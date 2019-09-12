Polaris Industries : You're Never Too Young to Learn About Your Polaris Vehicle from the Inside Out

As the Bronze and Silver levels are online, which provides more flexibility to complete on your own time, Cassie was able to balance the MSD courses concurrently with her classes at school and work. Listening and following along helped Cassie get through the courses and if she had any questions, she asked her dad or the technician at the dealership who was also going through the program. 'I didn't think the courses were too hard,' said Cassie. 'If I had questions I asked, and I think being MSD Silver Certified will help out in the real world.'

Ultimately, the MSD Certification program enables dealers and technicians to better understand Polaris vehicles, which benefits customers and their experience. Cassie's dad Loren sees the program assisting Cassie on the sales floor, as she is now knowledgeable and able to answer questions about equipment that would otherwise have been directed to a mechanic.

Polaris' MSD Certification program prepares dealers to be a more informed resource for the customers. The customer can leave with a deeper understanding of their product because of the knowledge provided by dealers and technicians.

Whether or not Cassie ends up working in the family's dealership in the future, her father sees value in going through the program.

'No matter what, the experience of doing it is a good character builder,' said Loren. 'It says something that a teenager can go through it, understand the material and leave with more knowledge. I think it will help her in life down the road.'