumers, market share increasing. Acquire larger Pursue strategic investments to establish Overseas Demand for Japanese cosmetics brands in share of Chinese global brand status (POLA, ORBIS, ACRO) instability China continues to grow. Opportunity market Monitoring and work with customs agenciess Circulation of counterfeit products For risks, the Group CSR Committee, which is directly below the Board of Directors, meets regularly and is tasked with drawing up an exhaustive list of risks, given prevailing social circumstances, prioritizing these risks according to the level of the impact exerted on business activities and the frequency of occurrence, and tracking their status. In addition, the committee deals with risks that extend Groupwide, using the results of employee awareness surveys. The organizations responsible for theme-specified risks are assigned to the operating or holding company division, committee or subcommittee responsible for that kind of risk, and improvement plans are drafted and implemented accordingly. The content of such plans is discussed by the Group CSR Committee, which includes participation by directors and division managers responsible for corporate planning at each Group company, then officially approved by the Board of Directors. Reports on the status of improvement plans are provided to the Board of Directors quarterly. At each operating company, risks unique to respective operations and risks already apparent are listed up, prioritized and then tracked at management meetings. Progress on efforts to mitigate risks is shared with the Group CSR Committee. For opportunities, the POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Management Planning Division analyzes possible pursuits from several angles, including the social environment, market trends and the target customer's sense of values, at home and abroad, and establishes necessary investment plans and growth strategies in the medium-term management plan. This office monitors market trends and the social environment to facilitate the best decisions on additional investment during any given fiscal year to successfully capitalize on emerging opportunities and risks. The Multiple Intelligence Research Center (MIRC) delves into innovative projects with the potential to contribute to Group development over the medium to long term and explores trends and demands related to technology, society and culture in Japan and overseas. Risk Reinforce digital consulting through smartphone apps and other access points Digital marketing Rise of marketing techniques utilizing New marketing (ORBIS) social media Opportunity techniques Reinforce domestic and cross-border e-commerce operations (POLA, ORBIS, ACRO and DECENCIA) Increased occurrence of cyberattacks Toughen measures Enhance systems, provide training to educate Cyberattacks to prevent Risk employees about cyberattacks information leaks Greater application of technology to Enhance ability to tailor skincare to customer Technology products and services to better customize requirements by applying AI to new APEX line offerings that respond to personal (POLA) Worldwide preferences Opportunity Foundation matched to skin (ORBIS) Sustainability consciousness of millennials New value creation Consider sustainable products Opportunity Add sustainability features to merchandise Changing ideas about Diversifying perceptions of beauty Opportunity other than cosmetics Promote personalization (POLA, ORBIS) consumption Sudden changes in consumer behavior Promote omnichannel access (ORBIS) Risk Strengthen e-commerce access (POLA) Destruction of natural Growing concerns over threats to Strengthen Do disaster risk mapping for suppliers Opportunity and risk management system Board of Directors POLA ORBIS Group POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Multiple Intelligence Research CSR Committee Management Planning Division Center (MIRC) Prioritizes Group risks Gathers, studies and analyzes information Delves into innovative projects that contribute to Monitors improvement related to economic and market trends Group development over medium to long term Management meetings at Group companies External organizations Gather, analyze and respond to opportunities and Include corporate venture capital business investment risks associated with each business targets and limited partnerships ecosystems supply chains Risk environmental Emphasize CSR procurement responses Purchase certified palm oil Prevalence of Situations where face-to-face sales are BCP Enhance e-commerce access epidemics not possible Risk Offer merchandise for hygiene Expand number of Acquire wider recognition among target Declining birthrate and Depopulation in rural areas Opportunity Risk customer segment customers in target aging population Increase in senior segment Opportunity Risk Boost area influence of Beauty Directors area/segment (POLA) Offer product and service suggestions (such Domestic Changing work styles More working women Opportunity Strengthen as high-performance cosmetics) matched to value chain lifestyle Promote new work styles Possibility of major Increasing risk that suppliers will be Reinforce supply negatively affected by abnormal weather, Create a double-track supply chain earthquakes, floods which could hamper stable procurement of chain management materials Risk In-house environment Trend toward greater cost effectiveness Optimize cost structure Shortage of managerial talent Establish/extend pipeline for managerial talent Create Group structure for human resources Corporate Stronger corporate development platform Increasingly competitive labor market platform Succession plan under consideration by External environment Nomination Advisory Committee Requirements for more rigorous governance Expand link between financial and non- financial results and director compensation 24 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 25 Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Value Creation Process Strategies KPI Mission (Raison d'etre/Perceptions of value) Strength Non-Financial Strategies (Materiality) 1. QOL improvement through innovative technology services 2.3. Culture RegionalArts revitalization Design 4.5. Human resources Number of research awards won at home 10 (cumulative from 2018) and abroad Number of researchers in cutting-edge 120 1 dermatology research Number of people leaving the company for 0 health reasons Brand recognition/loyalty Confirm brand reputation 2 Number of regional entrepreneur owners 1,200 Number of joint projects with local governments 28 3 Number of joint projects with artists 15 Number of participants in art-based workshops 800 (cumulative from 2018) 4 Rate of candidates for management 200% executives At least 50% Percentage of women in management positions CO2 emissions Down 26% (from 2015) Direct Sales development Environment 5 Water consumption Down 26% (from 2015) Waste Down 26% (from 2015) (By 2029) Realizing Our Vision Sensitize the world to beauty. Strength Multiple Brands Strength Research and Development Financial Strategies (Medium-Term Management Plan) Sustain stable growth of flagship brands CAGR 3％-4％ to lead Group earnings Consolidated net sales ¥250.0 billion in FY2020 Bring overseas operations solidly into black overall Operating income CAGR 10％ or higher Expand brands under development, 15％ or higher in FY2020 create new brands, pursue M&A activity Operating margin Capital efficiency ROE 12％ in FY2020 Strengthen operations (reinforce R&D, human resources and governance) Shareholder returns Consolidated payout ratio 60% or higher from FY2017 Enhance capital efficiency and enrich shareholder returns (By 2020) We will maximize the unique character of each brand, and become a global corporate group that enriches the lives of people around the world. Technology Strategy Science Life Communication Governance Delving deeper into cutting-edge science and cultivating new domains with the aim of seeking to "create new value beyond the limits of cosmetics"-the growth engine for the Group's long-term development R&D expenditures 2% of net sales or above Researchers Increase at a rate of 10 per year (through 2029) 26 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 27 Financial and Non-Financial Highlights Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Financial Capital ■ Net sales ¥219,920 million Millions of yen 270,000 218,482 244,335 248,574 214,788 219,920 180,000 90,000 ■ Operating income/ ■ Proﬁt attributable to Operating margin owners of parent ¥31,137million/14.2% ¥19,694 million Millions of yen 15.9 % Millions of yen 15.9 14.2 50,000 15 30,000 27,137 12.3 38,881 39,496 10.5 31,137 20,000 19,694 26,839 10 25,000 22,511 14,095 16,328 5 10,000 8,388 ■ Payout ratio■ Equity ratio % 83.9% 130.3 210.9 % % 200 100 79.9 76.5 100 130.3 67.7 58.8 50 50 57.1 78.6 77.0 83.9 Cash ﬂows from operating activities ¥21,127 million Millions of yen 35,333 36,000 30,283 28,379 24,000 23,561 21,127 12,000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Operating income (Left axis) Operating margin (Right axis) ■ Net income per share ¥89.04 Yen 150 122.70 100 73.83 89.04 63.73 50 37.93 ■ Net assets per share ¥862.00 Yen 1,000 897.26 851.78 862.00 815.00 826.65 750 500 250 ■ Cash dividends per share ¥116 Yen 116 120 90 80 70 60 50 37.5 30 Return on equity/ Return on assets 10.4%/13.0% % 1816.3 11.7 14.2 9.7 9 9.0 7.8 ROE ROA 15.7 13.0 10.4 4.3 ■ Total assets ¥227,256 million Millions of yen 300,000 252,567 235,734 244,596 227,256 228,845 200,000 100,000 ■ Total market value ¥598,961million Millions of yen 1,000,000 906,233 750,000 680,305 552,790 598,961 500,000 459,417 250,000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Notes: 1. Figures for fiscal 2016, ended December 31, 2016, reflect retroactive adjustment following revisions to accounting standards in Australia. 2. A four-for-one stock split was executed on April 1, 2017. Per-share information is calculated on the assumption this stock split took place at the beginning of fiscal 2015. Non-Financial Capital Ratio of women in management positions 45.5% % 50 46.2 44.2 42.3 44.4 45.5 40 30 20 10 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Ratio of executives who completed the Business Innovation Academy course to the total number of executives in the Group % 29.7% 29.7 30 26.0 24.6 26.0 21.9 20 10 0 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 Notes: 1. Excludes part-time directors and outside directors 2.The course was called the Top Management Development Program through 2017. Number of papers presented at scientiﬁc conferences by

POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES 24 39 40 30 24 24 22 18 20 10 0 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 ■ Number of ■ CO2 emissions ■ Water consumption ■ Waste POLA Grand Owners* 53.9*1 hundred kg/ 62.0*2 m3/¥100 million 6.6 hundred kg/ 184 ¥100 million ¥100 million Hundred kg/¥100 million m3/¥100 million Hundred kg/¥100 million 250 220 231 80 73.7 72.7 63.8 66.3 120 105.8 109.6 8 7.1 6.8 6.6 6.6 200 181 185 184 91.1 87.8 6.1 60 53.9*1 6 80 150 62.0*2 40 4 100 40 20 2 50 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 *Group leaders with monthly sales of over *On a per unit of sales basis *On a per unit of sales basis *On a per unit of sales basis ¥10 million *1 Dramatic decrease due to sale of *2 Dramatic decrease due to sale of Recognized from actual results achieved from pharmaceuticals company under Group pharmaceuticals company under Group July through December 2019 umbrella in 2019 umbrella in 2019 For 2019, estimates are used since third- party confirmation is in process. 28 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 29 Business Structure and Brand Portfolio Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Net sales by business segment Operating income by business segment Real Estate Others Real Estate Others ¥2,415 million ¥130 million ¥2,619 million ¥1,021 million Building maintenance Business focus on businesses, etc. leasing office space Beauty Care business sales by brand Overseas Brands ¥9,235 million (-25.7%) ORBIS ¥50,726 million (-0.6%) Brands under Development ¥19,421million (+10.7%) POLA ¥135,502 million (-9.8%) The percentage in parentheses indicates year-on-year change. Beauty Care Beauty Care ¥214,886 million ¥30,193 million Core business built on nine cosmetics brands, with emphasis on POLA and ORBIS Brand portfolio The POLA ORBIS Group pursues businesses Overseas Brands Flagship Brands Brands under Development related to beauty and health, centering on cosmetics, a segment that dates back to 1929 and -High the establishment of POLA INC. Currently, the prestige Group's cosmetics portfolio centers on POLA and ORBIS but comprises nine brands in total, each with its own concept, sales channels, price range Prestige rangePrice and distinctive appeal matched to diversifying customer lifestyles and needs. tier-Middle market-Mass Flagship Brands Overseas Brands Brands under Development Changes in Beauty Care business sales by brand over the past five years (2015-2019) Millions of yen 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 POLA 109,352 116,126 144,012 150,183 135,502 ORBIS 56,354 55,857 53,066 51,051 50,726 Overseas Brands 22,334 15,665 15,075 12,428 9,235 Brands under Development 12,529 14,796 14,978 17,544 19,421 30 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 31 Growth Strategies by Brand (Flagship Brands) Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Fiscal 2019 results High-prestige skincare brand specializing in anti-aging and skin-brightening fields Sales Consignment sales (POLA THE BEAUTY, Esthe Inn, conventional door-to-door business), department channels stores, duty-free shops, Internet Market Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, presence Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore B.A series White Shot series Wrinkle Shot series Net sales Operating income and operating margin At POLA, the focus was on the launch of highly functional products, particularly anti-aging and skin-brightening products, to boost brand value and reinforce the business platform, as well as efforts to enhance training for the professionals who give brand value tangible form. On the products front, in May 2019, POLA debuted White Shot LX and White Shot MX, featuring a new skin-brightening active ingredient approved as a quasi-drug after about 10 years. In July, the company launched a renewed APEX, a personalized skincare series. Applying proprietary skin analysis technology, we can present 8.62 million skincare recommendations to APEX users, incorporating customer-specific details, such as weather information for the area in which the customer lives, and adjusting product texture to match customer preferences. Overseas, POLA reinforced investment in Asia and endeavored to strengthen its presence in the high-prestige market by becoming more involved in the travel retail business and opening more stores, especially in department stores and high-end shopping malls. Overseas sales were up 47% over those of 2018. In Japan, however, inbound demand and inbound buyer demand, particularly for beauty-supporting health food, shrank with the introduction of China's E-commerce Law and the effect of exchange rates. As a result, sales over consignment channels dropped significantly. All told, net sales fell 9.8% year on year and operating income dropped 21.6%. ¥ 135,502 million (down 9.8%) Millions of yen 160,000 150,183 144,012 135,502 130,000 109,352 116,126 100,000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ¥ 25,529 million (down 21.6%) Millions of yen Operating income (Left axis) ％ Operating margin (Right axis) 21.7 36,000 21 19.8 32,574 18.8 28,584 14.6 25,529 24,000 11.3 14 16,993 12,000 12,302 7 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 Key issues pinpointed Rebuild stable growth platform for domestic operations

