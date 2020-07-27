Polaris : Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Convenient and Enhance the Customer Experience Through Digital

Polaris’ First Chief Digital Officer Driving a More Connected Ecosystem across Polaris’ Digital Platforms

RideReady: All-New Digital Service Platform Connects Powersports Owners with Local Dealers; Adding Convenience to Vehicle Service and Support

Enhanced Customer Accounts Create More Personalized, Integrated Experience

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is driven to continually improve the customer experience and make powersports ownership simple, seamless and personalized. Through its digital strategy, Polaris is leveraging technology and digital solutions to offer industry-leading tools that break down the barriers of ownership, enhance the ride, build affinity and loyalty with riders, and help to introduce new people to powersports.

“Powersports provides people with an escape from demanding lives and a sense of empowerment, fun and freedom in the outdoors – that is the experience we want to help enhance for riders, while also creating a hassle-free ownership experience,” said Vic Koelsch, Polaris’ first chief digital officer. “At Polaris, innovation doesn’t stop at the vehicle design. We believe in disrupting ourselves, bringing fresh thinking and differentiated ideas to all elements of powersports and finding new ways to connect with riders. We are creating a more integrated experience and using technology to both enhance our current digital offerings and introduce new solutions, an approach that today’s riders expect from the leader in powersports.”

RideReady

Today, Polaris announced RideReady, an industry-leading, on-demand digital platform built to make servicing and maintaining off-road vehicles (ORV), snowmobiles and motorcycles convenient and easy. RideReady provides easy online service scheduling options, personalized vehicle and maintenance information, transparent service pricing, appointment reminders and notifications, along with how-to content for owners who prefer the “do-it-yourself” approach.

For scheduling options, RideReady connects powersports owners with Polaris and Indian Motorcycle dealerships to seamlessly manage their service needs. Through participating dealers, owners can easily schedule service appointments online. In addition to drop-off appointments, select dealers are offering transport service, where they will pick-up a customer’s vehicle and bring it to their dealership; as well as mobile service, where owners can schedule appointments online with a dealer and have a certified technician come to their home to perform the requested services in their garage. Service method options vary by dealer.

“Through extensive research, customer interviews and focus groups, it became very clear that owners are looking for a consistent, comprehensive, and convenient service solution – simply put, they want service that is flexible and will work around their schedule,” said Koelsch. “Whether you are a do-it-yourselfer, have a curious mind or prefer to have a certified professional service your vehicle, RideReady was designed with powersports owners in mind.”

Following a successful pilot program at 20 ORV, Slingshot and Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout Minnesota and Texas, Polaris has started to roll out RideReady and, over the next couple of months, is giving dealers in its U.S. off-road and motorcycle network the opportunity to participate in the program.

“We are excited to launch this game-changing service platform and connect riders and dealers in a manner like never before. A first-of-its-kind service partnership with participating Polaris and Indian Motorcycle dealers, RideReady provides dealers with another way to build customer relationships while driving traffic and growth to their service department,” Koelsch continued. “We look forward to signing more dealers and offering the service to our customers.”

Owners can log on to RideReadyService.com and set-up an account and their virtual garage to gain access to maintenance information and service recommendations, ‘how-to’ content specific to the registered vehicles, schedule online service appointments with participating local dealers and manage all of their vehicle maintenance and service needs.

New Account Experience

In addition to the launch of RideReady, Polaris also has elevated Polaris.com and Indian Motorcycle.com Accounts by creating a more personalized, integrated experience that brings together vehicle and riding information to create a one-stop-spot tailored for owners, including easy-to-find vehicle specs and information, maintenance records and recommendations, maps of recent rides, online purchase history and, soon special offers and experiences. This first-in-the-industry experience seamlessly integrates with Polaris’ other digital offerings like RideReady and Ride Command, so all the owners’ vehicle activity and information is available within their one convenient Account.

Ride Command

Polaris has been an industry leader in the digital space since it introduced Ride Command in 2016. Revolutionary in the powersports industry, Ride Command was the first-ever trail and mapping website and app in powersports. This transformative technology connects vehicles and riders, providing a fully integrated experience, from navigation features and group ride options to vehicle diagnostics and audio and video systems. For those without the in-vehicle display, Ride Command is also available as a free downloadable navigation app that can be used on a mobile device. Learn more at RideCommand.Polaris.com and RideCommand.IndianMotorcycle.com.

ABOUT POLARIS®

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

