POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRST PLC

(PCGH)
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst : Top Ten Equity Holdings and Exposures

08/05/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

5th August 2019

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (the 'Company')

Top Ten Equity Holdings and Sector and Geographic Exposure as at 31st July 2019

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is pleased to announce that as at 31st July 2019 the top ten equity holdings and the sector and geographic breakdown were as follows:

Top 10 Holdings

%

Novartis

6.0%

Merck & Co

5.4%

Medtronic

5.1%

Koninklijke Philips

4.6%

Abbott Laboratories

4.6%

Baxter International

4.6%

Novo Nordisk A/S

4.6%

Anthem

4.5%

Becton Dickinson

4.1%

Grifols SA

3.6%

Total

47.2%

Sector Exposure

%

Healthcare Equipment

51.1%

Pharmaceuticals

21.8%

Biotechnology

9.4%

Life Sciences Tools & Services

8.5%

Managed Healthcare

4.5%

Healthcare Services

3.6%

Healthcare Supplies

3.5%

Healthcare Facilities

2.5%

Education Services

0.6%

Healthcare Technology

0.5%

Healthcare Distributors

0.4%

Cash

-6.4%

Total

100.0%

Geographic Exposure

%

United States

65.9%

United Kingdom

10.5%

Switzerland

6.0%

Denmark

5.3%

Ireland

5.1%

Netherlands

4.6%

Spain

3.6%

Japan

3.4%

Italy

1.4%

France

0.5%

Cash

-6.4%

Total

100.0%

Gearing Ratio as calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, was 6.6%. Gearing is made up of structural debt provided by the subsidiary company PCGH ZDP plc, through the issue of zero dividend preference shares.

The monthly factsheet will usually be available on the Company's website on the 10th working day after the month end and includes a commentary by the investment manager. www.Polarcapitalhealthcaretrust.co.uk

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from the hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:14:07 UTC
