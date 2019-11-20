Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polar Capital Holdings plc    POLR   GB00B1GCLT25

POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC

(POLR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/20 08:20:51 am
537.8999 GBp   +0.73%
09:15aPOLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
09:10aPOLAR CAPITAL : Block Listing Application
PU
09:10aPOLAR CAPITAL : Crystallisation of Business Unit & Issue of Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Polar Capital : Block Listing Application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:10am EST

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300OXX7YE1947B825

20 November 2019

Block Listing Application

Polar Capital Holdings Plc announces that an application ('the Application') has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of securities in respect of an aggregate total of 1,442,500 ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM.

The Application relates to Ordinary Shares that may be issued as a result of the crystallisation of preference shares, previously announced on 20 November 2019 (RNS No: 0949U)

It is expected that admission will become effective on 26 November 2019.

When issued, the Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passuin all respects with the existing ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the capital of the Company.

The Company's current issued share capital is 96,464,735 ordinary shares and following admission of the 144,206 new ordinary shares, the total ordinary shares in issue will be 96,608,941 shares.

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The Company will notify on a monthly basis when there are changes to the issued share capital of the Company, and these monthly figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Polar Capital

Neil Taylor (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7227 2700

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Holdings plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 14:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
09:15aPOLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
09:10aPOLAR CAPITAL : Block Listing Application
PU
09:10aPOLAR CAPITAL : Crystallisation of Business Unit & Issue of Shares
PU
10/10POLAR CAPITAL : assets rise despite heavy Japan outflows, performance fees slide
RE
10/10POLAR CAPITAL : AuM Update
PU
09/13POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank
PU
09/03POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank Plc
PU
09/02POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - easyHotel Plc
PU
08/23POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank Plc
PU
08/16POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - easyHotel PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 140 M
EBIT 2020 46,5 M
Net income 2020 40,1 M
Finance 2020 91,4 M
Yield 2020 6,30%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,90x
EV / Sales2021 2,65x
Capitalization 497 M
Chart POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Polar Capital Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 662,50  GBp
Last Close Price 534,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin Mark Rochussen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Hugh Bartlam Non-Executive Chairman
John Bradbury Mansell COO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Brian Jonathan David Ashford-Russell Non-Executive Director
Jamie M. Cayzer-Colvin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC13.14%643
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.75.65%34 266
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC31.46%28 502
LEGAL & GENERAL20.87%21 443
AMUNDI48.83%15 208
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-6.51%13 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group