Polar Capital Global Financials Trust : Appointment of Corporate Broker

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300G5SWN8EP2P4U41
6 November 2019
APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE BROKER
The Board of Directors of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Investec Bank plc as sole corporate broker and financial adviser to the Company with effect from 5th November 2019.
Enquiries
Tracey Lago 020 7227 2700
Company Secretary
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc
David Yovichic 020 7597 4000
Investec Bank plc
Disclaimer
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:34:06 UTC