Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polar Capital Holdings plc    POLR   GB00B1GCLT25

POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC

(POLR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/01 11:35:07 am
600 GBp   --.--%
02:08aPOLAR CAPITAL : PDMR non-board Appointments
PU
07/01POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
06/24POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Polar Capital : PDMR non-board Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 02:08am EDT

2 July 2019

Polar Capital Holdings plc

PDMR non-board Appointments

Polar Capital Holdings plc ('Polar Capital' or the 'Group') is pleased to announce that, with immediate effect, it has appointed Samir Ayub to the role of Group Finance Director and Nick Farren as Chief Operating Officer. Both individuals will continue to report to John Mansell, Executive Director of the Group.

Samir has been with Polar Capital for nine years and will take on responsibility for the Group's Finance function. Nick has been with the Group for 14 years and will assume control over all the business's back and middle office functions. Both individuals are experienced professionals and their appointments demonstrate the depth and breadth of talent within the Group. This is a natural evolution within the Group's senior management team and demonstrates the Group's focus on succession planning.

Gavin Rochussen, CEO of Polar Capital, said: 'These are exciting times for Polar Capital. We have enormous opportunities before us as we seek to grow not only our existing specialist teams but also develop new and complementary actively managed products, build out our institutional channel and pursue overseas opportunities. These appointments will allow John, as a key member of the executive team, to focus on these strategic aims. I welcome Samir and Nick as part of the Group's senior management team. They are both highly experienced and their technical and leadership skills will be invaluable to the Group's future success.'

For further information please contact:

Polar Capital

Gavin Rochussen (Chief Executive)
John Mansell

+44 (0)20 7227 2700

Numis Securities Limited - Nomad and Joint Broker

Charles Farquhar

Stephen Westgate

Kevin Cruickshank (QE)

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Peel Hunt LLP - Joint Broker

Guy Wiehahn

Andrew Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7418 8893

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

+44 (0)20 3757 4984

Disclaimer

Polar Capital Holdings plc published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 06:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
02:08aPOLAR CAPITAL : PDMR non-board Appointments
PU
07/01POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
06/24POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank PLC
PU
06/24POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - Charter Court Financial Svs Grp PLC
PU
06/24POLAR CAPITAL : Group Audited Results for year ended 31 March 19
PU
06/19POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
06/18POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - Charter Court Financial Services Group
PU
06/17POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - Charter Court Financial Svs Grp PLC
PU
06/14POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - Charter Court Financial Services Group
PU
06/13POLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - Charter Court Financial Svs Grp PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 137 M
EBIT 2020 49,5 M
Net income 2020 46,2 M
Finance 2020 84,0 M
Yield 2020 5,46%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
EV / Sales2021 3,80x
Capitalization 563 M
Chart POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Polar Capital Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,86  GBP
Last Close Price 6,00  GBP
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin Mark Rochussen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Hugh Bartlam Non-Executive Chairman
John Bradbury Mansell COO, Executive Director & Director-Finance
Brian Jonathan David Ashford-Russell Non-Executive Director
Jamie M. Cayzer-Colvin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC27.12%713
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.12%25 944
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC17.33%17 663
AMUNDI34.10%14 085
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN5.62%11 556
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC15.79%9 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About