Establish global brand presence, especially in China, and expand customer contact points Future measures Reinforcing domestic platform Note: Consolidated basis Note: Consolidated basis President' message Miki Oikawa Representative Director and President POLA INC. In 2019, decreased inbound demand and decreased inbound buyer demand had a considerable impact on POLA's results. Repeat purchases by existing customers fell below expectations, and the company had difficulty attracting new customers with new products. Such factors led to an overall decrease in customers, an essential issue requiring attention. POLA will integrate its current strengths-offline consulting and value provided through aesthetic treatments-with online POLA is working through a medium-term management plan for Beauty Directors. We reviewed the training structure communication, and strive to reshape the business structure positioned as the last stage of a journey. Through this plan, we will achieve our 2020 vision of becoming a global brand by that had been applied by type of business, be it consignment sales, department stores or overseas, and we set up POLA for sustainable growth in Japan. Store at iapm shopping mall in Shanghai providing "superlative hospitality" that generates "surprise and emotion." By 2020, we also intend to achieve a level of value that enables customers to discover hidden beauty in themselves through the total beauty content we offer. Inbound demand since 2015 and the launch of Wrinkle Shot in 2017 have been the energy driving POLA's brand profile higher and pushing sales in a favorable direction. In 2019, we recorded lower sales and lower operating income, largely reflecting decreased inbound demand and decreased inbound buyer demand. Issues of pressing importance are reinforcing the domestic business platform and expanding overseas operations. In domestic operations, going back to basics, we will deepen our connection to customers through consulting and aesthetic services, which are POLA strengths, and build a rock-solid customer base. We will also emphasize training University as a structure cutting laterally across the company to support human resources development and beauty-related learning. We are working to enhance training for Beauty Directors so that they are better able to provide professional expertise and thus convey to customers our true value, which underpins improved marketability, fine-tuned customer service and higher demand for aesthetic treatments. My strength is a wealth of front-line experience in the total beauty business. Amid the dizzying pace of change in the business environment, I will obtain front-line information and quickly apply it to new approaches for success. In overseas operations, notable for outstanding growth, our emphasis remained on efforts to accelerate opening stores in Asia, particularly China. I want to see POLA enhance its global brand presence and deliver sustainable growth. Expanding points of contact, especially in China POLA's overseas business has enjoyed high growth in Asia, particularly China, thanks to an expanding brand presence kindled by demand from inbound visitors to Japan. The company has taken a more robust approach to the travel retail business, which cuts across the POLA ORBIS Group, and begun opening POLA THE BEAUTY-style stores in China. POLA sees China as a driver of growth and, with high product appeal and fine-tunedface-to-face consulting and communication, will continue efforts to capture the interest of customers with the potential to become repeat purchasers. Overseas net sales Millions of yen 15,000 12,098 10,000 8,189 5,000 3,907 2,013 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 32 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 33 Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Fiscal 2019 results Skincare brand that brings out the beauty inherent in each person Sales Mail-order business (Internet and catalog), directly channels operated retail stores and duty-free shops Market Japan, China, Taiwan and Singapore presence ORBIS U series DEFENCERA To shift business into high-earning mode and return to a growth trajectory, ORBIS is working to enhance market presence by making the brand more distinctive. The anti- aging skincare series ORBIS U and DEFENCERA are signature products that concretely reflect the worldview of our brand message, "Simply you. Simply beautiful." These products are elevating ORBIS' profile. Sales of the ORBIS U series and DEFENCERA represent 30% of overall sales and contribute to higher spending per customer. We are steadily capturing the interest of new customers with high lifetime value, whose purchases compose a growing share of skincare sales. We are also seeing an increase in the ratio of online sales to total sales. Nevertheless, strategically squeezing our target customer segment from those attracted by price to those attracted by value shrank our existing customer base. Consequently, ORBIS' net sales dipped 0.6 percentage point year on year. Operating income slipped 0.9 percentage point year on year, as we took a long-term perspective on investment to shore up marketing processes. Net sales ¥ 50,726 million (down 0.6%) Millions of yen Operating income and operating margin ¥ 9,252 million (down 0.9%) Millions of yen Operating income (Left axis) Operating margin (Right axis) Key issues pinpointed • Boost retention rate of target customers • Expand overseas business (boost brand recognition) 60,000 56,354 55,857 53,066 51,051 50,726 40,000 20,000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Note: Consolidated basis 12,000 11,197 11,279 30 20.2 9,080 9,340 9,252 8,000 19.9 17.1 18.3 18.2 20 4,000 10 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 Note: Consolidated basis Future measures Boost retention rate of target customers We are attracting new customers according to plan, thanks to the appeal of new signature products ORBIS U and DEFENCERA, and our customer structure is benefiting from an improvement in the ratio of spending per customer. However, communication with existing customers is an area of concern. We aim to boost the retention rate of existing customers through one-to-one contact in conjunction with efforts to raise the repeat ratio of new customers. Such moves will reinforce Reinforce power of brand message We will provide brand experience and reinforce the power of our brand message with the latest personalized service, such as the "foundation color check" and AI future simulation, which can be easily run on the ORBIS app, and also through a newly opened concept shop. President' message Takuma Kobayashi Representative Director and President ORBIS Inc. our customer base. Improve brand recognition in Asia Our own e-commerce site and the use of Tmall, in China, have been keys in overseas expansion to date. But going forward, we ORBIS defines its business as offering a "beauty brand focusing on skincare" and has set the idea of "smart aging" as its brand concept, which is not about resisting getting older but rather encouraging customers to be themselves and be beautiful at any age. Unlike mainstream anti-aging skincare, which makes improvement, so to speak, by lightening dark spots and reducing the appearance of wrinkles, our approach is instead to draw out the maximum strength and beauty within each person. In January 2019, in addition to ORBIS U, the symbol of our smart aging approach, we debuted DEFENCERA as "skincare from the inside out"-the first Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU) in Japan with ingredients recognized for having a positive effect on the skin. Together, ORBIS U and DEFENCERA have energized the brand as signature products. In the autumn, we debuted Wrinkle White Essence, which both addresses skin-brightening and wrinkle- improving market requirements. The product received a best cosmetics award from a major beauty magazine, substantiating its success. On­ the marketing front, we strengthened our cross-media strategy with a mix of consumer access channels that included television commercials, online ads and off-line events. Our brand profile rose steadily among minimalist women* that are target customers of ORBIS. This helped us attract new customers. In summer 2020, we will open a long-awaited concept shop. This will be a venue for customers to experience the ORBIS brand message, "Simply you. Simply beautiful." Great things are, quite literally, in store for you. *A trend-conscious woman who is not considered a trend leader but is focused on bringing out essential beauty, who has the ability to select what she really needs and find new things for herself. aim to improve brand recognition throughout Asia by opening duty-free shops as we work to strengthen operations in China, a market that drives the growth of overseas business. In addition, we will increase contact with customers through such approaches as developing cosmetics specialty stores. Image of concept shop (planned to open summer 2020) 34 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 35 Growth Strategy by Brand (Overseas Brands) A natural skincare brand utilizing the power of plant ingredients cultivated at a company-owned farm in southern Australia Sales channels Department stores, directly operated retail stores, duty-free shops and the Internet Market presence Sold in 15 countries and regions, mainly Australia, China and Hong Kong Nutri-Defineseries Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Skincare brand with a concept of innovation and the power of pure water Sales channels The Internet and hotel amenities Market presence Sold in four countries and regions, mainly North America OASIS series Net sales ¥ 7,765 million (down 25.2%) Millions of yen 15,000 13,118 12,772 10,000 10,386 7,765 5,000 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 Operating loss ¥ 2,968 million (-) Millions of yen Operating loss Operating income before amortization of goodwill (Loss) 1,000 0 （434） （444） -1,000 （505） （1,183） （3,763） （2,968） -4,000 （3,704） 2017 2018 2019 2016 Note: Figures for fiscal 2016, ended December 31, 2016, reflect retroactive adjustment following revisions to accounting standards in Australia. Net sales ¥ 1,470 million (down 28.0%) Millions of yen 3,000 2,547 2,303 2,041 2,000 1,470 1,000 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 Operating loss ¥ 825 million (-) Millions of yen 1,000 0 （317） （552） -1,000 （825） -2,000 （2,027） -3,000 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fiscal 2019 results and future measures Seeking to restore brand presence and shrink losses, Jurlique pursued restructuring with an emphasis on lowering fixed costs. The company also executed a strategy targeting unprofitable stores in China, which culminated in large-scale closures. These steps were part of a business focus-and- deepen process. On the products front, Jurlique launched a new series-the Rose Collection-in August 2019. This series, Key issues pinpointed Improving loss position is a priority

Restore brand presence Net sales breakdown by region Fiscal 2019 results and future measures H2O PLUS is reshaping its marketing channels and shifting from wholesale operations to e-commerce in a bid to put business back in the black. The company enhanced the content of its website, making the pages easier for users to navigate. In addition, the company introduced a new product series under the Japan-designed Clean Skincare concept. However, withdrawal from some retail locations and a drop in shipments Key issues pinpointed Improving loss position is a priority

Restore brand presence Net sales breakdown by region which features proprietary rose-derived ingredients, helped attract new customers to the brand. Although efforts to cut Other Approx. 8% China Approx. 11% of hotel amenities caused net sales to sink 28% year on year, and the operating loss deepened. Other Approx. 4% fixed costs are on track, net sales tumbled 25.2% year on year because the closure of stores limited the scale of revenue- generating operations. The company posted an operating loss, but the loss lessened thanks to cost restructuring through streamlined head office functions and no one-time expenses, compared with those of 2018. In 2020, Jurlique will modify its business model for China, shifting from an agency format to direct operation. The company will adjust sales and marketing systems to facilitate United States Approx. 9% Japan Approx. 5% Duty-free shops Approx. 13% Fiscal 2019 Hong Kong Approx. 21% In 2020, H2O PLUS will welcome staff from ORBIS, which has a solid track record in e-commerce, and aims to leverage access to the expertise of other Group companies as well. By renewing the brand site and providing samples to target customers, the company will refine its image as a "Clean" skincare brand. Fiscal 2019 brand management on its own and work to rebuild operations. Going forward, Jurlique will continue to emphasize efforts to trim fixed costs and boost profitability from business activities. Australia Approx. 33% North America Approx. 