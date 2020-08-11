Polaris : Raises the Bar With All-New Sportsman 450 H.O. and Sportsman 570 ATVs

The next generation lineup of best-selling Sportsman ATVs is smoother riding, stronger and more versatile than ever, delivering even more value to riders of all experience and skill levels

Polaris Sportsman, the No.1-selling automatic 4x4 ATV, has sold more than 1.6-million vehicles. For 2021, Polaris has unveiled the all-new Sportsman 450 H.O. and Sportsman 570, elevating its already industry-leading ATV offering. Polaris started with the iconic Sportsman features that riders know and love and advanced them even further, raising the bar yet again. This new generation of Sportsman is the smoothest, strongest and most versatile value ATV – the perfect choice for riders of all experience and skill levels.

“ATVs are often the initial spark that ignites a passion for off-roading and pulls in new riders, and Sportsman is the icon that established the industry. As a result, it occupies a significant place within our storied brand history,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “We’re thrilled to push Sportsman into the future with the all-new 450 H.O. and 570 platform, taking our best-selling ATV lineup to the next level.”

The Sportsman 450 H.O. and Sportsman 570 get even better for 2021. An all-new platform features significant upgrades throughout, delivering even more consumer value. Both vehicles receive a new, bold design from front-to-back – including the handlebar-mounted pod, headlights, and front and rear racks – that’s sure to grab attention on the trail, but the improvements run much deeper than style. Polaris listened to rider feedback to make the new Sportsman 450 H.O. and Sportsman 570 smoother, stronger and more versatile than ever.

Polaris Sportsman

2021 Sportsman 450 H.O. - Starting at $6,399 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS - Starting at $7,299 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 - Starting at $6,999 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 EPS - Starting at $7,999 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 Premium - Starting at $8,399 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 Hunter Edition - Starting at $10,299 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail LE - Starting at $9,499 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 Utility HD LE - Starting at $8,649 U.S. MSRP

From the Sportsman 450 H.O. to the purpose-built Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail and Utility HD limited editions, the new platform features a variety of trims and packages to meet every rider’s needs and style, along with 24 all-new accessories that take customization to the next level. Additional features and upgrades include the following:

More Towing and Clearance - The new Sportsman 450 H.O. and 570 boast increased towing capacity of 1,350 pounds (previously 1,225 pounds) and ground clearance of 11.5-inches (previously 10.5-inches on 450 H.O. and 11-inches on 570) – both class leading, giving riders the confidence to go further and do more.

- The new Sportsman 450 H.O. and 570 boast increased towing capacity of 1,350 pounds (previously 1,225 pounds) and ground clearance of 11.5-inches (previously 10.5-inches on 450 H.O. and 11-inches on 570) – both class leading, giving riders the confidence to go further and do more. More Powerful Battery - A larger, more powerful battery delivers 78 percent more cold-cranking amps for reliable and confident starting along with added ability to power accessories. The battery has been relocated underneath the front rack, providing easy access for maintenance, and a battery charging port is conveniently located on the pod to keep the Sportsman ready for work or play regardless of how long it sits between rides.

- A larger, more powerful battery delivers 78 percent more cold-cranking amps for reliable and confident starting along with added ability to power accessories. The battery has been relocated underneath the front rack, providing easy access for maintenance, and a battery charging port is conveniently located on the pod to keep the Sportsman ready for work or play regardless of how long it sits between rides. Larger, More Durable Tires - Upgraded 6-ply, 25-inch tires come standard on all models (previously 24-inch, 4-ply on the 450 H.O. and 25-inch, 4-ply on the 570) and provide increased ground clearance and puncture resistance for a smoother ride and added peace of mind in tough terrain.

- Upgraded 6-ply, 25-inch tires come standard on all models (previously 24-inch, 4-ply on the 450 H.O. and 25-inch, 4-ply on the 570) and provide increased ground clearance and puncture resistance for a smoother ride and added peace of mind in tough terrain. Stronger Racks - All 2021 Sportsman 450 H.O. and 570 models include steel front rack extenders as standard equipment, increasing strength and tie-down options for more versatility when hauling.

- All 2021 Sportsman 450 H.O. and 570 models include steel front rack extenders as standard equipment, increasing strength and tie-down options for more versatility when hauling. Upgraded Engine Braking and Clutching - Polaris has improved the engine braking system (EBS) on applicable models for 2021, delivering a smoother, more controlled riding experience whether operating on hilly or flat terrain. Clutching on EBS-equipped models also receives an upgrade for smooth engagement at low speeds, which is especially useful when navigating tight trails, working in the yard or backing up to a trailer.

