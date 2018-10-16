Log in
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. (PII)
Polaris Industries : RZR® Factory Racing Prevails at Laughlin Desert Classic Race

10/16/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

Robert Vanbeekum, Macy Poelman and Seth Quintero Claim Top Podium Spots Resulting in a Successful Race Weekend for Polaris RZR Factory Racing

Coming off a dominant race weekend at the Lucerna Tijuana SCORE Desert Challenge and Lucas Oil Off Road Race, Polaris RZR® Factory Racing continued its success at the Best In The Desert Third Annual Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic. This weekend’s wins resulted in a podium sweep from Polaris RZR Factory Racers in the UTV P Class.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006083/en/

Robert Vanbeekum, Macy Poelman and Seth Quintero (pictured) Claim Top Podium Spots at Best In The De ...

Robert Vanbeekum, Macy Poelman and Seth Quintero (pictured) Claim Top Podium Spots at Best In The Desert Third Annual Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic Resulting in a Successful Race Weekend for Polaris RZR Factory Racing (Photo: Business Wire).

Robert Vanbeekum took first with teammate Macy Poelman only seconds behind claiming the second spot on the podium. Polaris RZR Factory Racer Seth Quintero secured third place locking in a complete sweep for the team.

“The Polaris RZR Factory Racing Team has had an incredible 2018 season, completely crushing every major race they have participated in. Without any doubts in our minds, our team has continued to come out on top with podium wins and sweeps all season long,” said Kyle Duea, vice president of ORV Marketing at Polaris Industries. “This weekend proved no different with Vanbeekum, Poelman and Quintero representing Polaris with their podium sweep.”

This weekend’s wins add to the team’s overall 38 wins and 109 podiums over the course of this year’s season. The Polaris RZR Factory Racing team is getting ready to take on the field at the SCORE Baja 1000 race from November 14-18 in Ensenada, Mexico.

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles can be found at RZR.Polaris.com. Also visit us and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris
Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017 sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman® and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and pontoon, deck and cruiser boats. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally include military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

© Business Wire 2018
