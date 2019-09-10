Polaris Industries : Bigger, Better & Badder – Larger Engines, New Tech & Aggressive Styling Highlight Indian Motorcycle's 2020 Thunder Stroke Lineup

Thunder Stroke 116 Engine Now Standard in Select Models,

Ride Command Features Traffic & Weather Overlays,

New Roadmaster Dark Horse & Redesigned Springfield Dark Horse Feature Modern Aggressive Styling

Chieftain Elite Returns with Two-Tone Paint, Upgraded PowerBand Audio System & Premium Amenities

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, today announced its 2020 Thunder Stroke lineup, packed with a host of new features and benefits. With the Thunder Stroke 116 engine now available in select models, a completely redesigned Ride Command system, and the introduction of the aggressively-styled Roadmaster Dark Horse and redesigned Springfield Dark Horse, the Indian Motorcycle 2020 Thunder Stroke lineup is bigger, better and badder than ever.

“These new features and upgrades are a result of our consistent communication with riders, listening to their feedback and incorporating it into our ongoing product development efforts,” said Reid Wilson – Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “Today’s rider wants more power and expects cutting-edge technology. That’s exactly what we’re delivering in 2020.”

Thunder Stroke 116

For the first time in the company’s history, Indian Motorcycle will offer a 116 cubic-inch Thunder Stroke engine in select models. Straight from the factory, the new 116 cubic-inch air-cooled V-twin engine features a new high-flow cylinder head that delivers class-leading performance with 126 ft-lbs of torque. The Thunder Stroke 116 is now standard on the Springfield Dark Horse, Chieftain, Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Limited, Chieftain Elite, Roadmaster and Roadmaster Dark Horse.

Ride Command with Connected Services

For 2020, Indian Motorcycle introduces exciting updates to their Ride Command system with Connected Services – a completely redesigned version of its industry-leading infotainment system. Still measuring seven inches, with glove-touch technology, Ride Command now features a new quad-core processor to provide the fastest infotainment experience available. New connected features include traffic and weather overlays, so riders can plan their ride to avoid traffic and poor weather conditions.

Additionally, Ride Command features intuitive destination search capabilities and improved customizable ride screens. Indian Motorcycle’s Ride Command is the industry’s largest, fastest and most-customizable infotainment system on two wheels.

Roadmaster Dark Horse

Drawing inspiration from the overwhelmingly successful Chieftain Dark Horse, the Roadmaster Dark Horse brings a modern and aggressive attitude to Indian Motorcycle’s premium touring motorcycle. With blacked-out finishes and just enough chrome to stand out from the 2020 lineup, the Roadmaster Dark Horse features a streamlined fairing, slammed saddlebags, 19-inch front wheel with an open fender, an extended reach rogue gunfighter seat, blacked-out engine and matte paint color schemes. Powering this mean touring machine is the Thunder Stroke 116, while premium touring amenities abound, including a touring trunk, lower fairings, heated grips and a mid-adjustable windscreen.

Springfield Dark Horse

Following extremely positive rider feedback from the 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse that was launched at Daytona Bike Week, Indian Motorcycle is now offering a similar design package for the 2020 Springfield Dark Horse. While the Thunder Stroke 116 delivers unrivaled power, the bike gains an enormous level of attitude with slammed saddlebags, rogue seat, 12-inch mini apes and premium blacked-out finishes.

Chieftain Elite

As it has with previous iterations, the Chieftain Elite is an ultra-premium bagger – combining style, technology and performance. The 2020 Chieftain Elite packs the Thunder Stroke 116 and Indian Motorcycle’s booming PowerBand Audio Plus system with integrated fairing and saddlebag speakers. PowerBand Audio produces crystal-clear sound that is 50% louder than Indian Motorcycle’s standard audio system. The 2020 Chieftain Elite’s premium styling includes a two-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Wildfire Candy paint with matching motor highlights and badging, precision machined elite wheels, pinnacle mirrors, select rider floorboards, and a flare windshield.

Furthermore, the complete 2020 Thunder Stroke lineup features additional updates. First, the Chief Dark Horse and Chief Vintage will now share the same chassis as the Springfield and Springfield Dark Horse. The result is improved handling and an adjustable rear suspension for both Chief models. Secondly, the Springfield and Chief Dark Horse will each come standard with a 17-inch front wheel for improved stability. Lastly, the 2020 Roadmaster receives a lighter weight and redesigned trunk rack for added style.

Pricing and color options for each 2020 Thunder Stroke model is as follows:

Chief Dark Horse, starting at $18,499: Thunder Black Smoke

Chief Vintage, starting at $19,999: Thunder Black; Willow Green over Ivory Cream

Springfield, starting at $20,999: Thunder Black; Burgundy Metallic over Titanium Metallic

Springfield Dark Horse, starting at $22,499: Thunder Black Smoke; Sagebrush Smoke; White Smoke

Chieftain, starting at $21,999: Thunder Black; Titanium Smoke (with Thunder Stroke 116)

Chieftain Classic, starting at $25,499: Thunder Black; Deepwater Metallic over Dirt Track Tan

Chieftain Dark Horse, starting at $27,999: Thunder Black Smoke; Ruby Smoke; Titanium Smoke

Chieftain Limited, starting at $27,999: Thunder Black Pearl; Radar Blue; Thunder Black Pearl with graphics package

Chieftain Elite, starting at $34,999: Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Wildfire Red Candy

Roadmaster Dark Horse, starting at $28,999: Thunder Black Smoke; White Smoke; Ruby Smoke

Roadmaster, starting at $29,999: Thunder Black; Burgundy Metallic; Pearl White over Titanium Metallic with black pinstripe; Titanium Smoke over Thunder Black Smoke with silver pinstripe

Indian Motorcycle’s 2020 lineup of performance accessories for the Thunder Stroke 111 and Thunder Stroke 116 significantly modify the overall look, sound, and performance of each engine. The stage 1 slip-on exhaust, available in black or chrome, improves sound for both the Thunder Stroke 111 and Thunder Stroke 116. Indian Motorcycle’s new stage 1 oval slip-on muffler kit and stage 1 performance air intake together increase horsepower by 4% with the Thunder Stroke 111 and 8% with the Thunder Stroke 116. By adding the stage 2 performance cams, riders will gain 13% more horsepower when compared to a stock Thunder Stoke 111. The Thunder Stroke 116 stage 2 performance kit, which includes cams, higher flowing fuel injectors and throttle body, produce a 17% horsepower boost when paired with both stage 1 accessories. Riders can also upgrade any Indian Motorcycle model packing the Thunder Stroke 111 with its Thunder Stroke 116 stage 3 big bore kit, which produces 20% more horsepower when compared to a stock Thunder Stroke 111.

For riders looking to add additional passenger accommodations, Indian Motorcycle offers headdress passenger floorboard pads for added cushion to combat road vibration and match the currently available headdress rider floorboard pads, 12-inch quick release passenger sissy bar and a new, more modern-styled passenger backrest pad. Additionally, Indian Motorcycle will offer 12-inch ape hanger handlebars for all Chief and Springfield models.

Arriving at dealerships now, riders can learn more or test ride by visiting a local Indian Motorcycle dealer. For more information on the 2020 Thunder Stroke lineup, or to find the nearest dealer, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle Company is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

