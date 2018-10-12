Polaris Industries : Ellen McCarthy Joins Polaris as Vice President of Government Affairs

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) today announced that Nancy “Ellen”
McCarthy joins Polaris as vice president of Government Affairs effective
immediately, reporting to Lucy Clark Dougherty, senior vice president,
general counsel, compliance officer and corporate secretary.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ellen to Polaris. Her leadership and deep
expertise in complex public policy will be an incredible asset as we
continue to educate stakeholders on important Polaris issues such as
safety, trade, economic growth and manufacturing,” said Clark Dougherty.
McCarthy will lead and champion Polaris’ government affairs team,
defining key legislative priorities and steering advocacy efforts in
order to help the world’s leading powersports company deliver on its
long-term objectives and drive growth.
Throughout her career in both the public and private sectors, McCarthy
has proven to be a collaborative leader with a track record of
delivering strong results. She joins Polaris from Amgen Inc., where she
most recently served as executive director of the Federal Government
Affairs team. During her seven years with the company, McCarthy led
critical legislative strategies supporting key federal priorities,
cultivated strong relationships with public and private organizations
and proved to be a trusted advisor with an ability to translate complex
topics into easily understood concepts.
Prior to her time at Amgen, McCarthy served as a vital voice for
financial institutions as the managing director for the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and honed her skills
in crafting legislative solutions as a senior tax policy advisor for the
U.S. Senate Finance Committee.
In 2007, McCarthy retired from the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) as
lieutenant colonel after serving for 20 years on active duty and
Reserves. During her time with the USMC, McCarthy has served as Judge
Advocate, Civil Affairs and Intelligence Officer in support of Desert
Shield, Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
McCarthy earned her J.D. degree from the University of Florida, a Master
of Law in taxation from the University of Miami School of Law and her
bachelor’s degree in political science from Eckerd College.
About Polaris
Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a
global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders,
workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017
sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up
includes the RANGER®, RZR®
and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman®
and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian
Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot®
moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and pontoon, deck and cruiser boats.
Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and
accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including
Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally
include military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and
electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves
more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com
for more information.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Polaris Industries Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005471/en/