Polaris Industries : Montana to Become 46th U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Vehicles

The Treasure State’s “Autocycle” Classification Will Allow Residents to Operate a Slingshot® with a Standard Driver’s License

Slingshot®, the three-wheeled roadster which delivers a joyride unlike anything on the road, has announced that Montana will be the latest state to reclassify its driving requirements to an “Autocycle.” Montana will become the 46th state to reclassify its driving requirements, as state residents will now be able operate a Slingshot with a valid state driver’s license rather than the previously-required motorcycle endorsement. Driving requirements for Montana will officially transition on October 1, 2019.

The Treasure State provides endless destinations to fully maximize all the fun the three-wheeled, five-speed, manual transmission roadster has to offer. Because of the Slingshot’s unique classification, operating with a steering wheel, and without handlebars or straddle seating, state policymakers recognize operator skills mirror those of a valid state driver’s license rather than a motorcycle license.

“Since introducing the one-of-a-kind Slingshot in 2014, we have partnered with state officials to properly classify the operating requirements to a standard driver’s license,” said Steve Menneto, President of Motorcycles. “Our efforts have led to incredible results with 46 states reclassifying three-wheeled vehicles. We continue to work diligently, educating policymakers in the remaining states, and giving consumers more opportunities to experience all the fun Slingshot has to offer.”

With four distinct models, the 2019 Slingshot lineup takes style, technology, and comfort to a whole new level. Select 2019 models feature the seven-inch touchscreen RideCommand® infotainment system with turn-by-turn navigation, while all Slingshot models are powered by a 2.4L GM engine that creates 173 horsepower and 166 ft-lbs of torque. Slingshot’s 2019 lineup includes four models: the S, SL, SLR, and Grand Touring. Pricing ranges from $20,999 (S) to $30,999 (Grand Touring).

Owners can personalize their Slingshot with a variety of Slingshot Engineered Accessories, including the revolutionary Slingshade®, a color-matched top offering superb rider comfort and sun protection. Also available are interior upgrades and technology enhancements, such as Rockford Fosgate® audio, Ride Command® infotainment system, wind deflectors, and storage bags. For the ultimate customization, most accessories are available in a variety of factory color-matched options.

For more information about Slingshot, or to find a dealer, visit PolarisSlingshot.com. Follow Slingshot on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot, @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Polaris Adventures and Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot®, a product of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), is a three-wheeled motorcycle that delivers a ride like nothing else you’ve ever experienced. The Slingshot is powered by a 2.4-liter engine with a five-speed manual transmission and comes in a variety of models that will leave you grinning from ear-to-ear. To learn more, visit www.PolarisSlingshot.com.

Slingshot® is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile and does not meet automotive safety standards. Drivers should always wear helmets and seat belts. Three wheeled vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT approved full face helmet and fasten seat belts. Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Rider licensing requirements vary by state. Check your state’s requirements before driving. Don’t drink and drive. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © Polaris Industries Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005623/en/