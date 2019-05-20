Polaris Industries : Montana to Become 46th U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Vehicles

Slingshot®, the three-wheeled roadster which delivers a joyride unlike
anything on the road, has announced that Montana will be the latest
state to reclassify its driving requirements to an “Autocycle.” Montana
will become the 46th state to reclassify its driving requirements, as
state residents will now be able operate a Slingshot with a valid state
driver’s license rather than the previously-required motorcycle
endorsement. Driving requirements for Montana will officially transition
on October 1, 2019.
The Treasure State provides endless destinations to fully maximize all
the fun the three-wheeled, five-speed, manual transmission roadster has
to offer. Because of the Slingshot’s unique classification, operating
with a steering wheel, and without handlebars or straddle seating, state
policymakers recognize operator skills mirror those of a valid state
driver’s license rather than a motorcycle license.
“Since introducing the one-of-a-kind Slingshot in 2014, we have
partnered with state officials to properly classify the operating
requirements to a standard driver’s license,” said Steve Menneto,
President of Motorcycles. “Our efforts have led to incredible results
with 46 states reclassifying three-wheeled vehicles. We continue to work
diligently, educating policymakers in the remaining states, and giving
consumers more opportunities to experience all the fun Slingshot has to
offer.”
With four distinct models, the 2019 Slingshot lineup takes style,
technology, and comfort to a whole new level. Select 2019 models feature
the seven-inch touchscreen RideCommand® infotainment system with
turn-by-turn navigation, while all Slingshot models are powered by a
2.4L GM engine that creates 173 horsepower and 166 ft-lbs of torque.
Slingshot’s 2019 lineup includes four models: the S, SL, SLR, and Grand
Touring. Pricing ranges from $20,999 (S) to $30,999 (Grand Touring).
Owners can personalize their Slingshot with a variety of Slingshot
Engineered Accessories, including the revolutionary Slingshade®, a
color-matched top offering superb rider comfort and sun protection. Also
available are interior upgrades and technology enhancements, such as
Rockford Fosgate® audio, Ride Command® infotainment system, wind
deflectors, and storage bags. For the ultimate customization, most
accessories are available in a variety of factory color-matched options.
For more information about Slingshot, or to find a dealer, visit PolarisSlingshot.com.
Follow Slingshot on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot,
@Slingshot
on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot
on Instagram. For information on Polaris Adventures and Slingshot rental
locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com.
About Polaris Slingshot
Polaris Slingshot®, a product of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), is
a three-wheeled motorcycle that delivers a ride like nothing else you’ve
ever experienced. The Slingshot is powered by a 2.4-liter engine with a
five-speed manual transmission and comes in a variety of models that
will leave you grinning from ear-to-ear. To learn more, visit www.PolarisSlingshot.com.
Slingshot® is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile and
does not meet automotive safety standards. Drivers should always wear
helmets and seat belts. Three wheeled vehicles may handle differently
than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT
approved full face helmet and fasten seat belts. Driver may need a valid
motorcycle endorsement. Rider licensing requirements vary by state.
Check your state’s requirements before driving. Don’t drink and drive.
Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. ©
Polaris Industries Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005623/en/