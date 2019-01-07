Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust : Compliance with Model Code

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300G5SWN8EP2P4U41

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

7 January 2019

With reference to the Market Abuse Regulation which came into force on 3 July 2016.

The Company confirms that:

· all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual results in respect of the financial year ended 30 November 2018, has previously been published or notified via a regulatory information service; and

· the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced via a regulatory information service daily.

The Company is therefore not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation which will end on the publication of the Company's annual results expected to be on or around 7 February 2019.

The Company further confirms that:

· if, in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual results, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a regulatory information service before any such dealings are undertaken.

For further information, please contact:

Tracey Lago

Company Secretary

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc

Telephone number 020 7227 2700