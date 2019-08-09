Polaris Industries : Celebrates 65th Anniversary with Industry-Leading 2020 Off-Ro...

Polaris RANGER

2020 RANGER 1000 - Starting at $12,999 U.S. MSRP

2020 RANGER CREW 1000 - Starting at $14,399 U.S. MSRP

Driven to Do More, the all-new RANGER 1000 and RANGER CREW 1000 feature owner-inspired improvements on a newly-designed chassis. This machine was engineered to work with an all-new ProStar 1000 SOHC engine delivering 61 horsepower and 55 lb-ft of low-end torque, allowing users to get the most out of the class-leading 2,500-lb. towing capacity. Overall vehicle comfort has been taken to the next level with improved ergonomics and 25% thicker seats, while the one-piece chassis, full-body skid plate and large steel bumper offer improved durability, making this machine a true workhorse ready to take on any job or trail.

RANGER Factory Choice Packages

RANGER has also introduced new Factory Choice Packages available on a variety of models and colors for the new 2020 RANGER 1000 family lineup. As the only utility side-by-side vehicle manufacturer to offer factory-installed packages, the latest accessory offerings are designed to pair with a variety of use cases to meet every rider's needs. The Factory Choice Packages include:

RANGER Winter Prep Package - Starting at $2,000 U.S. MSRP

Available for the RANGER 1000, RANGER CREW 1000, RANGER XP 1000 and RANGER CREW XP 1000 models, the Winter Prep Package is designed to extend riding through the winter season and easily install accessories for plowing and outdoor recreational activities. Accessories include a heater kit, Polaris Pro HD 4,500-lb. winch and pre-installed cab seals offering a turn-key package to customize units with the RANGER Pro Shield cab system.

RANGER Back Country Package - Starting at $2,800 U.S. MSRP

Built to tackle uncharted terrain, the Back Country Package is now available in all Premium model colors for the RANGER XP 1000 and RANGER CREW XP 1000. Accessories include high-mount air intakes, arched A-arms, sealed electrical components, Polaris Pro HD 4,500-lb. winch, Active Descent Control and a 20% stronger driveline.

RANGER RIDE COMMAND Package - Starting at $2,500 U.S. MSRP

Offering the same improved riding experience consumers expect with Polaris RIDE COMMAND technology, the 2020 RIDE COMMAND package now comes standard with a Sport Roof, Polaris Pro HD 4,500-lb. winch and new RIDE COMMAND software enhancements for the RANGER XP 1000, RANGER CREW XP 1000, RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Edition and RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Edition. The RIDE COMMAND software now features Plow Mode which automatically engages (lifts, drops and drags) the plow based on the gear the vehicle is in and Group Ride, allowing riders to stay connected with other riders.

For more information on the all-new RANGER 1000 models, new Factory Choice Packages or other 2020 RANGER models, visit ranger.polaris.com. Also visit us and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Polaris RZR

2020 RZR Pro XP - Starting at $22,999 U.S. MSRP

2020 RZR Pro XP Premium - Starting at $24,499 U.S. MSRP

2020 RZR Pro XP Ultimate - Starting at $28,499 U.S. MSRP

The all-new RZR Pro XP lineup delivers the next level of performance for the most demanding off-road drivers. Featuring professional-level performance, revolutionary design and brute strength, each Pro XP model packs 181 horsepower, 20- and 22-inches of usable travel, and a brand new 96-inch wheelbase with eight-times stronger axles and a three-times stronger drive system. The top-of-the-line RZR Pro XP Ultimate features unmatched technology, including DYNAMIX 2.0 and an updated RIDE COMMAND system. The new machines form an unrivaled rider-to-machine connection.

To learn more about the 2020 RZR Pro XP, visit Polaris.com/rzr.

Polaris Sportsman

2020 Sportsman XP 1000 S - Starting at $14,999 U.S. MSRP

Redefining sport-utility standards, the 2020 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 S features the industry's first 55-inch wide chassis for unmatched capability and high-speed stability to dominate any terrain. Class-leading long-travel suspension (front: 11.5-inches and rear: 14-inches) and Walker Evans 2.0 shocks with compression adjustment provide ultimate control and confidence. Boasting extreme performance, including 14.5-inches of ground clearance, riders will have the confidence to go further and do more. An incredible 1,750-lb. towing capacity, factory-installed two-inch hitch receiver and 500-lb. combined front and rear rack capacity allow for even more hauling to help get the toughest jobs done.

2020 Scrambler XP 1000 S - Starting at $14,999 U.S. MSRP

Engineered for ultimate performance, the Scrambler XP 1000 S sets new industry standards with key features and improvements, including a 55-inch wide stance. Industry-leading long travel suspension (front: 12.5-inches and rear: 14-inches) and two-mode (standard and performance) throttle control allows riders to dominate any trail. Walker Evans 2.0 shocks with hi-low speed compression and rebound adjustment offer the confidence to attack rugged terrain, while 12-inch lightweight, aluminum wheels allow the 27-inch tires to resist puncture.

Sportsman Factory Choice Packages

Polaris Sportsman has launched new Factory Choice Packages to enhance vehicle capabilities for an elevated riding experience. The factory-installed packages include the Trail Package and Utility Package - providing consumers with added accessories that help them work hard and play harder.

Sportsman Trail Package - Starting at $1,000 U.S. MSRP

The Trail Package makes the Sportsman XP 1000 and Sportsman 850 Premium models the ultimate off-road machines capable to take on the toughest trails. Features include sealed suspension bushings, LED lower headlights, dual arched A-arms, Polaris Pro HD 3,500-lb. winch with handlebar controls, Bluetooth® Power Grip tires and color-matched springs.

Sportsman Utility Package - Starting at $300 U.S. MSRP

Thanks to factory-installed front and rear metal racks and a front utility bumper, the new 2020 Utility Package offers the ultimate protection for the toughest jobs. The added metal racks provide unlimited tie-down locations so that riders can get more done with the Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS, Sportsman 570 and Sportsman® 450 H.O.

To learn more about the all-new Sportsman and Scrambler XP 1000 S models, new Sportsman Factory Choice Packages or other 2020 ATV models, visit Polaris.com/atv.

To find more information about the 2020 Polaris off-road lineup, or to find your local dealer, visit Polaris.com/OffRoad. Join the conversation on Polaris' social channels: RANGER, GENERAL and Sportsman: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. RZR: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Contact: Christina Rotar

Phone: 949.438.1109

Christina@thebrandamp.com

Contact: Danielle Grado

Phone: 949.438.1071

Danielle@thebrandamp.com