Polaris Industries : RZR® Factory Racing Prevails at Laughlin Desert Classic Race

Coming off a dominant race weekend at the Lucerna Tijuana SCORE Desert
Challenge and Lucas Oil Off Road Race, Polaris RZR® Factory
Racing continued its success at the Best In The Desert Third Annual
Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic. This weekend’s wins resulted
in a podium sweep from Polaris RZR Factory Racers in the UTV P
Class.
Robert Vanbeekum, Macy Poelman and Seth Quintero (pictured) Claim Top Podium Spots at Best In The Desert Third Annual Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic Resulting in a Successful Race Weekend for Polaris RZR Factory Racing (Photo: Business Wire).
Robert Vanbeekum took first with teammate Macy Poelman only seconds
behind claiming the second spot on the podium. Polaris RZR
Factory Racer Seth Quintero secured third place locking in a complete
sweep for the team.
“The Polaris RZR Factory Racing Team has had an incredible 2018
season, completely crushing every major race they have participated in.
Without any doubts in our minds, our team has continued to come out on
top with podium wins and sweeps all season long,” said Kyle Duea, vice
president of ORV Marketing at Polaris Industries. “This weekend proved
no different with Vanbeekum, Poelman and Quintero representing Polaris
with their podium sweep.”
This weekend’s wins add to the team’s overall 38 wins and 109 podiums
over the course of this year’s season. The Polaris RZR Factory
Racing team is getting ready to take on the field at the SCORE Baja 1000
race from November 14-18 in Ensenada, Mexico.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006083/en/