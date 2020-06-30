Polar Capital Global Financials Trust : Dividend Declaration

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300G5SWN8EP2P4U41
30 June 2020
Dividend Declaration
The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.40p per ordinary share payable to Shareholders on the register as at 7 August 2020. In line with the announcement made by the Company on 4 May 2020, this dividend is unchanged from the dividend paid in 2019 for the equivalent period.
The dividend will be paid on 28 August 2020 and the shares will trade ex-dividend from 6 August 2020.
Enquiries
Tracey Lago, FCG
Company Secretary
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc
020 7227 2700
Disclaimer
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:13:06 UTC