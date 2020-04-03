Polaris : Destination Polaris To Debut Its Eleventh Season On April 5

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(April 2, 2020) - Destination Polaris, the number one off-road and only OEM television show in North America, is set to debut its eleventh season April 5 on The Fox Sports Network. The 2020 season travels the country taking viewers to amazing destinations across North America including Montana, Oregon and Alberta, Canada. The upcoming season will also feature four custom Polaris Off-Road vehicle builds with aftermarket manufacturers including Assault Industries, PRP Seats, among others.

'At Polaris, we work every day to get people to Think Outside and create memorable experiences.' said Pam Kermisch, Vice President of Marketing for Polaris Off Road Vehicles. 'Polaris created Destination Polaris to showcase ultimate off-road locations and inspire adventure around the world, and we're excited to bring viewers along this season.'

A sizzle video for the eleventh season of Destination Polaris can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/399151164

The upcoming season will feature the following episodes:

April 5 (Montana): Join the team for a fun family ride through southern Montana ghost towns on Polaris vehicles with two brothers who own Polaris dealerships.

April 12 (New Mexico): Red River is a small ski town in northern New Mexico that caters to the outdoor adventurer year round. Destination Polaris joins Weezie's Wild Rides to explore some of the best sites around Red River and ride to the highest point in New Mexico.

April 19 (Colorado): There's no better partner to have in life than one you met out on a trail. That's the background story for the couple who own Adrenaline Driven Adventure Co in Grand Junction, CO. They met while out on a Polaris RZR® ride, fell in love and years later opened a Polaris Adventures Center to share their love for riding with others. During this episode the Baker's take the crew to some of the best side-by-side trails in the state.

April 26 (Glamis North): Destination Polaris travels just north of Glamis for a ride with Rugged Radios and their crew. Riders can find some of the most breathtaking backdrops in the California desert and the team finds one location that is truly unforgettable.

May 3 (Oregon): The Oregon Dunes provides incredible sites along the Pacific Ocean that almost no other place in the country can provide. Come alongside Destination Polaris to experience all that Oregon has to offer.

May 10 (Assault Industries Project 'X'): Destination Polaris gets an inside look at a custom RZR PRO XP built by Assault Industries. This top-of-the-line desert machine is sure to impress.

May 17 (Alberta, Canada): The Canadian Rockies offer some of the best views and terrain in North America. Destination Polaris rides through the snow covered mountains to a World War II plane crash site and around one of the tallest peaks in Alberta.

July 12 (Rugged Radios Project 'X'): Over the years Rugged Radios have built some of the most iconic custom machines in the industry. This year, they went back to their off-road roots and built the ultimate desert machine.

July 26 (PRP Seats Project 'X'): Known for being the leader in off-road seats, PRP takes it to the next level by building a top of the line RZR PRO XP 4.

August 2 (TMW Off-Road Project 'X'): For years TMW Off-Road has been a leader in custom sand machines and this time it's no different. They take a RZR XP 4 Turbo S and transforms it into the ultimate off-road machine.

For more information about Destination Polaris and to view each season episode visit www.destinationpolaris.com on April 5 or the Destination Polaris YouTube channel. Also, join the conversation and follow Polaris Off-Road on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Destination Polaris

Destination Polaris is the #1 Off-Road TV Show in North America. Available in over 100 million homes in the US and Canada Destination Polaris is the premiere show to catch up on all the best riding spots, off-road racing and custom builds. From sand dunes to mountain peaks, canyon rides to mud pits, Destination Polaris is your authority for all terrain travel. Join hosts, Jared Christie and Alexa Score each week on Fox Sports Networks as they uncover the world's top riding destinations. Plus, Project 'X' turns an everyday machine into the biggest, baddest, UTV vehicles on the market.

Destination Polaris airs on Sundays at 11:30 AM on FOX Sports Networks and Tuesdays and Thursdays (check local listings).

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.