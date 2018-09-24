Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst : Net Asset Value(s)

POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YV7J2TWLE7PV84

24th September 2018

Net Asset Values

As at close of business on 21st September 2018 the Company's unaudited Net Asset Value, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, was:

Ordinary Share (cum income) 237.68p

PCGH ZDP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493004C3YRF9HEVQI09

As at close of business on 21st September 2018 the redemption value of the ZDP Shares was:

Zero Dividend Preference (ZDP) Share 103.80p

The Redemption Value of the ZDP Shares compounds annually at 3% and accrues daily, with a redemption value of 122.99p per ZDP Share on 19 June 2024.

For further information, please call:

Patrick Stuff

Investment Trust Operations Department

Polar Capital Partners Limited

Tel: 020 7227 2700

http://www.polarcapitalhealthcaretrust.co.uk/