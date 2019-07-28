Log in
Polaris Industries : Challenges You to “Think Outside” with its New Brand

07/28/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Over the next 65 years, that same ingenuity and adventurous spirit drove Polaris forward, amassing a number of industry firsts and inspired ideas along the way: a snowmobile trip across Alaska, the first automatic ATV, the first ATV with electric fuel injection, and the game-changing, industry-defining sports-recreational side-by-side. We relaunched the Indian Motorcycle brand and created a new product category with Slingshot. Today, enjoyment of the outdoors remains at the core of Polaris. In addition to snow, Polaris is helping people travel across the sand, trail, dirt, road, and water. What started with a single snowmobile has morphed into more than 30 brands across a variety of product lines, along with providing ride and drive experiences through Polaris Adventures and Indian Motorcycle Rentals.

Throughout it all, Polaris has always forged our own path, creating new ways to help people experience the outdoors to the fullest. But after decades of growth and diversification, it was time to clearly define the unifying thread that runs through all our diverse line of products, services and experiences, and tells the story behind the larger Polaris brand.

That effort produced a new Polaris brand - one that combines a historic commitment to excellence and getting people outside with a drive to deliver unique experiences and services to new audiences. The new brand features an updated corporate brand purpose, corporate name, logo and emblem, as well as a new tagline - Think Outside.

