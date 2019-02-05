Polaris Industries : RZR® Factory Racing Wins King of The Hammers for 11th Consecutive Year with Podium Sweep

Mitch Guthrie Jr. Defends King of The Hammers Title with First-Place Victory in New RZR XP® Turbo S Velocity

For the 11th consecutive year, a Polaris RZR® took the top spot on the King of The Hammers podium. Polaris RZR Factory driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. secured his back-to-back win in Johnson Valley, Calif. in the all-new RZR XP® Turbo S Velocity.

Guthrie Jr. fought through rain and heavy winds to qualify first. In the main, Guthrie Jr. showcased the terrain-dominating features of the new RZR XP Turbo S Velocity and exercised true talent to outpace the competition in the world’s toughest one-day off-road race.

“We blew a belt and lost the lead. It was totally my fault,” said Guthrie Jr. With a quick belt change, he and co-driver John Crowley, Jr. were able to re-gain the lead again going up Clawhammer. “The RZR XP Turbo S Velocity was flawless.”

Utility Task Vehicles (UTV) were first introduced to King of The Hammers in 2009, and the top spot of the podium at Hammertown has been inhabited by a Polaris RZR every year since.

Polaris RZR Factory drivers Wayland Campbell and Brandon Sims finished second and third, respectively, and completed the all-RZR podium. With a finish time of 5:19:09, Campbell edged out Sims by one minute, three seconds.

“A huge sigh of relief when I pulled into Hammertown,” said Sims. “I just kept thinking ‘Keep it together.’ The RZR was great all day and is a testament to its strength. It was a rough race.”

With another first-place win at the King of The Hammers, Polaris RZR Factory Racing now has three wins and 10 podiums in the 2019 calendar race series. Polaris RZR Factory Racing looks to continue its early 2019 success at WORCS in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

