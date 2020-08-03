Polaris : When Safety Creates A Style Of Its Own

As powersports riders know, pulling off a helmet after a ride often results in quite the look. Helmet Hair: It might be messy, tousled, sweaty, flat from being tucked inside a helmet, or all of the above.

It's also is a badge of honor.

Helmet hair helps a rider show the world that safety matters. Sporting a unique post-ride hairstyle visually conveys that the rider knows that a well-fitting, secure helmet is a critical piece of safety equipment. We want to celebrate and recognize the riders around the world who have embraced the idea that helmet hair is not only stylish, it's smart.

Polaris has long served as an advocate of rider safety. Safety is critical to the enjoyment of the sport and we are committed to providing our customers with resources and tools that demonstrate proper vehicle use and educate on safe riding practices. August is National Motorsports Awareness Month and designed to promote the enjoyment of motorsports and to educate participants about safety. Beginning August 3, Polaris is launching Helmet Hair Don't Care. This national initiative focused on one element of safe riding: helmet use. The goal of the effort is to encourage riders to Think Outside, but with a focus on safety.

Polaris' Paul Vitrano, who also is chair of the Motorcycle Industry Council and a trustee of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, has worked on safety initiatives in various industry-related roles for the past 20 years. With Polaris' Helmet Hair initiative is focused on making a very important topic fun and relatable for riders, Vitrano said, 'We want to help our riders stay safe. The helmet is the most important safety equipment a rider can wear. Part of what we do is serve as stewards of the riding experience, and that includes promoting safety.'

Throughout August, Helmet Hair will feature a variety of rider-types as they take off their helmets to reveal their fabulous helmet hair look. To further the message, individuals are encouraged to submit a selfie or a photo, with their own version of helmet hair, using the hashtag #HelmetHairDontCare. Participants can also visit the Helmet Hair Don't Care website and fill out a form to receive a complimentary, limited-edition helmet decal to add some additional flare to their own helmet.

Flare is never hard to find for some riders, who turn a vital piece of safety gear into the ultimate fashion accessory using decals, stickers, custom paint to personalize their helmet. As a part of Helmet Hair, Polaris is collaborating with helmet artist Skratch's Garage on a custom-painted helmet contest to benefit four nonprofit organizations who have been long-time Polaris partners. Through our Head and Heart initiative, Skratch's Garage will paint four custom helmets with a design that represents each nonprofit's unique mission and goal.

4-H Minnesota: 4-H is a youth development program of the University of Minnesota Extension. 4-H'ers participate in hands-on learning experiences in STEM, leadership & civic engagement, animal science, creative arts and more.

Warfighter Made: Providing recreational therapy to ill, injured and combat wounded service members and Veterans.

FIRST: inspiring young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills

Tread Lightly!: A national initiative to protect and enhance recreation access and opportunities by promoting outdoor ethics to heighten individuals' sense of good stewardship.

The public will have a chance to vote for their favorite design and the nonprofit that receives the most votes for favorite helmet design will receive a $5,000 donation from Polaris. The three other nonprofits will receive a $1,000 donation and the helmets will be given to each organization, to be used as an auction item, or to do as they choose.

For more information on Polaris' Show Us Your Helmet Hair campaign, visit polaris.com/en-us/helmet-hair-dont-care

Show Us Your Helmet Hair

Share your helmet hair selfie on Instagramusing the hashtag #HelmetHairDontCare. Visit polaris.com/en-us/helmet-hair-dont-care to learn how you can receive a limited-edition helmet decal.