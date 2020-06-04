Log in
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC

POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC

(POLR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/03 11:35:12 am
466 GBX   +6.88%
Polar Capital : Notice of Results

06/04/2020

04 June 2020

Polar Capital Holdings plc

Notice of Preliminary Results

Polar Capital Holdings plc ('Polar Capital' or the 'Group'), the specialist active asset management group, expects to announce its Preliminary Results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2020 on Monday 22 June 2020.

There will be a Zoom call for analysts on the day of the results at 9.30am.

A copy of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website www.polarcapital.co.ukfrom 7.30am on Monday 22 June 2020.

For further information please contact:

Polar Capital

Gavin Rochussen (Chief Executive Officer)
John Mansell (Executive Director)

Samir Ayub (Finance Director)

+44 (0)20 7227 2700

Numis Securities Limited - Nomad and Joint Broker

Charles Farquhar

Stephen Westgate

Kevin Cruickshank (QE)

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Peel Hunt - Joint Broker

Guy Wiehahn

Andrew Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7418 8893

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Georgia Edmonds

Monique Perks

+44 (0)20 3757 4984

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Holdings plc published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 06:25:08 UTC
