Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300G5SWN8EP2P4U41

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

4 June 2019

Transactions in a Closed Period

The Company confirms that:

· all inside information (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have, in the period leading up to the announcement of results in respect of the half year ended 31 May 2019 has previously been published or notified via a regulatory information service; and

· the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced via a regulatory information service daily.

The Company is therefore not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, (as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation) which will end on expected publication of the Company's half year results on or around 2 July 2019.

The Company further confirms that:

if, in the period leading up to the announcement of the half year results, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a regulatory information service before any such dealings are undertaken.

