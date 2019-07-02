Polar Capital : PDMR non-board Appointments

2 July 2019

Polar Capital Holdings plc

PDMR non-board Appointments

Polar Capital Holdings plc ('Polar Capital' or the 'Group') is pleased to announce that, with immediate effect, it has appointed Samir Ayub to the role of Group Finance Director and Nick Farren as Chief Operating Officer. Both individuals will continue to report to John Mansell, Executive Director of the Group.

Samir has been with Polar Capital for nine years and will take on responsibility for the Group's Finance function. Nick has been with the Group for 14 years and will assume control over all the business's back and middle office functions. Both individuals are experienced professionals and their appointments demonstrate the depth and breadth of talent within the Group. This is a natural evolution within the Group's senior management team and demonstrates the Group's focus on succession planning.

Gavin Rochussen, CEO of Polar Capital, said: 'These are exciting times for Polar Capital. We have enormous opportunities before us as we seek to grow not only our existing specialist teams but also develop new and complementary actively managed products, build out our institutional channel and pursue overseas opportunities. These appointments will allow John, as a key member of the executive team, to focus on these strategic aims. I welcome Samir and Nick as part of the Group's senior management team. They are both highly experienced and their technical and leadership skills will be invaluable to the Group's future success.'