96% 36 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 37 Growth Strategy by Brand (Brands under Development) Balancing series Daringly Demure Lipstick A skincare and makeup brand featuring naturally derived ingredients extracted from plants Directly operated retail stores, department stores, Sales channels duty-free shops, semi-self-select cosmetics stores and the Internet Market presence Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and China High-quality,high-prestige makeup brand originating in Japan Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Net sales Operating loss ¥ 19,421 million (up 10.7%) ¥ 794 million (decrease ¥1,489 million) Millions of yen Millions of yen 20,000 17,544 19,421 2,000 1,278 15,000 14,796 14,978 12,529 1,000 841 695 10,000 5,000 0 （15） 0 -1,000 （794）* 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 *Includes about ¥2.8 billion in new brand investment costs Base makeup series Skincare series Sales channels Department stores and the Internet Market presence Japan Premium skincare brand infused with plant ingredients extracted with meticulous attention to quality Sales channels Department stores and the Internet Market presence Japan Industry's first comprehensive cosmetics brand for men centered on makeup Fiscal 2019 results ACRO ACRO's brand portfolio comprises THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM and FIVEISM x THREE. In line with its corporate philosophy "to create the beauty of the era through a well-honed sense of style," the company emphasized lifestyle solutions based on THREE and the development of three new brands to promote new market value and cosmetics culture. THREE revamped mainstay skincare and base makeup products as well as those for haircare. Efforts were also directed toward building a higher brand profile abroad, including a foray into the travel retail business in China. These efforts were rewarded with an overseas sales ratio of about 28%. Meanwhile, the three new brands captured a number of best cosmetics awards from beauty and fashion magazines. These factors underpinned a 16.5% year-on-year increase in net sales. However, the prior investment for the three new brands led to lower operating income. DECENCIA DECENCIA, a line of anti-aging cosmetics and skin-brightening products for people with sensitive skin, is marketed under the concept "sensitive skin can be beautiful limitlessly." On the products front, the company debuted Wrinkle O/L Concentrate, a wrinkle-care lotion for sensitive skin, in the core series ayanasu, and extended the range of its luxury series, decency. In September 2019, DECENCIA opened a directly operated store-its only one in Japan-at the Isetan Shinjuku department store. The company is drawing on wider contact opportunities with customers in the store and reinforcing off-line promotional activities, such as sampling events where customers can try out products in person, to cultivate a new segment of users. DECENCIA struggled to capture new customers with online sales and booked year-on-year decreases in both net sales and operating income. Sales channels Directly operated retail stores, department stores and the Internet Market presence Japan Future measures ACRO DECENCIA Men's makeup Skincare products for dry, sensitive skin Sales channels The Internet and a department store Market presence Japan ayanasu series ACRO will highlight the appeal of THREE as a holistic beauty brand but also develop THREE into a global brand by maximizing favorable demand opportunities overseas to establish a wider presence in the travel retail business and cross-bordere-commerce. In addition, the company will fortify its business structure by cutting product costs. A priority for the three new brands will be to improve brand recognition. The company will draw on the fine reputation of its products and the resulting brand power to attract new customers. Management's approach to growth investment will be maintained, but efforts will also be directed toward enhancing investment efficiency and raising profitability. DECENCIA is keen to capture new customers with a high retention rate that will generate high lifetime value. In e-commerce, the company seeks to raise the efficiency of advertising investment and will review investment domains while shifting toward a structure that generates designated buying. DECENCIA will strengthen its promotional activities through directly operated stores to provide thorough consultations with a highly regarded proprietary skin evaluation tool and also present opportunities to try out products. At the same time, the company will make efforts to engage customers by implementing promotional strategies that seamlessly link store and website access and enhance the purchasing experience. 38 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 39 1 Quality of Life Improvement through Innovative Technology Services Innovative technology services enrich customers' lives The POLA ORBIS Group's research contributes to enhanced quality of life because the target of research is not only the skin but the entire body and because results are quickly turned into technology for use in Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data TOPICS Enormous Big Data on women's skin facilitates tailored responses to market needs products and services. Improving corporate value by putting materiality measures into practice Background to materiality measures Contributions to the Group's growth APEX, a personalized skincare brand launched by POLA in 1989, has been on the market for some 30 years. Over this time, POLA built a database of 18.7 million entries, as of January 2020, covering the condition of women's skin. An advice sheet, which provides each customer with the results of personalized skin analysis, is not just a snapshot of current status but also a look into the future. This is a service that no other company provides and one that delights customers. The sentiments behind a woman's choice of cosmetics now focus more on a need to know about the skincare that is right for the individual user and a desire to see results. To meet these requirements, POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES and POLA pooled their expertise and, after five years of joint study, launched a new APEX series in July 2019. The POLA ORBIS Group has collected resources to tackle wrinkles and dark spots-two of the biggest skincare concerns of women-and filled its R&D reservoir with original ingredients, patents and materials found nowhere else in the world. Research goes beyond the skin to complete body care.

spots-two of the biggest skincare concerns of women-and filled its R&D reservoir with original ingredients, patents and materials found nowhere else in the world. Research goes beyond the skin to complete body care. A varied, multi-brand approach is applied to research activities to help improve quality of life for targeted customer groups, each characterized by different lifestyles and different needs. Attract new customers with products featuring original ingredients and new materials and backed by patents

Draw on constant innovation to fuel business continuity and underpin platform for stable growth Improve provided value through analytical methods recognized with awards New research and technology were integral to the renewal of the APEX series. Conditions within the structure of the skin are connected to aging, that is, wrinkles and sagging skin, but expensive equipment is required to assess such conditions. Consequently, assessment and analysis at shops on the customer front line are not possible. The Frontier Research Center (FRC), a POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES' research facility, successfully worked with a partner company to advance the process of skin analysis with artificial intelligence (AI). The team confirmed the Working to Achieve KPIs-Resultsin 2019 Measures 2019 Results 2019 Activities validity of AI-driven technology to assess conditions within the structure of the skin with a video that captures the movement of facial muscles. The results are instantly sent to a tablet or other information terminal to facilitate personalized recommendations, shortening the wait from analysis to product delivery from the previous two to three weeks to as little as four days. Analytical preferred texture. Since support from a human advisor is all the more important, POLA has restructured its training program for Beauty Directors. Only Beauty Directors who are licensed through in-house examinations are permitted to offer APEX to their customers. Customers' first-time purchases were about ¥2,000 higher than those made before the APEX renewal. Number of research awards won 2 (cumulative at home and abroad from 2018) POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES Vigorously utilized opportunities at scientific conferences at home and abroad to reveal study results and present papers, with 24 announcements made Won "Excellent Paper Award" from Society of Cosmetic Chemists of Japan TOPICS Won "Technology Award" from Japan Research Institute of Material Technology For the first time in the market in about 10 years, obtained approval for PCE-DP, a skin-brightening active ingredient research, already applied to APEX in the past, won an "Excellent Paper Award" from the Society of Cosmetic Chemists of Japan. In addition, efforts are being made to strengthen key components of product "enjoyment" for customers, such as Innovative research technology expertise and the interpersonal skills of Beauty Directors combine to form a level of service unique to POLA, supporting customers in their efforts to achieve a beautiful future. Number of researchers in cutting- POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES 61 Hired new graduates and midcareer specialists in such areas as dermatology, edge dermatology research types of dosage and data analysis TOPICS Explore potential to produce beautiful skin by transcending cosmetics ORBIS Participated in Inclusion Festival in Yurakucho Marui DECENCIA Ran opinion exchange program with physicians and established ties with physicians who treat patients with skin problems Brand recognition/resonance 43 ACRO Held workshop and events at flagship store POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Multiple Intelligence Research Center (MIRC): Ran workshop, spearheaded by Multiple Intelligence Research Center, to consider guidelines on beauty that would vitalize brand creation within the Group The Frontier Research Center presented a technical paper on the theme "beauty and muscle-the secret effect of muscle on the skin" at the 30th International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) Congress in Munich, Germany. Ultraviolet light has been considered the primary cause of dark spots. But researchers discovered that people with abundant muscle tend to have fewer dark spots, and the muscle correlation extends to wrinkles, pores, mottled skin and inflammation. They also do research on the potential for muscle to make skin beautiful. This cutting-edge research may encourage people to exercise and build muscle, thereby contributing to improved health as well. Going forward, researchers will take a broader perspective, looking for correlations between beauty and organs besides the skin and expanding the possibilities of beautiful skincare beyond the realm of cosmetics. 40 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 41 2 Regional Revitalization Enriching the lives of local people The POLA ORBIS Group is always grateful to the communities in which it does business and aims to grow together with them. Improving corporate value by putting materiality measures into practice Background to materiality measures Contributions to the Group's growth Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data TOPICS Confronting real problems in communities and playing active roles in energizing regions from the consumer's perspective POLA Beauty Directors engage in store operations and sales activities at around 4,000 stores in Japan (including POLA THE BEAUTY stores, as of December 31, 2019). In 2017, we reset their role as one "enabling women to achieve their ideals and desired way of life," and initiated an educational program aimed at empowering people. The work of our Beauty Directors starts The Group has a history of fostering female entrepreneurs in local communities. Indeed, we have provided work opportunities to women since 1937, when few women were in the workforce.

At POLA, around 41,000 Beauty Directors, as of December 31, 2019, provide consulting to deepen communication with customers and offer various experiences to stimulate sensitivity. POLA offers unique value because it is closely attuned to social issues that only women living in their communities can understand. Grand Owners, who have the responsibility of sales operations, play a central role in advancing activities to increase our presence in their regions. In this way, they raise brand awareness and enthusiasm in regional areas, which leads to creating future customers.

For other brands, we are also building relationships with local communities and increasing their profiles. with building one-on-one relationships with customers. Then they serve as shop owners to expand, foster their sales partners and perform their duties in teams. After that, they evolve into leaders of organizations that bundle multiple shops. In the process, they engage with many people to increase the value of POLA in local communities, aiming to contribute to society. Across Japan, we have 184 Grand Owners, group leaders with annual sales of more than ¥120 POLA's model for "Regional Cocreation" Regional Cocreation Grand Owner Yamashita gives a speech at an activities briefing in the city of Tajimi million (recognized from actual results achieved during the second half of fiscal 2019). Moreover, many are women who live in their local regions. By identifying commercial opportunities from the consumer's perspective, they confront real problems in their communities, including population decline, and play an active role in energizing their regions. In 2017, POLA and Akita Prefecture signed a comprehensive partnership agreement aimed at realizing the Bi-no-KuniAkita vision. In 2019, two years after the agreement was concluded, POLA's popularity rating* in Akita Prefecture had increased to Working to Achieve KPIs-Resultsin 2019 Measures2019 Results 2019 Activities Number of regional POLA 912 Japan: Fostered organizations (those with ¥5 million in monthly sales) that can entrepreneur owners influence the region China: Opened POLA THE BEAUTY-style store in Shenyang POLA TOPICS Embarked on a new project to establish Hanahana community salons on street Increase presence Provide 1 communities with Increase new opportunities 4 2 contacts and for women's empowerment and response rate 3 self-fulfillment Achieve continuous 50.0, from 22.0 in 2017. Mamiko Yamashita, a Grand Owner in the city of Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, holds events and other forums for women in her region. Seeking to stimulate local activity, she works with business operators who have the same ideals. Ms. Yamashita also serves as a panelist at regional revitalization activities briefings hosted by the city of Tajimi, as well as a judge in business plan contests. Her organization has expanded its customer base, and in the second half of 2019, increased its sales 17.8% more than the national average growth for POLA. We believe that increasing the number of owners who are close to their communities and have a strong presence will lead to sustainable future growth for POLA. corners under comprehensive partnership agreement with Akita Prefecture aimed at realizing the Bi-no-KuniAkita vision Considered measures in cooperation with local governments in other regions (the city of Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture, the city of Tajimi in Gifu Prefecture, etc.) ORBIS business growth * Indicator of people who know the POLA brand and intend to use it Promoted widespread face-washing literacy among pre-targets (for university students) Supported Tohoku Food Marathon & Festival (sponsorship and product Number of joint projects with experience booth) Developed Koshu City ORBIS Forest in Yamanashi Prefecture (embodiment of local governments as well as 27 ORBIS brand concept of "healing by science") NPOs and NGOs Managed "ORBIS Kumamoto Future Fund" for third year (for disaster-stricken areas and female business start-up support) ACRO Procured natural ingredients under "local production for local consumption" concept (nationwide) P.O. TECHNO SERVICE Engaged in environmental activities with local governments (the city of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, the city of Fukuroi in Shizuoka Prefecture, etc.) where the company has offices Promoted acceptance of internships at educational institutions (Shizuoka Sangyo University, etc.) VOICE Mamiko Yamashita Grand Owner Sara Grand Group Chukyo area POLA In Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, where I work, a drop in the working population is a major problem. Hoping to convey the appeal of living and working in Tajimi, I created a platform that connects business owners in the city and promotes new activities. Specifically, I got together with some local stakeholders and initiated some ideas, including an experience-based fair that connects consumers, business owners and the Tajibijin Project, which conveys a message of transformation through makeup and fashion using female role models who are active in Tajimi. Against the backdrop of the shrinking labor force in Tajimi, the mosaic tile industry-a signature industry-is in decline. I have teamed up with local tile makers to hold activities. For example, I got Nanayosha Co., Ltd., which creates accessories with tile components, involved in the Tajibijin Project. A shop owner lets female role models wear accessories and, in this way, the women promote the tile business when they are out and about. By continuing activities like this that are win-win personally and for those around me, I extend "the ring of trust" between local stakeholders and the local government. I will continue activities that showcase the abundant charm of Tajimi. 