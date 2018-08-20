Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Polaris Industries Inc.    PII

POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. (PII)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Polaris Industries : RZR® Factory Racing Shows Excellence at Longest Off-Road Race in United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

Jacob Carver Continues Podium Streak Claiming 2nd Place in Vegas to Reno Pro UTV Turbo Class, Seth Quintero takes 2nd Place in Pro UTV NA Class

Coming off a commanding performance at the 50th BFGoodrich Tires SCORE Baja 500, Polaris RZR® Factory Racing continued its success this weekend at the longest off-road race in the U.S., Vegas to Reno. Jacob Carver finished 2nd in the Pro UTV Turbo Class and 15-year-old Seth Quintero took 2nd in his first-ever Vegas to Reno Pro UTV NA class followed closely by Kaden Wells.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005565/en/

Jacob Carver continues podium streak claiming 2nd place in Vegas to Reno Pro UTV Turbo Class (Photo: ...

Jacob Carver continues podium streak claiming 2nd place in Vegas to Reno Pro UTV Turbo Class (Photo: Business Wire)

The Polaris RZR® Factory Racing team battled through the dust, silt, and ever-changing conditions of the Nevada desert this weekend competing in the longest off road race in the U.S. Following a nearly three month break from the 50th BFGoodrich Tires SCORE Baja 500, the team came back fully prepared to take on the nasty terrain long into the night. After traversing 535 miles, the dust settled for the Turbo Class and 1st and 2nd place were separated by less than two minutes.

“The Polaris RZR® Factory Racing team has proven itself through a wide variety of side-by-side race formats this season, so to have them push through the long and arduous course that requires incredible endurance and determination is nothing short of spectacular,” said Matt Boone, RZR and GENERAL marketing director at Polaris.

This weekend’s race builds on an unparalleled 2018 season stacked with incredible performances from the team, which includes top podium finishes at every major race to date. The team has amassed 31 wins and 85 podiums over the course of the 2018 season.

The Polaris RZR Factory Racing team is gearing up to take on the field at the SCORE Tijuana Desert Challenge on September 22 followed by the BITD Laughlin Desert Classic on October 13.

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles can be found at RZR.Polaris.com. Also visit us and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris
Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017 sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman® and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK®, INDY®, Switchback® and RUSH® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerica Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally include military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Polaris Industries Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
09:16pPOLARIS INDUSTRIES : RZR® Factory Racing Shows Excellence at Longest Off-Road Ra..
BU
08/18POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Recalls ACE 150 and Ranger 150 Recreational Off-Highway Veh..
AQ
08/13POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Breaks Ground on 475,000 Square Foot Distribution Facility ..
AQ
08/11POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Breaks Ground on 475,000 Square Foot Distribution Facility ..
AQ
08/09POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Bobcat Company Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Burn, Fire H..
AQ
08/09POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Recalls Gravely Utility Vehicles Due to Fire, Burn Hazards
AQ
08/07POLARIS INDUSTRIES : will build new distribution center in Nevada
AQ
07/30POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Introduces Industry-Leading 2019 Model Year Off-Road Vehicl..
AQ
07/28POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Introduces Industry-Leading 2019 Model Year Off-Road Vehicl..
AQ
07/26POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Pto Quick Attach fo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/31/18 
08/01Monthly Dividend Stocks Discounts - July 2018 
07/28Growth Leaders In Consumer Discretionary 
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/25Polaris declares $0.60 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 071 M
EBIT 2018 594 M
Net income 2018 374 M
Debt 2018 1 301 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 18,96
P/E ratio 2019 15,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 6 738 M
Chart POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Wellington Wine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth J. Pucel Executive VP-Global Operations, Engineering & Lean
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-12.69%6 738
NIKON CORP-10.21%7 492
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION17.55%5 629
BRP INC39.43%4 856
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-38.89%4 854
TRIGANO-18.33%2 660
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.