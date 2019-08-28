Polaris Industries : Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada

The 475,000 square-foot facility will support Polaris’ Aftermarket and PG&A brands

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today announced the grand opening of its first multi-brand distribution center in Fernley, Nevada. The 475,000 square-foot facility, will support Polaris’ growing Aftermarket, Parts, Garments, & Accessories (Aftermarket, PG&A) businesses by providing additional capacity, improving delivery speed and customer service, and optimizing operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005424/en/

The 475,000 square-foot Fernley Distribution Center will support Polaris’ Aftermarket and PG&A brands. (Photo: Polaris Inc.)

Early operations and initial shipments began last month at the facility located just 30 miles east of Reno. The Fernley location offers an experienced workforce and access to prime transportation routes allowing Polaris to enhance customer and dealer service within the western region of the United States.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Fernley and greater Nevada communities. The addition of a western region distribution center to support our growing portfolio of brands and customers is an important strategic investment for the company,” said Steve Eastman, president of Aftermarket, PG&A at Polaris. “From initial concept through construction, this state-of-the-art facility has been designed to elevate service to our customers while leveraging innovative technology and impressive local talent to efficiently support an expansive range of products and brands.”

As Polaris’ first multi-brand distribution center, the Fernley facility will serve Polaris, Transamerican Auto Parts and Kolpin customers. Similar to other Polaris distribution centers, the facility’s automated footprint provides flexible operations while supporting speed, quality and safety.

“We are pleased to welcome Polaris to the City of Fernley. The company’s innovative facility is a great addition to our community that will have a positive impact on our economic growth and development,” said Fernley Mayor Roy Edgington.

Construction on the distribution center was completed within 12 months and was performed by Ryan Companies US Inc. The new distribution center currently employees 50 employees with plans to employ up to 100 at full capacity.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005424/en/