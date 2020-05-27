Statement of Changes in Beneficial OwnershipReported By: SHOTWELL GWYNNE

The reported transaction involved the crediting of 1,833 deferred stock units granted under the Polaris Inc. 2007 Omnibus Incentive Plan, each of which may be settled in one share of common stock pursuant to the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan for Directors.
Shotwell Gwynne
Jennifer Carbert, Attorney-in-Fact
5/4/2020
Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 16:02:07 UTC