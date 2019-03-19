Federman & Sherwood : Investigates PolarityTE, Inc. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into
PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) with respect to possible violations of
federal securities laws.
PolarityTE, Inc. (“PTE”), a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials
company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of
regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of
medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United
States. PTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
On March 18, 2019, PTE disclosed that “[o]n March 4, 2019, we obtained
from the SEC a copy of the formal order of investigation of the Company
and its affiliates with respect to possible violations of the federal
securities laws, including, among other things, the anti-fraud
provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act with respect to
the Company’s public disclosures, the beneficial ownership reporting
provisions of the Exchange Act and the anti-price manipulation
provisions of the Exchange Act.” On this news, shares of PTE fell $2.42
per share, or over 15%, to close at $13.05 per share on March 18, 2019,
damaging investors.
