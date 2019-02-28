Polaris Industries Inc. : to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at The Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time. Mike Speetzen, EVP of Finance and CFO of Polaris, will provide a brief review of the Company’s past performance as well as an update on current business conditions.

An audio webcast of the presentation with slides will be available by accessing the Polaris Investor website at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one week following the event.

About Polaris

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and pontoon, deck and cruiser boats. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

