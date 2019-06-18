Log in
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.

(PII)
Polaris Industries : Fun in the Summer Sun

06/18/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

'We spend a ton of time meeting with kids and parents when we are developing our youth vehicles. We want to know what our customers - and these young riders - are thinking. What do they like? What features are important? How can we make a vehicle better?' said Scott. 'The number one thing we hear from parents is safety. 'I want my kid to have fun - safe fun.' It is about striking the right balance of providing an enjoyable driving experience, but also enabling parents to control the vehicle's abilities to match the skill level of a young driver.'

With that goal top of mind, Polaris has the industry's more extensive range of youth vehicle options, giving parents the power to select the model that is right for their child's age, size and experience level. The seats and steering wheels in our youth ACE®, RZR® and RANGER® models also are adjustable, so a vehicle can grow with the child. Scott and the Polaris Engineering team also incorporate an array of safety features into the youth vehicles, such as seatbelts, ATV safety tethers, geofencing and speed-limiting capabilities.

'All of our youth vehicles are equipped with front and rear lightening and some even have LED lights as standard equipment,' said Scott. 'Also, we are one of the few powersports companies with EFI youth vehicles that allow for easy, worry-free starts.'

Last year, Polaris used Ride Command® technology to introduce new safety features in our RANGER 150 EFI youth vehicles. The RANGER 150 EFI was first-to-market with safety technology like geofencing, digital speed limiting and passcode-protected safe start.

When ask about the response, Scott shared, 'the reaction from parents and grandparents has been incredible. They love being able to decide how fast the RANGER 150 vehicle can go within certain boundaries and establish a passcode in order for the vehicle to start. Being able to have these controls at the tips of your fingers is game-changing in the world of safety.'

In addition to the various safety-focused features and technology, every youth vehicle comes with a DOT-certified helmet, along with a safety-focused DVD that helps educate young riders about safe-riding practices.

Check out our entire youth vehicle line up at https://offroad.polaris.com/en-us/youth/.

Disclaimer

Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 22:28:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 783 M
EBIT 2019 541 M
Net income 2019 368 M
Debt 2019 1 664 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 15,78
P/E ratio 2020 13,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 5 355 M
Chart POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Wellington Wine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth J. Pucel Executive VP-Global Operations, Engineering & Lean
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.17.27%4 914
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-3.66%3 631
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.4.31%2 930
BRP INC29.46%2 902
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 665
LCI INDUSTRIES32.78%2 119
