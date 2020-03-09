Log in
Polaris : RZR® Factory Racing Clinches Overall Win at the Mint 400 for the Fifth Year in a Row

03/09/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

RZR Factory Racers Branden Sims and Jake Carver Go 1-2 After Battling Out the Competition in Las Vegas

Polaris RZR® Factory Racing repeated their dominance at the BF Goodrich Mint 400 race over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada taking home one win and four podiums overall. RZR factory racers Branden Sims and Jake Carver finished first and second in the Pro Turbo class, marking the fifth year in a row that RZR Racing clinches an overall win at the Mint 400.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005805/en/

RZR factory racer Branden Sims finishes first in Pro Turbo class at Mint 400. Photo: Harlen Foley

As the 2016 winner, Sims went into the Mint 400 looking to reclaim the title. Sims started the race on the front row in his RZR® Turbo S and set a pace that was untouchable by the competition, leading wire-to-wire and ultimately crossing the finish line nearly 12 minutes ahead of the other racers. Coming off a third-place podium at the Parker 250, Carver secured his best finish at the Mint 400 placing second in his RZR Turbo S. Carver and defending champion and RZR teammate Mitch Guthrie Jr. battled all day and night swapping positions on the course and on corrected time, finishing second and fifth respectively.

“The course is notoriously challenging at the Mint 400 and Branden was able to command the lead early on and never look back,” said Brett Carpenter, Team RZR Race Manager, Polaris. “We’re excited to see Carver take a piece of the action as well and we look forward to seeing the Factory RZR team continue to push ahead in the upcoming WORCS race.”

Polaris RZR also dominated the youth Mint 400 races with over 45 entries among all classes and Dallas Gonzalez claiming the Youth 1000 victory.

Polaris RZR Factory Racing will be back in action at the WORCS Round 3 in Peoria, Arizona, March 15 – 17, 2020.

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at RZR.Polaris.com. Also, join the conversation and follow RZR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.


© Business Wire 2020
