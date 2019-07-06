Log in
Polaris Industries : Honors Veterans Through Gift of a Service Companion

0
07/06/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Polaris was honored to spend much of this Independence Day week with those who serve or have served our country in the Polaris Military Outpost at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

As a part of the festivities, Polaris teamed up with the 3M Open to donate a service dog to K9s for Warriors in recognition of their extraordinary efforts to support our nation's veterans. The newest service dog will carry the name Polaris. We are grateful to play a small part in such an important mission!

K9 for Warriors is the nation's largest provider of service dogs for post-9/11, disabled military veterans. The nonprofit organization provides service dogs to veterans in their program at no cost, aiding in their return to civilian life. Learn more about the organization by visiting www.k9sforwarriors.org.

Over the course of the 3M Open, the Polaris Military Outpost served as a hospitality tent offering refreshments, drinks, and a cool place to watch the tournament play. As a part of our Geared for Good efforts, Polaris has a long history of supporting our military, veterans, and their families.

Disclaimer

Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 06:07:05 UTC