- Polaris has improved the engine braking system (EBS) on applicable models for 2021, delivering a smoother, more controlled riding experience whether operating on hilly or flat terrain. Clutching on EBS-equipped models also receives an upgrade for smooth engagement at low speeds, which is especially useful when navigating tight trails, working in the yard or backing up to a trailer. Intuitive and Easy Operation - One-touch, True On-Demand all-wheel drive, in-line shifting and single-lever braking live on for the simplest, most effective user control. The ATVs are also pre-wired for easy winch, plow, and hand and thumb warmer upgrades.

Both the 2021 Sportsman 450 H.O. and 570 are available with or without electronic power steering (EPS), while the 570 is also offered in a Premium trim with upgraded wheels and paint. For hunt enthusiasts, the 570 Hunter Edition adds features such as Pursuit Camo, hand and thumb warmers, a Kolpin Gun Boot, Rhino Grips and more. Additionally, Utility and Trail packages are available on select models, providing added versatility for work or play. Riders that need even more out of their ATV can choose from the new Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail Limited Edition or the Sportsman 570 Utility HD Limited Edition – both available exclusively through pre-order.

The Ultimate Trail boasts LED headlights, including the steerable pod light, for maximum illumination and a killer look. Added features also include painted springs, a Polaris HD 2,500-pound winch, dual arched A-arms, 14-inch aluminum wheels and 26-inch Duro® tires. The Utility HD comes standard with driveshaft seals and heavy-duty bearings to withstand extra punishment. Purpose-built for hard work, it also includes a front bumper with an integrated front hitch, front and rear utility racks, a switched rear power port and scratch resistant paint.

Industry-first technology is now offered on the Ultimate Trail and Utility HD Limited Edition models including Ride Control with low-effort throttle, three-mode drive control, geofencing and speed limiting capabilities, allowing owners to set speed inside and outside of areas to inspire confidence in new riders or ensure lower speeds for dust enforcement. Speed limiting makes tasks like spraying, fertilizing, and seeding easier, with less fatigue for the rider.

Providing more versatility than ever before, 24 all-new accessories offer riders more options to customize their new Sportsman 450 H.O. or 570 ATV to meet their needs. These Polaris Engineered accessories include:

Rockford Fosgate® Audio Storage Box - For the first time within the Sportsman lineup, the 2021 accessory collection will include a Rockford Fosgate® audio storage box. This add-on features dual 6-inch speakers that connect via Bluetooth® and mounts easily to the rear rack using Lock & Ride technology, so riders can enjoy their favorite songs while on the trails.

- For the first time within the Sportsman lineup, the 2021 accessory collection will include a Rockford Fosgate® audio storage box. This add-on features dual 6-inch speakers that connect via Bluetooth® and mounts easily to the rear rack using Lock & Ride technology, so riders can enjoy their favorite songs while on the trails. Lock & Ride Storage - Polaris is also taking Sportsman’s class-leading storage capacity even further with new Open Cargo Box, Rear Cooler Box, and Rear Cargo Box accessories that are fully compatible with rack extenders and the new rear utility rack.

- Polaris is also taking Sportsman’s class-leading storage capacity even further with new Open Cargo Box, Rear Cooler Box, and Rear Cargo Box accessories that are fully compatible with rack extenders and the new rear utility rack. Superior Integration - Easy-to-install Polaris HD winch and plow systems help tackle tough chores.

- Easy-to-install Polaris HD winch and plow systems help tackle tough chores. Vehicle and Rider Protection - Handguards, brush guards and improved Lock & Ride windshields ensure a safe and enjoyable ride.

Additional rider-inspired improvements can be seen throughout the entire 2021 Sportsman lineup. Along with new color options, the Sportsman 850 Premium, XP 1000 and XP 1000 S all come equipped with new pod styling and an in-dash charging port for easy and convenient battery charging, while a premium, factory-installed Trail package is optional. For more reliable and confident starting, Sportsman Touring 570, Touring 570 Premium, Touring 850 and Touring XP 1000 models all receive a new 220 CCA Battery with 16 percent more cold-cranking amps. The Sportsman High Lifter Edition gets a new Ghost Grey color and new digital gauges, while the Sportsman XP 1000 Hunter Edition features new LED pod styling and in-dash battery charging port.

