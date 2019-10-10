Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polar Capital Holdings plc    POLR   GB00B1GCLT25

POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC

(POLR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 11:35:12 am
532 GBp   +2.31%
02:52aPOLAR CAPITAL : assets rise despite heavy Japan outflows, performance fees slide
RE
02:12aPOLAR CAPITAL : AuM Update
PU
09/13POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Polar Capital : AuM Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:12am EDT

10 October 2019

Polar Capital Holdings plc

AuM Update

Polar Capital Holdings plc ('Polar Capital' or the 'Group'), the specialist active asset management group, today provides its quarterly update of its unaudited statement of its Assets under Management ('AuM').

Group AuM (unaudited)

Polar Capital reports that as at 30 September 2019 its AuM were £14.3bn compared to £13.8bn at the end of March 2019, an increase of 3% over the period. During the period, AuM increased by £467m which comprised net outflows of £448m offset by an increase of £915m related to market movement and fund performance.

AuM movement in six months

to 30 September 2019

Long only

funds

Alternative funds

Total

AUM at 1 April 2019

£12,529m

£1,306m

£13,835m

Net subscriptions / (redemptions)

£(560)m

£112m

£(448)m

Market movement and

performance

£868m

£47m

£915m

Total AuM at 30 September 2019

£12,837m

£1,465m

£14,302m

Net performance fees(unaudited)

The table below sets out the position relating to net performance fee profits due to the Group (after the deduction of staff interests) as a product of accrued performance fees in funds managed by the Group three months before the strike point of such performance fee receipts. The majority of the Group's performance fees crystallise in the second half of the financial year.

Performance fees

net of staff allocations

Six months to

30 Sept 18

Year to

31 Mar 19

(year-end)

Six months to

30 Sept 19

Received

£5.5m

£24.0m

£3.3m

Accrued but not yet earned in funds with year ends on or before the financial year end

£27.0m

n/a

£0.9m*

Total net performance fee profits

£32.5m

£24.0m

£4.2m*

*the figures are reduced by £2m of net performance fee distributions that relate to prior accounting periods that IFRS require to be deducted from this year's receipts.

As is usual at the time of releasing this update, three months before the crystallisation of performance fees, we disclose the profits that could be due to Polar as a function of the amount of accrued performance fees in our funds as at the end of September. There is no certainty that the fees will be sustained over the next quarter, as performance fee receipts are extremely volatile.

Gavin Rochussen, Chief Executive, commented:

'The last quarter has been a challenging period with net outflows of £598m following the £150m of net inflows in the previous quarter.

'As communicated at the time of releasing our year-end results in June, the Japan team has undergone changes following the departure of the long-standing manager of our Japan Fund. The team is focused on the Japan Value Fund which has compelling performance and will benefit from greater AuM following the imminent merger of the two funds. Net outflows in the six months from the Japan Fund following the communication of the manager departure and fund merger have been £400m. As at 30 September, the Japanese equities team was managing £314m.

'In the six months, two long-standing clients redeemed in excess of £500m from two of our highly rated funds, the Polar Capital Technology Fund and the Polar Capital Healthcare Opportunities Fund to take profits and reduce risk in their underlying client portfolios. This has provided the Technology and Healthcare strategies with additional capacity where the demand for their funds is robust.

'Notwithstanding the £900m headwind created by the Japan Fund redemptions and the client redemption from Technology and Healthcare, it is reassuring that, despite the economic and political uncertainty over the last six months, we have had net inflows into the majority of our funds including: Global Insurance, UK Value, European Income and Emerging Market and Asia with positive net inflows of £112m into our alternative fund range which includes our Convertibles and UK Absolute products.

'While accrued performance fees are materially less than the previous year, fees are volatile, and the position three months ago was more in line with last year. There are still three months to the end of the calendar year when performance fees crystallise. We remain confident that our active fundamental fund strategies will continue to deliver above average returns over the long term for our clients.'

For further information please contact:

Polar Capital

Gavin Rochussen (Chief Executive)
John Mansell (Executive Director)

Samir Ayub (Finance Director)

+44 (0)20 7227 2700

Numis Securities Limited - Nomad and Joint Broker

Charles Farquhar

Stephen Westgate

Kevin Cruickshank (QE)

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Peel Hunt LLP - Joint Broker

Guy Wiehahn

Andrew Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7418 8893

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Monique Perks

+44 (0)20 3757 4995

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Holdings plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
02:52aPOLAR CAPITAL : assets rise despite heavy Japan outflows, performance fees slide
RE
02:12aPOLAR CAPITAL : AuM Update
PU
09/13POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank
PU
09/03POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank Plc
PU
09/02POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - easyHotel Plc
PU
08/23POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank Plc
PU
08/16POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - easyHotel PLC
PU
08/14POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - Charter Court Financial Services Group
PU
08/12POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - Charter Court Financial Services Group
PU
08/07POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank Plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 149 M
EBIT 2020 48,4 M
Net income 2020 45,5 M
Finance 2020 97,0 M
Yield 2020 6,26%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
EV / Sales2021 2,47x
Capitalization 495 M
Chart POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Polar Capital Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 701,25  GBp
Last Close Price 532,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin Mark Rochussen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Hugh Bartlam Non-Executive Chairman
John Bradbury Mansell COO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Brian Jonathan David Ashford-Russell Non-Executive Director
Jamie M. Cayzer-Colvin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC12.71%605
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.53.00%30 167
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC17.05%25 380
LEGAL & GENERAL1.13%16 860
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-11.09%13 236
AMUNDI30.85%13 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group