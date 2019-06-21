The “Official Vehicle of Summer Fun” to Give Two Grand Prize Winners the Ultimate Joyride Experience on the World-Famous "Road to Hana"

Polaris Slingshot, the three-wheeled, open-air roadster that delivers a joyride unlike anything else on the road, is kicking off its season-long Summer of Fun with a consumer sweepstakes that encourages consumers to enjoy the summer roads in a Slingshot. As the "official vehicle of summer fun," Slingshot will award two grand prize winners with a once-in-a-lifetime driving experience on the Road to Hana in Maui, Hawaii.

Polaris Slingshot Wants to Send You to Hawaii to Celebrate the "Summer of Fun" (Photo: Polaris).

Running throughout summer, from June 21 until September 22, consumers have three unique and fun ways to enter the sweepstakes. Entrants can test drive a Slingshot, rent a Slingshot, or share their experience in a Slingshot on social media. To test drive, entrants should go to their favorite Polaris Slingshot dealership. Alternatively, entrants can experience all the fun Slingshot has to offer by renting one through a Polaris Adventures Outfitter, which are located around the country. As an added bonus, Slingshot owners who showcase their Summer of Fun by posting videos and photos to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and include the hashtag #SlingshotSummerFun will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Maui.

“There is no better way to maximize your summer fun than to get behind the wheel and enjoy the fun driving experience of a Slingshot roadster,” said Chis Sergeant, Vice President of Slingshot. “The Road to Hana is one of the most iconic roads in the world, and from within the open-air cockpit of a Slingshot drivers can fully take in the exotic Hawaiian rainforests and breathtaking coastal views like never before.”

Following the close of the program, two grand prize winners will be selected by October 1, 2019, and alerted within 10 days. Each winner can bring a fellow fun-loving guest to enjoy the grand prize package, which includes round trip airfare, two nights hotel stay, $500 Visa gift card and a one-day Slingshot rental in Maui to embark on one of the most iconic and scenic road trips in the world, “Road to Hana.”

The Hana Highway, as it is more formally named, is a 64.4-mile-long stretch of highway that connects Kahului to the town of Hana in east Maui. Traditionally, it can take two-and-a-half hours to drive, passing over 59 bridges – 46 of which are only one lane wide. Traversing a lush, tropical rainforest, the road features 620 curves. Between the unmatched beauty and twisty road, it highlights the best attributes the open cockpit Slingshot can deliver.

Winners have 10 days from the day they were alerted to claim their prize.

For more information about Slingshot, the Summer of Fun program, or to find a dealer, visit PolarisSlingshot.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot®, a product of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), is a three-wheeled motorcycle that delivers a ride like nothing else you’ve ever experienced. The Slingshot is powered by a 2.4-liter engine with a five-speed manual transmission and comes in a variety of models that will leave you grinning from ear-to-ear. To learn more, visit www.PolarisSlingshot.com.

Slingshot® is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile and does not meet automotive safety standards. Drivers should always wear helmets and seat belts. Three wheeled vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT approved full face helmet and fasten seat belts. Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Rider licensing requirements vary by state. Check your state’s requirements before driving. Don’t drink and drive. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © Polaris Industries Inc.

