Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC    PCGH   GB00B6832P16

POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST PLC

(PCGH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 06:58am EDT

6th June 2019

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (the 'Company')

Top Ten Equity Holdings and Sector and Geographic Exposure as at 31st May 2019 and full Portfolio listing as at 30th April 2019 available from company's website

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is pleased to announce that as at 31st May 2019 the top ten equity holdings and the sector and geographic breakdown were as follows:

Top 10 Holdings

%

Merck & Co

5.8%

Pfizer

5.6%

Abbott Laboratories

5.6%

Roche

4.4%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

4.3%

Takeda Pharmaceutical

4.2%

Novartis

4.1%

HCA Holdings

3.8%

AstraZeneca

3.7%

Koninklijke Philips

3.7%

Total

45.2%

Sector Exposure

%

Healthcare Equipment

38.0%

Pharmaceuticals

30.6%

Biotechnology

15.0%

Life Sciences Tools & Services

9.1%

Healthcare Facilities

4.1%

Healthcare Services

3.3%

Managed Healthcare

3.0%

Healthcare Supplies

2.1%

Healthcare Technology

0.5%

Education Services

0.3%

Healthcare Distributors

0.3%

Cash

-6.4%

Total

100.0%

Geographic Exposure

%

United States

65.5%

United Kingdom

14.9%

Switzerland

8.5%

Japan

5.8%

Netherlands

3.7%

Ireland

3.5%

Spain

3.0%

Denmark

0.6%

Italy

0.6%

France

0.3%

Sweden

0.1%

Cash

-6.4%

Total

100.0%

Gearing Ratio as calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, was 6.9%. Gearing is made up of structural debt provided by the subsidiary company PCGH ZDP plc, through the issue of zero dividend preference shares.

The monthly factsheet will usually be available on the Company's website on the 10th working day after the month end and includes a commentary by the investment manager. www.Polarcapitalhealthcaretrust.co.uk

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from the hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 10:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALT
06:58aPOLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
05/07POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
04/12POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Transactions in a Closed Period
PU
04/09POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
03/11POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
02/12POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
02/07POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/24POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Annual Financial Report
PU
01/14POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures
PU
2018POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST PLC
Duration : Period :
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
James Peyton Robinson Independent Non-executive Chairman
Anthony David Brampton Independent Non-Executive Director
Neal Ransome Independent Non-Executive Director
Lisa Arnold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST PLC3.23%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS40.96%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV8.91%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP24.42%191
CM FINANCE INC16.32%98
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About