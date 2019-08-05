Log in
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST PLC

(PCFT)
Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust : Top Fifteen Equity Holdings and Exposures

08/05/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

5th August 2019

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc (the 'Company')

Top Fifteen Holdings and Sector and Geographic Exposures as at 31st July 2019

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc is pleased to announce that as at 31st July 2019 the top fifteen equity holdings and the sector and geographic breakdown were as follows:

Top 15 Longs

%

JPMorgan

5.7%

Bank of America

4.0%

Mastercard

3.5%

Chubb

3.4%

Arch Capital

2.9%

Citizens Financial Group

2.4%

Toronto-Dominion

2.3%

Marsh & McLennan

2.3%

AIA Group

2.3%

US Bancorp

2.2%

Wells Fargo

2.1%

PNC

2.1%

Citigroup

2.0%

Blackstone Group

2.0%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

1.9%

Total

41.0%

Sector Exposure

Total %

Banks

55.8%

Insurance

16.2%

Diversified Financials

8.2%

Fixed Income

7.0%

Real Estate

4.6%

Software & Services

4.4%

Cash

3.7%

Total

100.0%

Geographic Exposure

Total %

North America

47.6%

Europe

15.7%

Asia Pac (ex-Japan)

15.5%

UK

7.8%

Fixed Income

7.0%

Japan

1.9%

Eastern Europe

0.8%

Cash

3.7%

Total

100.0%

Net Cash Ratio as calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, was 0.4%.

The monthly factsheet will usually be available on the Company's website on the 10th working day after the month end and includes a commentary by the investment manager.

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from the hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:19:07 UTC
