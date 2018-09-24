Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst : Net Asset Value(s)

POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YV7J2TWLE7PV84
24th September 2018
Net Asset Values
As at close of business on 21st September 2018 the Company's unaudited Net Asset Value, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, was:
Ordinary Share (cum income) 237.68p
PCGH ZDP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 5493004C3YRF9HEVQI09
As at close of business on 21st September 2018 the redemption value of the ZDP Shares was:
Zero Dividend Preference (ZDP) Share 103.80p
The Redemption Value of the ZDP Shares compounds annually at 3% and accrues daily, with a redemption value of 122.99p per ZDP Share on 19 June 2024.
For further information, please call:
Patrick Stuff
Investment Trust Operations Department
Polar Capital Partners Limited
Tel: 020 7227 2700
http://www.polarcapitalhealthcaretrust.co.uk/
Disclaimer
