Polar Capital : Block Listing Application

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300OXX7YE1947B825

20 November 2019

Block Listing Application

Polar Capital Holdings Plc announces that an application ('the Application') has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of securities in respect of an aggregate total of 1,442,500 ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM.

The Application relates to Ordinary Shares that may be issued as a result of the crystallisation of preference shares, previously announced on 20 November 2019 (RNS No: 0949U)

It is expected that admission will become effective on 26 November 2019.

When issued, the Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passuin all respects with the existing ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the capital of the Company.

The Company's current issued share capital is 96,464,735 ordinary shares and following admission of the 144,206 new ordinary shares, the total ordinary shares in issue will be 96,608,941 shares.

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The Company will notify on a monthly basis when there are changes to the issued share capital of the Company, and these monthly figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Polar Capital

Neil Taylor (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7227 2700