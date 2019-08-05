Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust : Top Fifteen Equity Holdings and Exposures

5th August 2019

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc (the 'Company')

Top Fifteen Holdings and Sector and Geographic Exposures as at 31st July 2019

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc is pleased to announce that as at 31st July 2019 the top fifteen equity holdings and the sector and geographic breakdown were as follows:

Top 15 Longs % JPMorgan 5.7% Bank of America 4.0% Mastercard 3.5% Chubb 3.4% Arch Capital 2.9% Citizens Financial Group 2.4% Toronto-Dominion 2.3% Marsh & McLennan 2.3% AIA Group 2.3% US Bancorp 2.2% Wells Fargo 2.1% PNC 2.1% Citigroup 2.0% Blackstone Group 2.0% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial 1.9% Total 41.0%

Sector Exposure Total % Banks 55.8% Insurance 16.2% Diversified Financials 8.2% Fixed Income 7.0% Real Estate 4.6% Software & Services 4.4% Cash 3.7% Total 100.0%

Geographic Exposure Total % North America 47.6% Europe 15.7% Asia Pac (ex-Japan) 15.5% UK 7.8% Fixed Income 7.0% Japan 1.9% Eastern Europe 0.8% Cash 3.7% Total 100.0%

Net Cash Ratio as calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, was 0.4%.

