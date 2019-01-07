Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC    PCFT   GB00B9XQT119

POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST PLC (PCFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 11:35:20 am
125 GBp   +2.25%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust : Compliance with Model Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 02:54am EST

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300G5SWN8EP2P4U41

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

7 January 2019

With reference to the Market Abuse Regulation which came into force on 3 July 2016.

The Company confirms that:

· all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual results in respect of the financial year ended 30 November 2018, has previously been published or notified via a regulatory information service; and

· the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced via a regulatory information service daily.

The Company is therefore not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation which will end on the publication of the Company's annual results expected to be on or around 7 February 2019.

The Company further confirms that:

· if, in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual results, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a regulatory information service before any such dealings are undertaken.

For further information, please contact:

Tracey Lago

Company Secretary

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc

Telephone number 020 7227 2700

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 07:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCL
02:54aPOLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Compliance with Model Code
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Top Fifteen Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Top Fifteen Equity Holdings and Exposure
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Top Fifteen Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Top Fifteen Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Financial Results for period to 31 May 2018
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Top Fifteen Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Top Fifteen Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Compliance with Model Code
PU
More news
Chart POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Katrina Harriet Hart Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Lesley Elliott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST PLC2.04%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS10.76%826
DRAPER ESPRIT8.33%738
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.05%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%356
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP6.83%159
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.