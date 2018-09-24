Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC    PCGH   GB00B6832P16

POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST PLC (PCGH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 09/24 01:00:00 pm
217.5000 GBp   +0.69%
12:29pPOLAR CAPITAL G : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/10POLAR CAPITAL G : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
09/07POLAR CAPITAL G : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 12:29pm CEST

POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YV7J2TWLE7PV84

24th September 2018

Net Asset Values

As at close of business on 21st September 2018 the Company's unaudited Net Asset Value, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, was:

Ordinary Share (cum income) 237.68p

PCGH ZDP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493004C3YRF9HEVQI09

As at close of business on 21st September 2018 the redemption value of the ZDP Shares was:

Zero Dividend Preference (ZDP) Share 103.80p

The Redemption Value of the ZDP Shares compounds annually at 3% and accrues daily, with a redemption value of 122.99p per ZDP Share on 19 June 2024.

For further information, please call:

Patrick Stuff

Investment Trust Operations Department

Polar Capital Partners Limited

Tel: 020 7227 2700

http://www.polarcapitalhealthcaretrust.co.uk/

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALT
12:29pPOLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/10POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
09/07POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/06POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
07/26POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/17POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Dividend Declaration
PU
07/05POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
06/29POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/08POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/06POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
More news
Chart POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST PLC
Duration : Period :
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
James Peyton Robinson Chairman
John C. Aston Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony David Brampton Independent Non-Executive Director
Antony Brian Milford Independent Non-Executive Director
Neal Ransome Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST PLC5.62%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS7.08%1 087
DRAPER ESPRIT57.09%731
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%362
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.56%174
CM FINANCE INC8.59%123
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.