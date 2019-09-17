Log in
Polaris Industries : RANGER Deploys Vehicles to Support Team Rubicon in Recovery Efforts in t...

09/17/2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (September 17, 2019) - Polaris RANGER, the industry's No.1-selling utility side-by-side vehicle, has deployed all-new RANGER 1000 vehicles to support Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, to aid their relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. Hurricane Dorian hit the islands of the Bahamas as a category five hurricane earlier this month, devastating communities with flooding that destroyed infrastructure and leaving thousands of local citizens displaced.

'We'd like to thank Polaris for their continued support of our mission to help communities impacted by disaster - both in the U.S. and around the world,' said Matt Colvin, Head of Partnerships at Team Rubicon. 'These RANGER vehicles will be tremendous force multipliers for our teams in The Bahamas - allowing them to move quicker, access more remote areas, and remove more debris.'

With more than 70,000 people displaced, recovery efforts in the Bahamas have been slowed down by ravaged infrastructure. To make as much impact as possible, Team Rubicon has launched a two-pronged response operation in Great Abaco and Grand Bahama. The organization deployed its Emergency Medical Team Type 1 Mobile to help stabilize the situation, provide mobile medical care in hard-to-reach and remote areas, and to help monitor for and prevent disease outbreaks. Additionally, Team Rubicon has deployed volunteers to provide route clearance, chainsaw operations, expedient home repairs, flooded home-muck outs, and debris removal. Team Rubicon will utilize the highly capable and reliable RANGER vehicles to access remote locations and remove debris.

'When natural disasters strike, Team Rubicon is ready to take action and we are honored to help support their mission,' said Kyle Duea, Vice President of Marketing Off-Road Vehicles at Polaris. 'As the recovery efforts continue, our RANGER vehicles will provide Team Rubicon with transportation to deliver needed support and help communities affected by Hurricane Dorian rebuild.'

Polaris, a world leader in powersports, has a long history of supporting disaster relief efforts through work with organizations, such as Team Rubicon, and through its ongoing partnership with The Salvation Army and the Polaris Rescue and Relief Fleet. To find more information about Team Rubicon's efforts following Hurricane Dorian, visit teamrubiconusa.org. To find more information about Polaris RANGER, visit ranger.polaris.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Disclaimer

Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 17:26:03 UTC