42 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 43 3 Culture, the Arts, Design Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Adding color to people's lives through culture and the arts The POLA ORBIS Group has long supported cultural and artistic activities that foster people's inner beauty. We identify culture, the arts and design as important elements of our business development. Improving corporate value by putting materiality measures into practice Background to materiality measures Contributions to the Group's growth • To create new things in times of uncertainty, it is • We deliver timely creative work to increase the essential to activate the sensitivity of employees number of customers who empathize with our brand and strengthen their ability to identify issues and value. communicate. • By using art in our training programs, we foster TOPICS Adding color to people's lives The POLA Museum Annex features a wide variety of displays from the POLA collection of contemporary art. With these displays, which are free of charge, we aim to convey the POLA ORBIS Group's corporate value to stakeholders in Japan and overseas. A Marc Chagall exhibition, held in October and November 2019, attracted more than 15,000 visitors, 96% of whom expressed a high level of satisfaction. In addition to regular events for the general public, we held events for people with babies and also for elderly people, including those with dementia. In these Marc Chagall-Weaving Dreams ways, we enabled people who cannot normally visit museums to interact with art, thus adding color to their lives. • By collaborating with highly perceptive artists, we employees who are sensitive to current issues and endeavor to provide content that stimulates the understand how to deploy their individual traits. sensitivity of our customers. Working to Achieve KPIs-Resultsin 2019 Measures2019 Results 2019 Activities POLA B.A brand advertisement featuring a flower artist, Makoto Azuma ORBIS Collaborations with artists 9 Disseminated makeup culture to men via Mr. brand video featuring world-class dancers Opened concept shop in summer 2020 under supervision of artists TOPICS POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Operated art gallery Cosmetics skincare awareness surveys help our business The POLA Research Institute of Beauty & Culture conducts research into modern makeup trends and lifestyles. The results of this work are reflected in the creative activities of POLA ORBIS Group companies. Using its research findings, the institute also makes presentations to outside parties, reinforcing people's impressions of the Group, which has been committed to "beauty" for many years. The institute's database, unveiled in November 2018, received a Contribution Prize in the "Digital Archive Industry Awards" for providing open access to rare assets. The knowledge, materials and collections of the institute are utilized not only within the Group but are also revealed to the public, thus contributing to the development of beauty Presentation based on research findings culture in general. Support for culture and the arts We support culture and the arts from the perspective that it is only with inner beauty and a spiritual richness that true beauty can be realized. Conducted awareness survey on cosmetics skincare TOPICS 34 Group companies (cumulative Provided Groupwide programs and human resources training from 2018) Number of participants in Group companies art-based workshops 1,729 Provided training for new employees For more details, see page 19. (cumulative P.O. REAL ESTATE from 2018) Conducted crafts and art workshops for residents of rental apartments Held workshops centered on culture and the arts at Aoyama Studio for general public Support for the POLA Foundation for the Promotion of Traditional Japanese Culture The POLA Foundation for the Promotion of Traditional Japanese Culture, which has been in operation for 40 years, focuses on activities to preserve, pass on and promote traditional crafts techniques, traditional performing arts, folk entertainment and other expressions of traditional Japanese intangible culture. Encouraged by increased international attention in recent years, the foundation held a symposium in France that was well received for helping people deepen their knowledge of traditional Japanese culture, aesthetics and spirituality. Support for the POLA Art Foundation The POLA Museum of Art, which is run by the POLA Art Foundation, held two major exhibitions in 2019. One exhibition, "Syncopation: Contemporary Encounters with the Modern Masters," which ran from summer through winter of that year, was a collaboration between the POLA Museum of Art's collection and contemporary artists-the first such collaboration since the museum's opening in 2002. The event was covered by numerous media outlets and was highly popular on social media, thus providing a significant boost to the museum's communication profile. TOPICS Brand evolution experiential concept shop In summer 2020, ORBIS will open a concept shop in Omotesando, Tokyo (see page 35 for shop image). ORBIS is handling the core idea and brand experience elements of the concept shop with Takram, an international design innovation firm, with Momoko Kudo of MMA Inc. providing ORBIS and Takram and Momoko Kudo architectural design services. The aim is to express the evolution of the ORBIS brand with creators active on the front lines and to use all contact points-from business domain to brand concept, creative input and experience-to convey the ORBIS philosophy. Symposium in France Collaboration between the POLA Museum of Art's collection and contemporary artists Left: Claude Monet, Water Lilies, 1907, POLA Museum of Art Right: Céleste Boursier-Mougenot,clinamen v.7, 2019 ©Céleste Boursier-Mougenot Photo: Keizo Kioku 44 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 45 4 Human Resources Developing human resources who set the course for the Group's diverse brands Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data TOPICS Energizing human resources through external exchanges POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS has built a cosmetics portfolio comprising nine brands, each with its own concept, sales channels and distinctive appeal. The businesses and brands developed within the POLA ORBIS Group will continue to diversify along with changes in the operating environment. Against this backdrop, it is people-those at the Company and throughout the Group with the ability to provide insight into the future and drive the growth of diverse brands-who are indispensable to the growth of the Group itself. Various activities are undertaken within the Group to cultivate human resources with leadership qualities and abundant personality. Improving corporate value by putting materiality measures into practice Background to materiality measures Contributions to the Group's growth In 2019, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS teamed up with Bespoke, a Danish company, to twice run bridge programs exploring the beauty of the future. The two-day workshop brought together 33 employees from across the POLA ORBIS Group. The first day saw the sharing of the POLA ORBIS BEAUTY FRAMEWORK, which collected and systematically organized various indicators of beauty from around the world. Participants were asked to think about these indicators and their significance to the POLA ORBIS Group. On the second day, the emphasis was on group work to learn techniques to create the beauty of the future. Initially, participants found it difficult to see beyond what they thought was possible. But gradually, everyone began to realize that they can change the direction of their own future and that all sorts of futures are possible precisely because the people gathered all have different points of view. The joint effort with Bespoke raised the potential inherent in the participants, helping them explore new perceptions and new ideas more deeply than ever before. participants with an awareness of issues and experience in various areas, including government, treatments, corporations and patients, shared issues under the themes of cancer and society, cancer and information, cancer and work, cancer and young people, and cancer and lifestyle, and discussed and exchanged views to solve the issues. The event was picked up by many media outlets and demonstrated a level of influence on society that could not be achieved by the Company alone. Current status of personnel composition suggests possible shortage of human resources to take on management responsibility for the Group in the medium to long term.

Women make up significant percentages of the Group's customer base and human resources. Must create environment that enables female employees to maximize sensitivity and thrive in their work-related duties, to facilitate career development. Sustainable growth hinges on efforts to develop as big a pool as possible of human resources who are open- minded, aware of current social issues and ready to embrace change. At CancerX Summit 2019, hosted by CancerX on February 3, 2019, POLA director Seiichi Takaya made a presentation on the measures that POLA takes to support employees and business partners fighting cancer in their desire to balance work and cancer treatment. On the topic of cancer, he and about 600 POLA ORBIS BEAUTY FRAMEWORK TOPICS Working to Achieve KPIs-Resultsin 2019 Seeking to create an environment where women shine We seek to build a cadre of core human resources who will underpin efforts to keep the Group growing. We are always working on human resources development programs, and in 2019, we implemented new measures. Measures 2019 Results 2019 Activities Fill rate of candidates for 45.5% Continuous expansion of next-generation leader skills development programs management positions Set up Talent Development Committee TOPICS Percentage of women in 45.5% Reinforced system for dealing with and training on illnesses specific to women management positions TOPICS TOPICS New start for Talent Development Committee in selecting candidates for management positions and promoting individual skills development plans In 2017, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS formulated the POLA ORBIS Group Health Management Declaration. We have made the physical and mental health of employees a management priority and are working to ensure the well-being of employees and their families. Through an enhanced occupational health and safety structure that encompasses occupational physicians, health nurses, clinical nurses and occupational health-and-safety mental health coordinators, we centralize and consolidate information on health checks at all Group companies and support efforts to strengthen preventive care, such as follow-up-guidance and consultations, and health management for high-riskindividuals-after a health check. In addition, we introduced PepUp, a health management support portal, and hold many health-oriented events to stress the importance of employees' efforts to maintain their health, avoid illness and improve physical and mental well-being. Since women account for about 70% of employees Groupwide, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS increased the number of gynecologists on staff in 2018 to better address women- hold health seminars on women-specific concerns for women, and for men as well, allowing everyone to gain a better understanding of women's health. POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS introduced shorter working hours and a remote work system to give employees with young children the option of a flexible workstyle that enables them to minimize disruption to their career plans. We also provide opportunities for all employees regardless of gender to grow and develop if they want to reach new career heights. Women account for 45.5% of management positions. Since 2017, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS has been included in the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index. As a structure to effectively develop candidates for management positions throughout the Group, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS set up the Talent Development Committee and from 2019 has taken the lead in selecting and developing candidates across the Group to improve the process. The committee comprises directors from POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS and executives responsible for human resources at Group companies. For key positions of particular importance within the Group, the committee selects candidates for each position from among employees in middle-management assignments. Individual skills development plans are drawn up, implemented and monitored. The committee's goal is to deepen the pool of personnel on whose shoulders the future of the Group rests by every year forming a well-populated reserve of candidates matched to the business environment. Furthermore, a succession plan is now being formulated by the Nomination Advisory Committee. specific health concerns. In 2019, we set up a consultation system that enables female employees at stores and in rural areas to receive advice from gynecologists by email. We also Health seminar 46 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 47 POLA ORBIS Group's framework for human resources development Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Next-generation leader skills development programs constantly run Groupwide To cultivate human resources who see the Group as a whole offer a free-agent system that gives employees who satisfy from a big-picture perspective, we will promote approaches certain requirements the chance to transfer to a company or that enable employees to clear organizational barriers and division of choice within the Group. We also have a venture provide experience-building opportunities that allow them to program that welcomes ideas for new businesses from achieve their dreams. In addition to programs designed to employees. We seek to create an environment that promotes develop the skills of the next-generation corporate leaders, we having goals and being motivated. JuniorMiddleManagementDirector Talent Development Succession Plan for Officer and Director Talent Development Assessment for Assignment Change Talent Development Committee I Career "Different Job Role, Task" Selection from middle members, and Committee II potential Director "Different Organization, individual talent development towards Selection from managers and GM, and Competency and Business" managers Individual talent development towards Leadership assessment for At least 2 different assignments Officers officers Development before 30 years old (Korn Ferry) Open Opportunities [FA] Opportunity to position within the group for members who are above certain condition (evaluation) [Open Offer] Recruit within the group position by application requirement [Business Start up] New business proposal opportunity by employees (individual or team) Future Study Program External Business Innovation Academy Coaching for Content: Team-based action learning Exchange Content: Reflect on personal traits and Organization Talent Changes to find solutions to management Content: Practice strengthen leadership skills,Find issues within POLA ORBIS Group learning from Future solutions to management issues that will Content: Individual Output: Innovative proposal to Group Study Program change the company or group to which coaching based on Development Management by teams through activities the participants belongs observation of behavior for outside the company. officers and directors Members: About 12 per year Output: Innovative proposal to Group eg) Short MBA Management by individual Duration: 7 months Duration: 9 months School, Participating Members: About 5-6 per year Members: 3 per year to PJ in solving social Duration: 9 months issue and training Attendees: members who completed Future Study Program In a broad sense, our next-generation leader skills development programs highlight the Future Study Program for young employees, the Business Innovation Academy for middle management and coaching for organizational changes for newly appointed corporate officers. Efforts began with the Future Study Program in 2005, and over the ensuing 15 years or so, the structure has expanded, now comprising three programs. Curriculums are always changing. These programs have graduated more than 300 people, many of whom went on to executive appointments. 