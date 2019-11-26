Polaris : RZR® Factory Racing Captures Three Wins in Three Classes at the 2019 SCORE Baja 1000

Wayne Matlock and Kaden Wells Take Overall Class Championships with Strong Baja Performances

The Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Team captured three Pro UTV class wins in the 52nd SCORE Baja 1000, the prestigious and grueling 800-mile race that caps off the World Desert Championship. Polaris athletes dominated the UTV races, finishing 1-2-3, and earned the Pro UTV Forced Induction, Pro UTV NA and Pro Stock UTV class titles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005721/en/

Kristen Matlock racing in the Baja 1000 (Photo: Business Wire)

Polaris RZR Factory Driver Mike Cafro debuted the all-new RZR PRO XP, claiming the Pro Stock UTV class, posting a finishing time of 23:22:14.937.

“We raced the Pro Stock UTV class to promote the new PRO XP,” said Cafro. “The car was impressive. This RZR was box stock other than some required race modifications.”

Polaris RZR Factory Drivers claimed four of the top five finishes in the Pro UTV Forced Induction class. Justin Lambert dominated in the desert, finishing at 21:00:42.687 to take first place. Wayne Matlock crossed the line in second, 29 minutes after Lambert, to earn the overall Pro Turbo UTV Championship. RZR Factory Drivers Wes Miller and Brandon Schueler rounded out the top five, posting finishing times of 22:54:56.038 and 23:23:17.956, respectively.

Kristen Matlock added another victory to her 2019 race season as she won the Pro UTV NA class with a 21:55:40.859 finishing time, driving the entire race herself. Kaden Wells followed suit, crossing the finish line in second place and claiming the overall Pro UTV NA Championship title.

“Our team fought for the lead until the battle was over, settling for second place in the race but still winning the Championship,” said Wells. “We sang ‘We Are the Champions’ a lot last night!”

“The perseverance and determination of the Polaris RZR Factory Team continues to drive massive successes in some of the most rugged races on the planet,” said Kyle Duea, vice president of Off-Road Vehicle Marketing, Polaris. “At Baja, the team put an exclamation point on another dominating year for the RZR Factory Team. We’re incredibly excited to celebrate another big year of wins and podiums and cannot wait for the team to keep the success going in 2020.”

Polaris RZR Factory Racing will be back in action at the Nitto King of The Hammers in Johnson Valley, California, January 31 – February 9, 2020.

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at RZR.Polaris.com. Also, join the conversation and follow RZR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005721/en/