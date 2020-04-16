Log in
Polaris : Slingshot to Celebrate and Recognize Today's Unsung Heroes With a Superhero Ride

04/16/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Because Every Superhero Deserves a Superhero Ride

Polaris Slingshot In Search of Stories About Those Going Above & Beyond In Everyday Life;

Four Heroes will Win a Three-Month Rental of an All-New 2020 Slingshot Roadster

In a time of unprecedented events, millions of Americans are going above and beyond; whether it’s a battle through new adversity in daily life or helping someone in need. In an effort to shine a light and celebrate these individuals, Polaris Slingshot is asking its community to share stories about the superheroes in their lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005109/en/

Polaris Slingshot Superhero Ride (Photo: Business Wire)

Polaris Slingshot Superhero Ride (Photo: Business Wire)

Whether a medical professional, a first responder, grocery worker, an educator learning to teach from a far, a seamstress supporting a local medical facility, a young adult delivering food to the community, or a stay-at-home mom turned school teacher – Slingshot wants to hear these stories and say “thank you.” From now until June 3, Slingshot will be celebrating and acknowledging these local heroes on its social media channels. And to show appreciation, the company is awarding four of the submitted heroes a free three-month rental of an all-new 2020 Slingshot roadster.

“During these unprecedented times, Americans have had to adapt and stretch to unimaginable lengths,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot. “Everyday tasks are more challenging. Jobs are significantly more demanding. These are the individuals we want to show our gratitude for, share their story and, in some cases, reward them with a free three-month Slingshot rental. Because every superhero deserves a superhero ride.”

To submit, anyone can post to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #SlingshotSuperhero. In the post, submitters should explain the hero’s story and how they are battling through adversity, lending support, or committed to their trade during these trying times. Slingshot will highlight a number of submissions throughout the program, while one winning submission will be awarded every two weeks until early June. Consumers can also register online at: https://slingshot.polaris.com/en-us/nominate-a-superhero/. Prize fulfillment will come at a time when the winner can get out and fully enjoy all the fun Slingshot has to offer.

For more information on Slingshot’s superhero program, visit PolarisSlingshot.com. Follow Slingshot on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot, @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5” ride height and a 2.0-liter 4 cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner’s manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © 2020 Polaris Industries Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