1. Future Study Program Designed for young employees in their 20s and 30s, the nine-month Future Study Program welcomes about 12 participants each year. In principle, the program is open to those who want to participate. Young employees with a can-do attitude work in teams to envision the Group's future, identify issues that require attention and come up with potential solutions to be presented to management. Through a varied curriculum that includes competition with young employees of other companies and art workshops at the POLA Museum of Art, training under this program provides the building blocks for participants to acquire insights into business pursuits with potential and sharpens the ability to detect issues requiring attention. The program has had 15 graduating classes since 2005. Ideas presented by participants have been linked to activities that have fueled corporate growth, including the introduction of a brand of men's cosmetics, and prompted new human resources strategies, such as the free-agent system and open-offer system to accommodate transfers from an employee perspective rather than a management perspective. 2. Business Innovation Academy This program for middle management in their 30s and 40s is limited to a few elite individuals, typically five people annually. Each year, employees with an awareness of issues facing the Group apply on their own or are recommended to participate in this program, which is intended to create leaders with the talent to drive changes forward at their respective companies. Each participant identifies issues that have not been addressed for a long time within the organization and issues needing a particularly dramatic solution due to the changing business landscape. Over nine months, participants raise their concerns and propose to management a concrete plan aimed at mitigating the issues. During the past 13 years, 78 people have completed the program, which was launched in 2007. Of these, 19 people have been appointed to the position of executive at companies under the Group umbrella. 3. Coaching for organizational changes Coaching for people appointed to the position of executive began in 2013. The goal of customized coaching is to enable participants to hone the ability to influence others positively and sharpen the ability to transform corporate culture, which are important competencies for executives, enabling them to lead organizations of many people and cultivate a corporate atmosphere that embraces change. Coaching is offered to about three people each year. A noteworthy aspect of this program is that coaches regularly go on-site to such places as meetings and workplaces, where participants would demonstrate their leadership skills, to observe behavior. Taking an objective perspective, coaches look at how participants convey messages to others and how they conduct themselves around others, then point out where behavior diverges from ideal leadership qualities so the participants know which areas they need to improve. Through this program, executives develop the ability to make better management decisions and bring positive changes to the organization. Common Standard Group's Common Competency Evaluation Group Talent Management System Collect and utilize individual ability, motivation and career plan info through group by HR talent management system VOICE The Groupwide programs provided a venue for discussing management issues with a diverse range of people who speak different languages and have different thoughts and ideas. For me, it was a valuable opportunity to see differences between myself and others and to reflect deeply about the kind of person I am. I realized that different perspectives can be the source of new ideas, and the training program greatly influenced how I will develop my own leadership capabilities. Value perceptions and the ways people live are diversifying and will continue to do so. To help POLA deliver amazing and inspiring new value to customers, the company needs me to understand myself and understand others, too. The power of imagination and a sense of empathy are essential in sensitizing the world to beauty and appreciating what makes people unique. Intragroup training put me at a major crossroads and guided me toward this realization. To understand someone is impossible if the basis for understanding is limited to knowledge and skills accumulated in a business field, which has been common in training until now. True understanding requires a broader foundation of knowledge that includes history, philosophy, religion and psychology as well as a deep emotional or spiritual connection that elicits enjoyment in culture and traditional arts. Cultivating human resources may emphasize improvement in practical capabilities, but the process must also evolve with a view toward further refining these capabilities. As a corporate officer responsible for human resources, I will go beyond approaches applied to date and strive to realize diverse and productive human resources. Yuko Shoji Corporate Officer Responsible for Human Resources, General Manager, Human Resources Strategy Division POLA INC. 48 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 49 5 The Environment and Human Rights The POLA ORBIS Group set reduction targets for CO2 emissions, water consumption and waste output and is striving to realize these levels by 2029. As for CO2 emissions in particular, we tracked them down to Scope 3 in 2019 (complete third-party verification), and we plan to revise the target in line with the -1.5˚C scenario outlined in a new long-term management plan scheduled for announcement in 2021. In addition, we recognize that the pollution of oceans from plastic is a serious issue and are working on appropriate responses. Climate change and CO2 emissions In 2019, we completed third-party verification of the statistics These results, reported to the Carbon Disclosure Project of the 2018 results, including Scope 3 reporting of our CO2 for fiscal 2019, brought our efforts a score of A-. From 2020, emissions. The CSR Committee, chaired by a director, conveyed director compensation will be linked to progress made toward the verification results to the Board of Directors. achieving environmental targets. Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data In 2017, the POLA ORBIS Group signed the UN Global Compact, and in 2018, the POLA ORBIS Group Human Rights Policy was drafted. We believe that respecting human rights is not only about protecting the rights of individuals but also about making the most of the sensibilities of each individual. We make sure there are no human rights violations in the supply chain. Scope of response to human rights risks in the supply chain Implemented human rights Business partner hotline due diligence in 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS began in 2019 Administrative divisions Capital goods 2% Purchased products and services 12% Franchises 18% Other 1% Scope 1 and 2 1% 2019 Transportation, delivery (upstream) POLA ORBIS Group's 43% 2 emission ratios CO (Scope 1 - 3) The POLA ORBIS Group's CO2 emissions We recognize that CO2 emissions generated when customers use the Group's products and CO2 emissions generated during the transportation and delivery of these products represent a significant percentage of our carbon footprint. The primary factor in this equation is the use of warm water to rinse off facial cleansers or rinse out shampoo or other hair products. Added to this are the CO2 emissions generated by the electricity to run a hair dryer. Reducing the amount of water needed to rinse something off or out and shortening dryer time would make the products more convenient for customers. As a group, we are keen to develop products from a CO2-reduction perspective right Group companies Business partners Business partners (suppliers) (including those on consignment Customers All divisions sales contracts with POLA) CSR procurement started in 2017 Plan to implement human rights due diligence in 2020 Business partner hotline began in 2019 Opened POLA ORBIS Group Helpline Use of products sold 23% Note: Estimates are used since third-party confirmation was in process in 2019. from the planning stage. Currently, we are implementing plans for an expanded range of refillable products and items in lighter- weight containers. Going forward, we will focus on Scope 1 and 2 direct emissions as well as CO2 reduction in both categories. Human rights due diligence The Group conducts a yearly employee awareness survey that provides insights into human rights-related risks in the workplace, such as discrimination and harassment. In 2019, Responsible procurement (CSR procurement) To build good relationships with our business partners and fulfill our social responsibility as a corporate group, we TOPICS ORBIS provided a "delivery locker" free to customers as a test interviews were conducted at all POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS' divisions, and the Company was able to confirm that protocols and rules to maintain human rights were not too lax and that ask business partners to fill out a specially prepared CSR procurement questionnaire and conduct on-site inspections, based on CSR procurement guidelines drafted in April 2017. Shortages of labor have impacted many sectors of society, and home delivery is no exception. In particular, redelivery is a problem. When redelivery is unnecessary, businesses see their operating efficiency rise and their CO2 emissions fall. Customers also benefit because they need not wait at home to receive a delivery. ORBIS created an original delivery locker that can be used for ORBIS products or any other delivered items and installed lockers for 5,000 customers who acted as monitors to see if using the locker was a feasible idea. After a monitoring period, ORBIS asked participants to fill out a questionnaire. More than 60% of the respondents said the locker reduced the need for redelivery. The company estimates that widespread implementation of this program could cut 2.4 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Going forward, ORBIS will study the correlation between the delivery locker and the repeat purchase rate for ORBIS brand products. employees were properly informed. In 2020, the human rights risk survey will be extended to Group companies as well, and measures will be taken, starting with high-priority issues. The POLA ORBIS Group Helpline, an internal reporting system for employees throughout the Group, received 13 reports in 2019. The results of investigations into these reports and issues deemed harassment are submitted to the Commendation and Disciplinary Committee, which decides on appropriate action. Responses are posted on the corporate intranet, and measures, such as training on management's Over the past two years, our questionnaires have drawn responses from 251 factories operated by our business partners. As of 2019, we had conducted on-site inspections at six of those factories. Palm oil initiatives Palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are ingredients of cosmetics, are sourced from oil palm, and palm plantations are said to have negative impacts on society, including Reduction of plastic consumption POLA, established in 1929, started off selling products by weight. In 1985, the company introduced an aluminum refill pod for B.A Cream, under the high-prestigeB.A series. Today, the company continues to offer refills for mainstay skincare products and strives to limit the amount of plastic used in product containers. Pollution of the oceans from plastic has recently garnered heightened interest and, as a good corporate citizen, the Group acknowledges the great need to address this issue. The Group began with steps to reduce plastic consumption and considered recycled plastic as a source of material for containers and packaging. In 2019, the company expanded its approach, launching efforts to cut the amount of plastic used for purposes other than containers. The APEX series, a personalized skincare brand in the POLA portfolio, had utilized a skin checker made of plastic, but when the series underwent renewal, the company shifted to digital skin analysis, which trimmed the use of plastic. CO2 emissions also dropped, since nothing had to be sent to the data analysis center. The Group had been using microplastic beads in products such as facial cleansers but switched to a more environment- friendly alternative in 2018. refusal to tolerate power harassment, are taken to improve situations and prevent reoccurrences. Establishment of a business partner hotline In 2019, we began a hotline for business partners to report concerns if they suspect that an employee of a Group company has committed a violation of human rights or of compliance practices. We received no calls, but we believe the hotline, which enables us to identify and correct problems, is a valuable resource. deforestation and labor abuse. In October 2019, the Group joined the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, and going forward, the Group is keen to switch to sustainable palm oil. Toward this end, in December 2019, the Group purchased credits for 1,100 tons of palm oil certified under the Book Claim (B&C) model. This is equivalent to the total annual procurement of palm kernel oil Groupwide in 2017.

