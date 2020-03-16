Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Polarcus Ltd    PLCS   KYG7153K1085

POLARCUS LTD

(PLCS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polarcus : Project in Asia Pacific cancelled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 02:02am EDT
Project in Asia Pacific cancelled
Polarcus Limited ('Polarcus' or the 'Company') (OSE: PLCS) refers to its announcement dated 23 December 2019 regarding the award of an XArray(TM) marine seismic acquisition project in the Asia Pacific region commencing in Q2 2020. The client has decided not to proceed with this project and has terminated the seismic data acquisition contract. Polarcus is exploring alternative opportunities for the vessel. All Polarcus' other active vessels are in production on various projects stretching into May 2020 and beyond. The Company remains well-positioned to secure further awards for work in 2020. Contacts Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO +971 50 559 8175 hp.burlid@polarcus.com (mailto:hp.burlid@polarcus.com) About Polarcus ?Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is a focused geophysical service provider of safe and environmentally responsible marine acquisition services globally. Our geophysical offering is driven by innovation and collaboration to provide clients with better seismic data faster. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge technologies for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi- client projects with advanced priority processing solutions including Cirrus(TM), a suite of cloud-based applications and services designed to bring clients closer to acquired seismic data, enabling faster and better informed exploration decisions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London, Singapore and delivers Group asset management services from Oslo. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Polarcus Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 06:01:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POLARCUS LTD
02:02aPOLARCUS : Project in Asia Pacific cancelled
PU
02/27POLARCUS FOURTH QUARTER AND PRELIMIN : Strong increase in full year earnings
AQ
02/18POLARCUS LIMITED : - Fourth Quarter 2019 Report Presentation, Webcast and Confer..
AQ
02/18POLARCUS : Fourth Quarter 2019 Report - Presentation, Webcast and Conference Cal..
PU
02/18POLARCUS : Fourth Quarter 2019 Report – Presentation, Webcast and Conferen..
AQ
01/15POLARCUS LIMITED : - Redelivery of Vyacheslav Tikhonov postponed
AQ
01/14POLARCUS : Redelivery of Vyacheslav Tikhonov postponed
AQ
01/13POLARCUS : Award Of Employee Performance Share Units And Restricted Share Units
AQ
01/10POLARCUS : Award Of Employee Performance Share Units And Restricted Share Units
AQ
01/06POLARCUS : Vessel Utilization for Q4 and full year 2019
AQ
More news
Chart POLARCUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Polarcus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARCUS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Alexander Eley Chief Executive Officer
Michael Eric John Mannering Chairman
Lars Oestergaard Chief Operating Officer
Hans-Peter Sigvard Burlid Chief Financial Officer
Karen El-Tawil Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLARCUS LTD-66.32%0
SCHLUMBERGER NV-59.80%22 433
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-50.33%8 319
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-70.78%6 291
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD3.23%4 197
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-59.36%3 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group