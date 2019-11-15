Polaris : Donates More Than $90,000 to Off-Road Organizations with T.R.A.I.L.S Grant

Today, Polaris Inc., the global leader in powersports, announced it has granted more than $90,000 to off-road and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) organizations across the United States as a part of its T.R.A.I.L.S Grants program. The 10 nonprofit organizations that were awarded a September 2019 T.R.A.I.L.S Grant received awards ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, totaling more than $90,000. The grants will be used towards developing, improving and expanding trails, and educating on ATV/ORV safety and riding.

“The T.R.A.I.L.S Grant program supports the initiatives of off-road organizations that aim to champion off-road riding,” said Chris Musso, president of Off Road at Polaris. “These organizations are a driving force in off-road sports and play a vital role in the future of safe, legal and accessible riding.”

As the first-of-its-kind program in the industry, T.R.A.I.L.S Grants provide funding to national, state and local organizations in the United States to help support the future of ATV and off-road riding. The T.R.A.I.L.S Grant program covers two main objectives: promoting safe and responsible riding, and supporting environmental preservations and trail access. Organizations can use funds from the grant to increase and maintain land access through trail development, maintenance projects, safety and education initiatives and other projects.

The September 2019 T.R.A.I.L.S Grant Recipients are:

Town of Disney (Disney, Oklahoma)

Missouri Dirt Riders Inc. (Wright City, Missouri)

SPORTSMENS Off Road Vehicle Association of Delta County (Escanaba, Michigan)

All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota (Stacy, Minnesota)

Grand Isle ATV Club (Grand Isle, Maine)

Minot ATV Club (Minot, Maine)

New Mexico Off Highway Vehicle Alliance (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Sauk Ridge Runners ATV Club (Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin)

Progressive Agriculture Foundation (Birmingham, Alabama)

Safe Kids Kansas (Topeka, Kansas)

“This grant will help our club tremendously,” said Debbie Gendreau, treasurer of Grand Isle ATV Club. “We are using the grant monies to fund a bridge reconstruction on a heavily used access trail through the St. John Valley. Polaris has been so gracious to award our small club this grant, and it will benefit a great variety of outdoor enthusiasts. Projects like these will be appreciated for years to come and our club is extremely grateful to Polaris and their representatives.”

Polaris has been awarding T.R.A.I.L.S Grants since 2006. To-date, the program has supported nearly 300 off-road and ATV organizations with more than $2.5 million in grants.

For more information on the T.R.A.I.L.S Grant program and to apply for a grant, follow this link to the Polaris website: https://www.polaris.com/en-us/trails-application/.

