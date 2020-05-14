Polaris : Slingshot's ‘Drive for Good' Campaign Will Turn Test Drives Into a Donation to Feed Families in Need

Polaris Slingshot Will Donate Up to 100 Meals via $10 Donations to Non-Profit Charities and Local Food Shelf Organizations for Every Test Ride Taken

Under the guidelines of state and local protocols for reopening business, Polaris Slingshot is working with participating dealers across the country to help local communities and families in need. Starting today, and through June 30, every consumer that test drive’s a Slingshot will represent a donation of up to 100 meals to families in need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005776/en/

Polaris Slingshot - Drive for Good (Photo: Business Wire)

Per test drive, a $10 donation will be made by Polaris Slingshot to a local food shelf or a national organization such as Feeding America. Slingshot hopes to fund up to 250,000 meals across the country during this campaign. To find a participating dealer and schedule a test drive appointment, visit https://slingshot.polaris.com/en-us/test-ride/.

“During these times, millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table and we are proud to be working in cooperation with our dealers to help give back to those in need in their community,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot. “This program proves that just a little can go a long way to make a difference, providing an opportunity for all of us to be superheroes.”

In addition, consumers can go online to PolarisSlingshot.com and enter the “It’s Automatic” sweepstakes. Now through September, to celebrate the all-new 2020 Polaris Slingshot lineup, the brand is giving away a fully-accessorized 2020 Slingshot SL with the new AutoDrive transmission. When visiting the webpage, consumers enter by selecting their favorite Slingshot accessory collection then filling out and submitting the entry form.

The remodeled 2020 Slingshot lineup, including the SL and R, features 70% all-new vehicle content and delivers next-level driving experiences. Taking center stage is Slingshot’s AutoDrive transmission. With no clutch pedal or manual shifting necessary, drivers can operate a 2020 Slingshot with AutoDrive in much the same way they drive a standard automatic. With the majority of people unable to operate a stick shift, the implementation of the AutoDrive transmission takes the next step to further expand accessibility.

Furthermore, each 2020 Slingshot packs Polaris Industries’ first four-cylinder engine, the ProStar 2.0L, and a completely redesigned interior – providing more comfort and convenience with a new steering wheel, gauges, and added storage compartments.

Starting at $26,499, the SL with AutoDrive is available in Red Pearl and Blue Steel paint colors. Pricing for the R model begins at $30,999 for a manual and $32,699 for AutoDrive. Both R options are available in Stealth Black and Miami Blue paint colors.

Follow Slingshot on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot, @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5.4” ride height and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot® is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile and does not meet automotive safety standards. Drivers should always wear helmets and seat belts. Three wheeled vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT approved full face helmet and fasten seat belts. Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Rider licensing requirements vary by state. Check your state’s requirements before driving. Don’t drink and drive. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © Polaris Industries Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005776/en/