Looking toward 2029, we will continue this shift, seeking to boost the Group's palm oil procurement from certified providers to 100%. We will gradually switch from the purchase of B&C credits to buying certified palm oil, thus raising the percentage of certified palm oil used in production activities. 50 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 51 Dialogue with Stakeholders POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS takes a robust approach to dialogue with all stakeholders. Opinions obtained this way are studied within the Group and reflected in corporate management practices. Stakeholders Key Dialogue Opportunities Specific Actions Provide products and services whose Comments from customers by phone use makes everything customers do in their lives more beautiful. and website Customers Establish framework for quickly Customer satisfaction surveys sharing customer comments all Sales data analysis the way up the corporate ladder to realize improvements. Work with suppliers to build a strong Business partners Procurement policy information meetings supply chain. Hold direct meetings with key Quality audits (Suppliers) suppliers, strive for stable CSR procurement questionnaire/audit procurement and build good relationships. Aim to offer a bright approach to life Level-specific training (philosophy, through POLA-related work. Toward this end, vigorously promote opinion Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data TOPICS Stakeholder Dialogue To confirm that the corporate activities of the POLA ORBIS Group meet the expectations and demands of society, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS has created opportunities since 2011 for management to engage stakeholders in constructive dialogue. On August 21, 2019, an environment-themed dialogue was held to explore environmental issues that require corporate responses. Business partners products, techniques) exchange with Beauty Directors. Also (POLA Beauty Directors) Leaders' business meetings put effort into explaining philosophy in Interviews with Grand Owners addition to training related to products and service/sales techniques. The ability of each and every Employee satisfaction survey employee to demonstrate personality Groupwide programs and be an active participant in the Employees Employee forums and training at each company is a building block of company sustainable corporate growth. Seek In-house intranet to create that kind of environment and enhance the support structure. Top management actively General shareholders' meetings communicates with investors at Shareholders/investors Conference presentation home and abroad and makes use of Institutional investors' meetings requests in corporate management. Briefings for individual investors For individual investors, IR seminars are organized specifically for women. Local communities/ Joint activities/cooperation with local Demands from society, NGOs and governments NPOs are met sincerely, starting with non-governmental NGO/NPO dialogues high-priority issues from a business organizations Cultural and artistic activities impact perspective. From the experts At the POLA ORBIS Group, social contribution is more than just opening the corporate wallet. The Group strives to create value with local communities and NGOs and has been steadily involved in such activities for many years. Components not listed on the balance sheet-that is, activities or efforts that drive corporate value-are the essence of ESG investment. One example is the environment. Companies that procure various things from nature to use in their products are highly appreciated for their ability to visualize the extent to which nature is decreasing and for their ability to respond to the future in advance. The three major environment-related topics are climate change, plastics waste and water resources. Companies address these topics from a total-volume, medium- to-long-term,value-chain perspective. For POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS, issues of high priority from an overall value-chain perspective are the use of products, and transport and delivery. For climate change, the release of Scope 3 data makes the status clear. From POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS will draw on strengths and undertake ESG in ways that other companies cannot. It is important to start small and then swiftly create a model for success. We cannot limit ourselves to existing business models but should look beyond them to capture possibilities for creating new business by adopting venture ideas and embracing IoT opportunities. We will explore a more open structure. Our product portfolio has a number of brands, and we ponder ESG and CSR activities that utilize the unique characteristics of each brand. To start, we will emphasize efforts to instill concepts and directions taken as a corporate group into the overall Group view. In 2020, progress toward Group environmental targets will be linked to director compensation. Also, 2020 will be the year we formulate our long-term business plan, and targets will be included in corporate strategy as well. External Participants Mizue Tanaka Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement-International Director of Environment Projects, Domestic Operations Division Kazunori Ogisu Bright Innovation Co., Ltd. Director and Doctor of Global Environmental Studies Participants from POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Satoshi Suzuki Representative Director and President Naoki Kume Director and Vice President Akira Fujii Director Facilitator Hiroko Ozawa Japan Shareholder Services Ltd. Note: The titles of the participants reflect positions as of the date the dialogue took place. 52 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 53 Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Basic Stance on Corporate Governance Number of meetings held in 2019 Board of Directors 20 The Board of Directors discusses important matters related to business management, including the formulation of medium- to long-term strategies for the Group, possible risks and optimum allocation of resources, and makes decisions on these matters. The Board is composed of eight directors (three of whom are independent outside directors) and meets at least once a month. In 2019, it met 20 times, with an average attendance rate of 99.2% for directors. The Board of Directors comprises directors who have a flexible way of thinking with the education and knowledge to apply diverse perspectives, extensive experience and expertise to the Company's corporate management activities. In addition, the Company believes, from the evaluation by the Executive Competency Model (see p. 62), that maintaining a proper balance of knowledge, experience and capabilities among the directors is a priority. The Company appoints as outside directors those who have independence, those able to properly engage with and advise the Board of Directors' meeting and those able to reflect in the Company's management practices the expertise and insights acquired in corporate management in fields different from those of the Company. Nomination Advisory Committee (voluntary) The role of the Nomination Advisory Committee is to ensure objectivity, transparency and effectiveness in decision-making processes, including the nomination of Company directors, appointment of corporate officers and nomination of directors at subsidiaries, by discussing and recommending individuals based on requests from the Board of Directors regarding personnel essential from a management perspective. Outside directors make up the majority of the committee members. The committee chair is an outside director appointed by the Board of Directors. Compensation Advisory Committee (voluntary) The role of the Compensation Advisory Committee is to ensure objectivity, transparency and effectiveness in decision-making processes regarding the system design of the compensation program for Company executives, compensation for Company directors and compensation for directors and corporate officers at subsidiaries of the Company, by discussing and recommending compensation based on requests from the Board of Directors. Outside directors make up the majority of the committee members. The committee chair is an outside director appointed by the Board of Directors. Corporate governance structure (as of March 24, 2020) General Meeting of Shareholders Appointment/Dismissal Appointment/ Appointment/ Dismissal Dismissal Nomination Advisory SeekingAdvice Board of Directors Committee (voluntary) Directors Corporate auditor Outside directors Making Reporting Board of Corporate Auditors Recommendations Outside Operational Audits/ Outside directors Corporate auditor Committee corporate auditors Accounting Audits chair Director Appointment/ Outside Dismissal corporate auditors Compensation Advisory Reporting Reporting Representative Supervision Committee (voluntary) Director Outside directors Group Managerial Reporting Coordination Meeting Reporting Committee among Three Entities chair Director Resolution Internal Audit Accounting Auditor Division Accounting Reporting Audits Group Companies/ Departments Operational Audits Operational Audits Number of meetings held in 2019 Board of Corporate Auditors 16 The Company is a company with a Board of Corporate Auditors. The corporate auditors attend general shareholders' meetings, Board of Directors' meetings, Group Managerial Meetings and other important events. They gather reports from directors, employees and accounting auditors, and supervise the execution of duties by directors. The board, composed of one full-time corporate auditor and two outside corporate auditors, is held at least once a month. The Company appoints outside corporate auditors who possess a high level of knowledge in various areas, including finance, accounting, law and internal control. Number of audits in 2019 Internal Audit Division 11 The Internal Audit Division strives to carry out highly effective internal audits from an independent and objective standpoint to contribute to strengthening the governance systems of the Company and Group companies. Specifically, through on-the-spot audits of each company and each department, the division assesses not only deficiencies in procedures but also whether companies or departments are fully prepared for matters (risks) that may occur in relation to business. Moreover, the division focuses on the extraction of structural issues inherent in business processes and the improvement of proposals rooted in underlying causes. By identifying issues related to internal control, it aims to provide management with information on important issues such as subsidiary governance systems and fraud prevention. In addition, the division strives to carry out audits efficiently by coordinating with the audits performed by corporate auditors and accounting auditors. Number of meetings held in 2019 Group Managerial Meeting 19 The Group Managerial Meeting is composed of senior corporate officers, corporate officers, directors and full-time corporate auditors of the Company, as well as presidents, directors and corporate auditors of subsidiaries appointed as members by the Company's Board of Directors. It receives reports from all companies on important matters of the Company and its subsidiaries and discusses their content. Structural overview (as of March 24, 2020) Functional Structure Company with a Board of Corporate Auditors Number of directors/Term of office 8 directors/2 years Number of outside directors 3 directors Number of corporate auditors/Term of office 3 corporate auditors/4 years Number of outside corporate auditors 2 outside corporate auditors Number of outside directors and outside 5 directors and corporate corporate auditors designated as auditors independent officers 54 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 Steps in governance 2006 Shifted to holding company structure 2008 Added outside corporate auditors to structure 2010 Listed on First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange 2013 Introduced corporate officer system 2015 Added outside directors to structure 2016 Established Basic Policy on Corporate Governance Initiated Board of Directors' effectiveness evaluation 2017 Formulated new Group philosophy (Mission, Vision, Way) Established Group Code of Conduct 2018 Introduced senior corporate officer system 2019 Established Nomination Advisory Committee (voluntary) and Compensation Advisory Committee (voluntary) Policy on strategic shareholding POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS holds listed shares under the following conditions: The Company will not seek strategic shareholding as a mere, stable shareholder. The Company will selectively hold listed shares only if the Board of Directors sees the shareholding as reasonable and suitable from a business perspective, such as maintaining or strengthening business alliances and business transactions. The Board of Directors will receive status reports regularly for each strategic shareholding, verify that each shareholding is still reasonable and appropriate, and disclose its conclusions. POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 55 Matters Related to the Board of Directors Evaluation results of Board of Directors' effectiveness Through an evaluation of the Board of Directors' effectiveness implemented in 2018, five issues were brought to management's attention and recognized as requiring action. Steps taken in 2019 to address these issues are described below. Item Steps taken in 2019 Enhance long-term management Provided opportunities for long-term management discussions six times a year to formulate the next long-term plan toward our 100th anniversary in 2029, including establishing a review committee discussions with a long-term vision separate from that of the regular Board of Directors Strengthen the role of the holding Mainly strengthened involvement in overseas subsidiaries and implemented measures to improve company business performance and resolve issues Initiatives for ensuring transparency in Ensured transparency in the decision-making process for director nominations and compensation by the decision-making process for director establishing and starting operations of a voluntary advisory committee whose majority consists of outside directors as an advisory body to the Board of Directors, regarding nominations of directors nominations and compensation and appointments, dismissals and compensation of corporate officers Establish cybersecurity and other risk Increased opportunities to discuss the current situation and issues related to cybersecurity and countermeasures BCP risks at the Board of Directors' meetings Training for internal executives • Strengthened investor perspectives through participation in IR meetings Strengthen training for directors Training for outside executives • Tried out subsidiaries' new products and services • Deepened understanding of business by participating in subsidiaries' executive meetings Regular training for internal and outside executives • Held study sessions by external lecturers on corporate governance Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Key activity status of outside directors Both Mr. Komiya and Ms. Ushio are independent directors required to be designated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Name Key Activity Status Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors Mr. Komiya draws on outstanding and extensive knowledge of overall corporate management to view the overall management of the Group from a position indepen- dent of that of the Board of Directors and management. Moreover, he proactively 95.0% Kazuyoshi Komiya offers advice and recommendations that contribute to the enhancement of the Group's corporate value after grasping essential issues and risks. In addition, in the decision-making process for director and top management nominations, he serves as 19 of 20 meetings the chairperson of the voluntary Nomination Advisory Committee and demonstrates his extensive and outstanding knowledge of our human resources strategy, which we set as a key theme, through appropriate personnel evaluations and allocations. Ms. Ushio draws on specialized knowledge to view the overall management of the Group from a position independent of that of the Board of Directors and management. Moreover, she proactively offers advice and recommendations that contribute to the 100% Naomi Ushio enhancement of the Group's corporate value after grasping essential issues and risks. In addition, in the decision-making process for compensation for directors and 20 of 20 meetings top management, she serves as the chairperson of the voluntary Compensation Advisory Committee and supervises directors and top management through appropri- ate evaluations of business execution. 1. Basic policy on evaluation The significance behind evaluating the effectiveness of the Board of Directors is, we believe, to raise management quality and corporate value even higher by identifying issues at the Board of Directors and appropriately dealing with such issues to solve them. With this in mind, we have pursued an approach that takes the evaluation process beyond self-evaluation by members of the Board of Directors to include an overall view based on evaluation and analysis of the directors' effectiveness from objective perspectives. The basic policy is for the board itself to apply the results gained through evaluation. 