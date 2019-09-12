Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Polaris Industries Inc.    PII

POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.

(PII)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Polaris Industries : You're Never Too Young to Learn About Your Polaris Vehicle from the Inside Out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:17am EDT

As the Bronze and Silver levels are online, which provides more flexibility to complete on your own time, Cassie was able to balance the MSD courses concurrently with her classes at school and work. Listening and following along helped Cassie get through the courses and if she had any questions, she asked her dad or the technician at the dealership who was also going through the program. 'I didn't think the courses were too hard,' said Cassie. 'If I had questions I asked, and I think being MSD Silver Certified will help out in the real world.'

Ultimately, the MSD Certification program enables dealers and technicians to better understand Polaris vehicles, which benefits customers and their experience. Cassie's dad Loren sees the program assisting Cassie on the sales floor, as she is now knowledgeable and able to answer questions about equipment that would otherwise have been directed to a mechanic.

Polaris' MSD Certification program prepares dealers to be a more informed resource for the customers. The customer can leave with a deeper understanding of their product because of the knowledge provided by dealers and technicians.

Whether or not Cassie ends up working in the family's dealership in the future, her father sees value in going through the program.

'No matter what, the experience of doing it is a good character builder,' said Loren. 'It says something that a teenager can go through it, understand the material and leave with more knowledge. I think it will help her in life down the road.'

Disclaimer

Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 15:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
11:17aPOLARIS INDUSTRIES : You're Never Too Young to Learn About Your Polaris Vehicle ..
PU
09/11SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC, Polaris to Team on Army Infantry Squa..
AQ
09/10POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Bigger, Better & Badder – Larger Engines, New Tech & ..
BU
09/06POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Indian Motorcycle Honors Scout's 100-Year Legacy In 2020 Wi..
PU
09/05POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Elevate your adventure with the all new polaris general xp ..
PU
08/30POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada; T..
AQ
08/28POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada
BU
08/28TRACKX : to Deploy High Value Vehicle Tracking Solution for Polaris Industries
AQ
08/27POLARIS INDUSTRIES : TrackX to Deploy High Value Vehicle Tracking Solution for P..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 833 M
EBIT 2019 533 M
Net income 2019 350 M
Debt 2019 1 634 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 5 475 M
Chart POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 106,92  $
Last Close Price 89,58  $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Wellington Wine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth J. Pucel Executive VP-Global Operations, Engineering & Lean
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.16.82%5 475
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION14.19%4 655
BRP INC46.26%3 535
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.75%2 813
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 690
YETI HOLDINGS INC104.18%2 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group