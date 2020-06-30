Polar Capital Global Financials Trust : Dividend Declaration

Log in
06/30/2020 | 02:14am EDT

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300G5SWN8EP2P4U41

30 June 2020

Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.40p per ordinary share payable to Shareholders on the register as at 7 August 2020. In line with the announcement made by the Company on 4 May 2020, this dividend is unchanged from the dividend paid in 2019 for the equivalent period.

The dividend will be paid on 28 August 2020 and the shares will trade ex-dividend from 6 August 2020.

Enquiries

Tracey Lago, FCG

Company Secretary

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc

020 7227 2700

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:13:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 33,0 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net income 2019 28,9 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2019 10,7 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
Yield 2019 3,06%
Capitalization 134 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2018 4 094x
EV / Sales 2019 9,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINANCIALS TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Anastassis Kyprianou Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Katrina Harriet Hart Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Lesley Elliott Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Cordery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINANCIALS TRUST PLC-25.34%165