2. Evaluation method and process Facilitated by outside expert In accordance with this policy, we turned to third-party organizations with expertise in evaluating a board of directors' effectiveness to conduct a preliminary interview with the chairman of the board, create a questionnaire and gather responses, then hold separate interviews with all directors and corporate auditors based on questionnaire results since fiscal 2017. Introducing into the evaluation process third-party organizations, which have nothing to gain from the Board of Directors, ensures anonymity, elicits frank comments and preserves objectivity in evaluation results. POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS' original approach To complement third-party evaluation, we took the original approach of utilizing evaluations by employees who have completed in-house programs, such as the Top Management Development Program. These employees are selected to attend executive meetings as observers and interview members of the Board of Directors. This approach not only lends an employee perspective to evaluations but also provides a valuable opportunity to develop people with management potential. Evaluation results from all sources were compiled into a report by an external organization and passed on to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors then analyzed and verified the content, worked toward a shared understanding of inherent strengths and issues requiring attention, and discussed concrete action plans aimed at addressing such issues. 3. Summary of analysis and evaluation results The following are evaluation results and the outcome of discussions at the Board of Directors' meeting. Points rated highly The following points were viewed as demonstrating the Board of Directors' high level of effectiveness. The board will strive to maintain and enhance these points. High level of awareness and robust efforts among executives to improve governance Active outside director involvement in the Board of Directors (Board of) corporate auditors' contribution to improving the effectiveness of the Board of Directors Active communication with shareholders and appropriate engagement with the capital market through IR activities and the external disclosure of business strategies, management plans and financial statuses Points brought to attention and recognized as requiring action The following points were recognized as having room for improvement. The Board of Directors drafted an action plan to resolve these issues. In the future, the action plan will be implemented and progress monitored and verified, with adjustments, as necessary. The action plan will raise effectiveness. Strengthening of involvement with our subsidiaries Strengthening of deliberation frameworks for important matters and post-deliberation management Independent outside executives'meeting POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS regularly holds meetings exclusively for independent outside executives. Issues facing the Company were discussed at the meeting that reviewed fiscal 2019. Agenda for the independent outside executives' meeting held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 Evaluation of voluntary Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committees, established in 2019 Opinions regarding long-term management plan

Opinions regarding the Company's efforts to address social issues (recycling-based society, climate change, SDGs, etc.) Effectiveness of the Board of Directors, management aspects of the Board of Directors and others Outline of Discussions Item 1 The voluntary Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committees have substantial discussions. They function by being chaired by outside directors. Item 2 Market needs for cosmetics are expected to change in light of climate change. From the viewpoint of the future of the global environment, methods to prevent waste production must be investigated. Although such discussions have begun, more specific studies should be conducted in the future. Item 3 The Board of Directors should keep discussions on the execution of business short and hold thorough discussions on long- term management. It may be effective to have an initiative in which young employees who will remain in the Company for 20 years gather from across the Group to discuss its future. 56 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 57 Executive compensation Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Fundamental Activities That Fulfill Our Corporate Responsibilities Integrated internal control system involves all, from management team to employees POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS' executive compensation is set by the Board of Directors, based on discussions and recommendations by the Compensation Advisory Committee, in accordance with the following basic concept: Instilling thorough awareness of Code of Conduct disaster risks (especially flood risk) and the risk of overwork that 1. Basic policy The POLA ORBIS Group has made executive compensation an important way to realize sustainable growth at the Group and improve corporate value over the medium to long term. As a holding company, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of Company directors and other executives, whose primary duties are to make decisions on the overall management of the Group and to supervise the execution of business as well as the roles and responsibilities of directors at subsidiaries, who are delegated authority by the Company to execute operations. Executive compensation is therefore based on the level of responsibility that each executive assumes for the business results achieved in the area of responsibility. This provides a strong incentive for executives to reach performance targets not only in the short term but over the medium to long term as well. In addition, the Company seeks to foster a greater sense of common interest between directors and shareholders by making the connection between director compensation and stock value more obvious. The POLA ORBIS Group Code of Conduct ("the Code of Conduct") specifies actions for putting the Group philosophy into practice and defines various facets of responsible corporate activity, including legal compliance, environmental protection and shareholder relations. It is distributed to all executives and employees. We also ask all employees to submit a written pledge to the effect that they will abide by the stated Code of Conduct, thereby promoting awareness of and thorough adherence to the Code of Conduct. Compliance training is associated with work-style reforms. Internal reporting system POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS developed a system that enables all executives and employees throughout the Group to report problems and seek advice. This allows the Company to directly obtain internal risk information and underpins efforts to reduce risks and prevent compliance violations. Under the helpline structure, the anonymity of whistle-blowers is preserved through internal rules and general laws and regulations. In addition, a helpline structure has been established at overseas offices to 2. Compensation standard responsibility held by each individual, with the business The compensation standard is set at a level comparable with those environment of the Group and the need to stay competitive in the of industry peers or companies of a similar size at home and external market taken into consideration. abroad and is commensurate with the role and level of 3. Compensation structure Components of compensation are basic compensation, which is fixed, and a performance-linked annual bonus and a medium- to long-term incentive (performance-linked,share-based compensation), which are variable. Directors/Corporate Variable • Performance indicators determined from such financial bench marks as sales, income and ROE. Fixed Basic compensation • Basic compensation reflects rank set according to role in management and Ratio of variable compensation duties of position for each individual. compensation Payment between 0% and 200% of base amount for each rank, according to level of success in 30%-40% Ratio of ﬁxed reaching performance targets. compensation 60%-70% • Compensation paid as an incentive to achieve performance targets each fiscal year, Annual bonus according to level of success in reaching Group's performance targets within a single year. officers compensation • Compensation paid as incentive to achieve performance targets and boost corporate value over medium to Medium- to long-term long term, according to level of success in reaching performance targets stated in Group's medium-term incentive (performance- management plan. Company shares granted with aim of fostering greater sense of common interest between linked, share-based directors and shareholders. compensation) • Performance indicators determined from such financial bench marks as sales, income and ROE, in each medium- term management plan To preclude possible violations of compliance, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS regularly conducts training and education programs. In 2019, the Company provided correspondence courses on "compliance" for people in management positions, a CSR e-learning program for all employees and a video lecture for domestic employees on "work-style reform" by an external lecturer. Risk management policy The POLA ORBIS Group comprehensively lists risks and manages them by prioritizing them based on the degree of their impact on business and their frequency of occurrence. We also use the results of our annual employee awareness survey to respond to risks that extend to the Group. Regarding risks specific to each business and brand, each company prioritizes and manages them with the same process as that for Group priority risks. Risk management structure The Risk Management Group has been formed across POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS, with the committee chair of the Group CSR Committee as the leader, to prioritize risks and discuss countermeasures. The risks decided as themes are improved upon by determining the risk owner divisions, committees and facilitate reports in local languages. After a report is received, the Group CSR Committee office investigates. If it uncovers a situation requiring action, instructions for improvement will be issued. Information on the method for using the helpline is distributed to all employees, and awareness is regularly monitored. In 2019, the Company set up the "Corporate Auditor Hotline," which facilitates reports on possible compliance violations related to Company directors. In addition, we established the "Business Partner Hotline," which accepts reports from our business partners. The status of the use of the helplines is reported monthly to the corporate auditors and regularly to the Board of Directors. Structure of internal reporting system (helpline) Anonymously* Outside legal Corporate counsel auditors Contact, report* Report Contact, report Office of Group CSR Committee External point of (in-house point of contact) contact Anonymously directors Outside Components of compensation are basic compensation, which is fixed, and a medium- to long-term incentive (non-performance-linked,share-based compensation), which is fixed, to ensure effective execution of supervisory functions. Basic compensation • Basic compensation based on position Fixed Medium- to long-term incentive (non- • Share-based compensation granted as incentive to improve corporate value over compensation performance-linked, medium to long term, seeking to foster greater sense of common interest with shareholders. share-based • Does not vary with business results. compensation) Ratio of ﬁxed compensation 100% subcommittees. The content of improvements is decided after deliberation by the Board of Directors, and the progress is reported back to the Board of Directors every quarter. In 2019, as issues to be addressed, the Board of Directors confirmed every quarter the progress of the action plan that was created according to priority themes such as responses to natural Conduct Cooperate in Order for Report on Identity Report improvement verification investigation investigation improvement violation status report Relevant departments at Group Whistle-blower companies If a director or a CSR office has possibly violated compliance rules, the office of the external point of contact will notify the corporate auditors at POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS. 2019 Group priority risks 4. Process for determining executive compensation To ensure objectivity and transparency in the process for determining executive compensation, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS established the Compensation Advisory Committee, with the majority of members being outside directors, as a voluntary structure to advise the Board of Directors. Executive compensation is set by the Board of Directors within a range of the compensation allotment decided at the general meeting of shareholders, following discussions and recommendations by the Compensation Advisory Committee. Total, including compensation by executive classification; total, by type of compensation; and number of applicable executives (Fiscal 2019) Total, by type of compensation (Millions of yen) Medium- to Number of Total, including Short-term long-term applicable Executive classification compensation Fixed performance- performance- executives (Millions of yen) linked linked compensation (persons) compensation compensation (bonus) (share-based compensation) Directors 125 106 12 6 4 (excluding outside directors) Outside directors 20 20 − − 2 Corporate auditors (excluding 23 22 1 − 2 outside corporate auditors) Outside corporate auditors 16 16 − − 2 Theme Points Annual plan (1) Understand suppliers' flood risk Establish a database of basic supplier information for quick and accurate confirmation of damages in the event of floods 1. Natural disaster risk (mainly (2) Production base (Fukuroi plant, operated by POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES) Verify flood hazard maps, create disaster response rules for flood damage BCP) Update BCP including flood damage (3) Business offices/distribution centers/stores Create hazard maps for important bases such as business offices and distribution centers, Hazard map confirmation create response rules in case of disaster (1) Review the quality control system Review the Group's outsourced quality control systems 2. Business partner risk (2) Thorough implementation of operational Thorough implementation of quality control and monitoring of the status of each company rules (3) Timely Group sharing of difficulties in Establish the new Procurement Subcommittee to share purchasing risks within the Group procuring raw materials (1) Respond to management's work Grasp and respond to the actual situation of overtime by management, and review the work of 3. Risk of overwork environment issues each company (improve efficiency) (2) Measures against forced work instructions Thorough implementation of labor management in accordance with work-style diversification outside business hours 4. Strengthen governance of (1) Thorough implementation of internal Review the decision-making process for important matters and prevent inappropriate spending overseas subsidiaries control Note: Regular audits are conducted for each KPI by the Internal Audit Division. 58 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 59 Management Structure (As of March 24, 2020) Satoshi Suzuki Naoki Kume Representative Director and President Director and Vice President Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data According to his director competency evaluation, Mr. Suzuki's greatest strengths lie in his ability to think about the direction of the entire Group along a long- term time line. In addition, he makes the most of his characteristics by always looking for new perspectives and boldly changing direction while leaving no stone unturned. Apr 1979 Joined Honda R&D Co., Ltd. May 1986 Joined POLA Cosmetics, Inc. (currently POLA INC.) General Manager, General Coordination Office, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. Feb 1996 Director, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. Director, POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. Jun 1996 Representative Director and President, POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES INC. Jan 2000 Representative Director and President, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. (currently POLA INC.) Sep 2006 Representative Director and President, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Apr 2010 Representative Director and Chairman, POLA INC. Jan 2016 Chairman, POLA INC. (current) According to his director competency evaluation, Mr. Kume's strengths lie in the area of strategic thinking. He makes the most of his characteristics by being sensitive to environmental changes and trends. In taking action, he identifies issues and their impact on the Group, sets up hypotheses from medium- to long-term perspectives, and connects them to the drafting of strategies and measures. Apr 1984 Joined POLA Cosmetics, Inc. (currently POLA INC.) Oct 2004 General Manager, Accounting Division, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. Apr 2005 Corporate Officer and General Manager, Group Organization Strategy Division, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. Jan 2007 Director, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. Corporate Officer, General Manager of Management Planning and Group Organization Strategy, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Jan 2008 Director, General Manager of Management Planning and Group Organization Strategy, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Jul 2011 Director, H2O PLUS HOLDINGS, LLC (currently H2O PLUS HOLDINGS, INC.) Feb 2012 Director, Jurlique International Pty. Ltd. Jan 2014 Director and Vice President, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Mar 2018 Director and Vice President, General Manager of International Business Management, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Kazuyoshi