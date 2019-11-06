Polar Capital Global Financials Trust : Appointment of Corporate Broker

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300G5SWN8EP2P4U41

6 November 2019

APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE BROKER

The Board of Directors of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Investec Bank plc as sole corporate broker and financial adviser to the Company with effect from 5th November 2019.

Enquiries

Tracey Lago 020 7227 2700

Company Secretary

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc

David Yovichic 020 7597 4000

Investec Bank plc