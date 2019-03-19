Log in
Federman & Sherwood : Investigates PolarityTE, Inc. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

0
03/19/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) with respect to possible violations of federal securities laws.

PolarityTE, Inc. (“PTE”), a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. PTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On March 18, 2019, PTE disclosed that “[o]n March 4, 2019, we obtained from the SEC a copy of the formal order of investigation of the Company and its affiliates with respect to possible violations of the federal securities laws, including, among other things, the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act with respect to the Company’s public disclosures, the beneficial ownership reporting provisions of the Exchange Act and the anti-price manipulation provisions of the Exchange Act.” On this news, shares of PTE fell $2.42 per share, or over 15%, to close at $13.05 per share on March 18, 2019, damaging investors.

If you purchased MGT securities and have information to assist in our investigation, or have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact our office. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.


© Business Wire 2019