Komiya Outside Outside Director Independent Apr 1981 Joined The Bank of Tokyo, Ltd. (currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.) Nov 1991 Resigned from The Bank of Tokyo, Ltd. Dec 1991 Joined Okamoto Associates, Inc. Mar 1994 Resigned from Okamoto Associates, Inc. Apr 1994 Joined Nippon Fukushi Service K.K. (currently SAINT-CARE HOLDING CORPORATION) Jan 1996 Resigned from Nippon Fukushi Service K.K. Representative Director, President, Komiya Consultants, Inc. Jun 1997 Outside Corporate Auditor, Sankei Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (current) Jun 2002 Outside Director, WAO CORPORATION (current) Mar 2003 Outside Director, CAS Capital, Inc. (current) Mar 2005 Outside Corporate Auditor, Sankei Giken Holdings Co., Ltd. (current) Jun 2011 Outside Corporate Auditor, APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (current) May 2012 Outside Director, Kindware Corporation Oct 2014 Visiting professor, Nagoya University (current) Mar 2015 Outside Director, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Hideki Komoto Corporate Auditor Apr 1983 Joined POLA Cosmetics, Inc. (currently POLA INC.) Jan 2008 General Manager, Accounting Division, POLA INC. Jan 2012 General Manager, Finance Division, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Jan 2017 Corporate Officer, POLA INC. Mar 2019 Corporate Auditor, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Akio Sato Outside Akira Fujii Director According to his director competency evaluation, Mr. Fujii's strengths lie in his ability to anticipate the present and future from a broad-ranging perspective and a medium- to long-term standpoint, then outline directions. In addition, he makes the most of his characteristics by producing results through the flexible learning of new things even in unknown territories or during environmental changes. Apr 1979 Joined POLA Cosmetics, Inc. (currently POLA INC.) Sep 2000 General Manager, Fashion Business, Planning and Sales Division, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. Jan 2004 Representative Director and President, Osaka POLA Apr 2005 Corporate Officer, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. (currently POLA INC.) Jan 2007 Director and General Manager, Catalog Business Division, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. Jan 2008 Director and General Manager, Public Relations Division, POLA Cosmetics, Inc. Mar 2008 Director, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Jul 2008 Director and General Manager, Group PR, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS, INC. Director, POLA INC. Dec 2010 Director and General Manager, PR & IR, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Jan 2011 Director, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Jan 2015 Director and General Manager, Corporate Communications, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Takuma Kobayashi Director According to his director competency evaluation, Mr. Kobayashi is skilled at strategic thinking focused on marketing, and his strengths lie in his ability to create clear visions from a long-term perspective and devise unique ideas not bound by conventional frameworks. In addition, he makes the most of his characteristics by powerfully and swiftly propelling things forward, using high motivation and passion to produce results as an executive. Oct 2002 Joined POLA Cosmetics, Inc. (currently POLA INC.) Apr 2009 General Manager, Marketing Division, decencia Inc. (currently DECENCIA INC.) Nov 2009 Director, decencia Inc. Feb 2010 Representative Director and President, decencia Inc. Jan 2017 Director, ORBIS Inc. Director, DECENCIA INC. Jan 2018 Representative Director and President, ORBIS Inc. (current) Senior Corporate Officer, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Jan 2020 Director, H2O PLUS HOLDINGS, INC. (current) Mar 2020 Director, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Yoshikazu Yokote Director According to his director competency evaluation, Mr. Yokote's strengths lie in conceptual thinking that allows him to envision goals to aim for upon constructing hypotheses based on intuition gained from his experiences and the circumstances that he is facing. In addition, he makes the most of his characteristics by resolving deadlocks through creative thinking and decision making even in difficult situations. Apr 1990 Joined POLA Cosmetics, Inc. (currently POLA INC.) Aug 2006 Representative Director and President, FUTURE LABO INC. Jul 2011 Chairman, Managing Director, POLA CHINA BEAUTY CO. LTD. (POLA Shenyang) Jan 2015 Corporate Officer, General Manager, Product Planning Division, POLA INC. Jan 2016 Representative Director and President, POLA INC. Mar 2016 Director, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Jan 2020 Director, General Manager of International Business Management, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Apr 2015 Representative Director, President, Head Office, Komiya Consultants, Inc. (current) Apr 2017 Representative Director, Chairman, Komiya Consultants, Inc. (current) Naomi Ushio Outside Outside Director Independent Apr 1983 Joined Fuji Television Network, Inc. Feb 1989 Resigned from Fuji Television Network, Inc. Apr 1998 Lecturer, Meiji University Educational Foundation Apr 2003 Associate Professor ("Jokyoju"), Meiji University Educational Foundation Apr 2007 Associate Professor ("Junkyoju"), Meiji University Educational Foundation Apr 2009 Professor, School of Information and Communication, Meiji University Educational Foundation (current) Aug 2009 Expert Member, Liaison Conference for the Promotion of Gender Equality, Cabinet Office Jun 2011 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Seven Bank, Ltd. Jun 2014 Outside Corporate Auditor, JX Holdings, Inc. (currently JXTG Holdings, Inc.) Apr 2016 Vice President, Meiji University Educational Foundation (current) Mar 2018 Outside Director, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Feb 2019 Member of 10th Central Council on Education, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (current) Jun 2019 Outside Corporate Auditor, The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. (current) Hikaru Yamamoto Outside Outside Director Independent Apr 2004 Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Economics, the University of Tokyo Apr 2005 Lecturer, Faculty of Economics, Seikei University Apr 2008 Associate Professor, Faculty of Economics, Seikei University Apr 2014 Associate Professor, Graduate School of Business Administration, Keio University (current) Dec 2015 Outside Director, MTI Ltd. (current) Mar 2020 Outside Director, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Outside Corporate Auditor Independent Apr 1997 Registered as an attorney at law (Daini Tokyo Bar Association) Mar 2003 Opened SATO & Partners Mar 2008 Outside Corporate Auditor, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Dec 2008 Outside Director, GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (current) Apr 2012 Part-time Lecturer, Keio Business School (current) Jun 2015 Outside Director, Kirayaka Bank, Ltd. (current) Jun 2016 Outside Director, Aozora Trust Bank, Ltd. (currently GMO Aozora Net Bank, Ltd.) (current) Jul 2017 Outside Director, U-NEXT Co., Ltd. (currently USEN-NEXT HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.) (current) Motohiko Nakamura Outside Outside Corporate Auditor Independent Oct 1990 Joined Showa Ota & Co. (currently Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC) Aug 1994 Registered as a certified public accountant Jul 2003 Resigned from Showa Ota & Co. (currently Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC) Aug 2003 Opened Certified Public Accountant Nakamura Office Oct 2003 Registered as a tax accountant Jul 2007 Partner, Mai Tax Accountant Corporation (current) Oct 2008 Outside Corporate Auditor, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (current) Mar 2011 Outside Corporate Auditor, KAYAC Inc. Jul 2013 Chief Executive, JICPA Apr 2014 Associate Professor, Graduate School of Accounting & Finance, MBA Program, Chiba University of Commerce May 2015 Independent Committee Member, Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. Jun 2015 Outside Corporate Auditor, Jorte Inc. Apr 2016 Professor, Graduate School of Accounting & Finance, MBA Program, Chiba University of Commerce (current) Apr 2019 Part-time Lecturer, Aoyama Gakuin University Graduate School of Professional Accountancy (current) Note: Director competency assessment undertaken with assistance from Korn Ferry Japan 60 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 Miki Oikawa Kazuya Kugimaru Noriko Suenobu Koji Ogawa Ken Horikawa Senior Corporate Officer Senior Corporate Officer Corporate Officer Corporate Officer Corporate Officer (Part-time) (Part-time) POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 61 Directors and Corporate Auditors of Group Companies POLA INC. ORBIS Inc. Miki Oikawa Seiichi Takaya Kazuhiro Nishikata Takuma Kobayashi Motoyuki Fukushima Representative Director and Director and Corporate Officer Director and Corporate Officer Representative Director and Director and Corporate Officer President President Yoshifumi Abe Hiroe Yamaguchi Tomoko Kamiya Koji Ogawa Nobuhisa Komiya Corporate Auditor Corporate Officer Corporate Officer Director (Part-time) Corporate Auditor Yasuro Katamine Tamotsu Sato Yuko Shoji Masaki Motoki Emi Nishino Corporate Officer Corporate Officer Corporate Officer Corporate Officer Corporate Officer Akira Miyasugi Makoto Yuizono Corporate Officer Corporate Officer Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. Jurlique International H2O PLUS HOLDINGS, INC. Pty. Ltd. Kazuya Kugimaru Noriko Suenobu Toru Yamamoto Junko Gomi Representative Director and Director and Corporate Officer Chairman & CEO Director & Chief Executive Officer and President President (CEO) ACRO INC. DECENCIA INC. Takayuki Katagiri Tadahito Seto Director and Corporate Officer Director and Corporate Officer Akira Gogo Yoshiko Yamashita Representative Director and President Representative Director and President P.O. REAL ESTATE INC. Mamoru Eda Hiroki Tsuruoka Corporate Auditor Corporate Officer Takako Konishi Representative Director and President Yasuhiro Fukuda Shinya Chiba Corporate Officer Corporate Officer Reference: POLA ORBIS Group Executive Competency Model In working toward sustainable growth of the Group, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS prepared a competency model that spells out 13 performance characteristics required of executives and personnel with management responsibilities. Of note, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS puts a priority on 6, Concern for Diversity, and 7, Bi-i-shiki, and encourages directors and Group executives to demonstrate leadership that draws from individual personality and strength. 1 Business Context Awareness Ability to understand the position of the organization in the market and properly recognize the current status of competitors/ partners and their implications for own organization. 2 Hypothetical Thinking Ability to search for varied information and conflicting perspectives and verify one's thinking from broader viewpoint. 3 Long-term Vision Ability to have a long-term vision and define the desired future image, direction and vision. 4 Impact & Influence Ability to have others to consider one's request and gain agreement by the effective use of "logical persuasion" and/or "the influence of the organizational power." 5 Leverages an extensive Ability to maintain and nurture a broad external network based on trust that can be called upon to assist. external network 6 Concern for Diversity Ability to realize demographic diversity (such as ethnicity, gender, class, career, value, etc.) in order to support the organization's goals by creating a climate in which all employees can do their best work. 7 Bi-i-shiki (≈Esthetic Sense) Ability to have impact on one's surroundings as a personal/unique leader by exhibiting one's attractive personality. 8 Empowering with accountability Ability to delegate authority and enable others to act with purpose by holding them accountable. 9 Developing Successors Ability to encourage the long-term development of subordinates and foster successor as an executive. 10 Culture Transformation Ability to model, instill and cultivate culture in order to effectively use organizational culture for the business goals. 11 Passion for Results Ability to take risks when needed and maintain passion for greater success. 12 Decisiveness Ability to believe in one's own capability to rise to a challenge and expresses opinions even to senior members. 13 Integrity Ability to take business as well as personal actions that reflect high ethical standards (such as company regulation, company ethics, social responsibility) and ensure others to do the same as well. Female ratio of POLA ORBIS Group executives 13/ 46* Female 28.3% Male 71.7% *Only those in positions of representative director and president at Group companies except at POLA, ORBIS and POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES Actual practice of executive training We delegate assessments to competent third-party organizations, relying on the "director competency" required for executives and personnel with management responsibilities, and we work to formulate and execute action plans. In addition, we provide coaching for approximately three executives annually. Each executive participant is assigned a coach, who follows his/her target in work situations, such as during meetings and in the office. The coach then provides the participant with opportunities for taking an objective perspective by observing behavioral traits, thus enhancing the participant's ability to energize the organization. In 2019, four people completed the program: one director at ORBIS, one director at DECENCIA, one corporate officer at POLA and one corporate officer at POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES. In addition, we provide opinion-sharing opportunities in IR meetings and explain management policies and business strategies to shareholders and investors. We develop human resources who can appropriately reflect in our management the opinions gained during such dialogues and contribute to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Group. 62 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2019 63 Five-Year Summary of Selected Financial Data Prologue: Mission Part 1: Strategy Part 2: Sustainability Part 3: Financial data Management's Discussion and Analysis Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars*1 (Except per share data) (Except per share data) Years ended December 31 2015 2016*4 2017 2018 2019 2019 ■ Operating Results Net sales*2 ¥214,788 ¥218,482 ¥244,335 ¥248,574 ¥219,920 $2,007,308 Beauty Care 200,570 202,446 227,133 231,207 214,886 1,961,356 POLA 109,352 116,126 144,012 150,183 135,502 1,236,788 ORBIS 56,354 55,857 53,066 51,051 50,726 463,003 Overseas Brands 22,334 15,665 15,075 12,428 9,235 84,297 Brands under Development 12,529 14,796 14,978 17,544 19,421 177,268 Real Estate 2,951 3,043 2,694 2,707 2,619 23,907 Summary of business results In fiscal 2019, the domestic cosmetics market saw a slowdown in growth, partly reflecting the impact of China's E-commerce Law coming into effect. Except for inbound consumption, the market temporarily increased in scale due to a rush in demand ahead of the consumption tax hike, which was followed by an ongoing downward retreat. Overseas cosmetics markets continued enjoying moderate expansion, buoyed by steady growth in Asia, especially China. Against this market backdrop, the POLA ORBIS Group followed the course laid out in the four-yearmedium-term management plan launched in fiscal 2017 and running through fiscal 2020, focusing on measures to drive earnings even higher in Japan, bring overseas operations into the black and create new brands for next-generation growth. As a result, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS posted lower sales and income than those of a year earlier, on a consolidated basis. Others 11,266 12,992 14,507 14,659 2,415 22,044 Operating income 22,511 26,839 38,881 39,496 31,137 284,206 Beauty Care 21,290 25,904 38,121 38,294 30,193 275,591 POLA 12,302 16,993 28,584 32,574 25,529 233,017 ORBIS 11,197 11,279 9,080 9,340 9,252 84,453 Overseas Brands (2,194) (3,210) (823) (4,316) (3,794) (34,631) Analysis of operating results: Comparison of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 Net sales Operating income Net sales dipped 11.5% from the fiscal 2018 level, to ¥219,920 Operating income dropped 21.2% year on year, to ¥31,137 million, million. This was due to a decrease in domestic inbound sales of owing to lower gross profit that paralleled the decrease in net the POLA brand, as well as our withdrawal from the sales. The operating margin declined 1.7 percentage points, to pharmaceuticals business in January 2019. 14.2%. Brands under Development (15) 841 1,278 695 (794) (7,248) Real Estate 1,265 1,395 1,082 1,001 1,021 9,321 Others 293 (133) (314) 796 130 1,192 Operating margin(%) 10.5 12.3 15.9 15.9 14.2 179,764 Profit attributable to owners of parent 14,095 16,328 27,137 8,388 19,694 ■ Financial Position Net assets 180,635 183,282 198,845 188,797 191,069 1,743,975 Total assets 235,734 228,845 252,567 244,596 227,256 2,074,266 ■ Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities 28,379 23,561 35,333 30,283 21,127 192,840 Cash flows from investing activities (7,331) 16,379 (22,065) (9,125) (12,514) (114,221) Cash flows from financing activities (13,896) (10,030) (12,945) (20,127) (19,336) (176,492) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 45,843 75,458 75,944 76,462 65,789 600,485 Depreciation and amortization 6,528 6,787 6,551 7,075 7,377 67,335 Capital expenditure 12,074 8,127 8,885 10,514 10,091 92,111