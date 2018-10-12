Polaris Industries : Ellen McCarthy Joins Polaris as Vice President of Government Affairs

Log in
10/12/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) today announced that Nancy “Ellen” McCarthy joins Polaris as vice president of Government Affairs effective immediately, reporting to Lucy Clark Dougherty, senior vice president, general counsel, compliance officer and corporate secretary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ellen to Polaris. Her leadership and deep expertise in complex public policy will be an incredible asset as we continue to educate stakeholders on important Polaris issues such as safety, trade, economic growth and manufacturing,” said Clark Dougherty.

McCarthy will lead and champion Polaris’ government affairs team, defining key legislative priorities and steering advocacy efforts in order to help the world’s leading powersports company deliver on its long-term objectives and drive growth.

Throughout her career in both the public and private sectors, McCarthy has proven to be a collaborative leader with a track record of delivering strong results. She joins Polaris from Amgen Inc., where she most recently served as executive director of the Federal Government Affairs team. During her seven years with the company, McCarthy led critical legislative strategies supporting key federal priorities, cultivated strong relationships with public and private organizations and proved to be a trusted advisor with an ability to translate complex topics into easily understood concepts.

Prior to her time at Amgen, McCarthy served as a vital voice for financial institutions as the managing director for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and honed her skills in crafting legislative solutions as a senior tax policy advisor for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

In 2007, McCarthy retired from the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) as lieutenant colonel after serving for 20 years on active duty and Reserves. During her time with the USMC, McCarthy has served as Judge Advocate, Civil Affairs and Intelligence Officer in support of Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

McCarthy earned her J.D. degree from the University of Florida, a Master of Law in taxation from the University of Miami School of Law and her bachelor’s degree in political science from Eckerd College.

About Polaris
Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017 sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman® and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and pontoon, deck and cruiser boats. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally include military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Polaris Industries Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
