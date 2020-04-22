Think Outside: Polaris 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Today, on the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, we reflect on the values established by our founders more than 65 years ago including a passion for innovation, drive to create experiences outdoors and will to succeed the right way.

Today those traits serve as the foundation for our Geared for Good efforts as we continually drive to be good stewards for our industry, riders and the outdoors.

It is the Geared for Good culture that drove our corporate stewardship accomplishments in 2019 and that same culture is upholding our core values as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out our 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report to learn more about Polaris' Geared for Good initiatives including:

Providing $200,000 in T.R.A.I.L.S. Grants to 23, local state and national organizations in support of responsible riding and environmental preservation and trail access

Notable progress towards our 2022 Environmental Sustainability goals

Donating $1.8 million to the Greater Twin Cities United Way

Logging more than 4,500 hours of employee volunteer time-off

A 40% reduction in our total recordable incident rate (TRIR)

Stay tuned for additional Geared for Good stories or click here to learn more about actions Polaris is currently taking to support our communities, dealers, customers and employees during these unprecedented times.