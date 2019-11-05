Polaris : RANGER Launches Most Driven Team Campaign

Five Texas High School Football Programs Announced as Finalists as they Compete for the Title of Polaris’ Most Driven Team

Polaris RANGER, America’s No. 1-selling utility side-by-side vehicle, today announced five finalist Texas high school football programs competing for the title of “Polaris’ Most Driven Team.”

Polaris RANGER worked with Dave Campbell Texas Football to identify five schools that embody the hard-working values of the brand. Each school has a compelling story that places them amongst the “Most Driven” squads in the state. The five finalist schools are Fort Bend Marshall, San Antonio Reagan, Northside O’Connor High School, Longview High School and Aledo High School.

“Texans are passionate about high school football and understand the hard work required to be successful under those Friday night lights,” said Josh Hermes, RANGER marketing director. “We’ve created Polaris’ Most Driven Team campaign to highlight the teams and schools that embody those values and demonstrate the drive it takes to be successful both on and off the field.”

The five football programs were selected to share the unique story of what drives their team and community as they compete for the title of “Polaris’ Most Driven Team.” Polaris is asking fans to visit TexasFootball.com/MostDrivenTeam and vote for the high school football program they believe is most deserving. The website features video profiles of the five teams displaying what drives them. The winning school will be announced at the University Interscholastic League Football State Championships on December 21 at AT&T Stadium and will be presented with the grand prize, an all-new 2020 RANGER XP 1000 Texas Edition vehicle for their program. Fans who visit TexasFootball.com will also have a chance to enter to win their own RANGER XP 1000 Texas Edition.

Texas native and professional football player Cole Beasley has joined the effort. "Being from Texas and having played football at Little Elm High School makes being part of Polaris’ Most Driven Team initiative that much more special,” said Beasley. “Being a pro football player is amazing, but there’s nothing like being under the Friday night lights with the guys you grew up with. Having something to play for, something to prove and coming together as a single unit is what football and this campaign is all about.”

RANGER is the hardest working utility side-by-side, known for meeting the demands of consumers who tackle some of the toughest jobs and love the outdoors. The newly launched 2020 RANGER XP 1000 Texas Edition offers consumers in the Lone Star State even bigger and better features on America’s best utility side-by-side.

To find more information about Polaris RANGER and Polaris’ Most Driven team campaign, visit texasfootball.com. Also visit ranger.polaris.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

About Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

For nearly 60 years, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has been “the bible” to millions of football fans across the Lone Star State. The annual summer edition of the magazine remains a rite of passage for all Texans, previewing every football team in the state — from the rabid world of Texas high school football, through the college ranks, and into the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Over the course of six decades, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football remains the undisputed leader in Texas high school football, Texas college football and more. TexasFootball.com is the online home of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, covering high school football, college football and recruiting all across the Lone Star State. From thought-provoking commentary to videos to podcasts to its daily live show, nobody covers football in Texas like TexasFootball.com.

About University Interscholastic League (UIL)

The University Interscholastic League was created by The University of Texas at Austin to provide leadership and guidance to public school debate and athletic teachers. Since 1910 the UIL has grown into the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world. The UIL continues to operate as part of the University of Texas, under the auspices of the Vice President for Diversity & Community Engagement. The UIL exists to provide educational extracurricular academic, athletic, and music contests. The initials UIL have come to represent quality educational competition administered by school people on an equitable basis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006053/en/