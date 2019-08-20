PolarityTE : Granted Canadian Patent

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, announced today that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office has granted Patent No. 2 969 707 entitled "Methods for Development and Use of Minimally Polarized Function Cell Micro-Aggregate Units in Tissue Applications Using LGR4, LGR5, And LGR6 Expressing Epithelial Stem Cells."

This patent relates to PolarityTE's unique micro-aggregate technology capable of assembling functional polarized tissue, as well as methods for producing compositions including these micro-aggregates, and the use of these micro-aggregates for therapeutic treatment of skin, skin repair and skin restoration. Aspects of this micro-aggregate technology are central to the Company's SkinTE™ product, which is commercially available in the United States for the repair, replacement, reconstruction or supplementation of skin tissue.

Jennifer Burdman, PolarityTE's Chief Intellectual Property Officer, commented, "We are pleased to have the Canadian Intellectual Property Office grant our first patent related to PolarityTE's innovative minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology. Obtaining this patent highlights our novel approach to tissue regeneration and reinforces our belief that we can build a strong IP portfolio around our technology. Patent prosecution takes time, but we believe it is worth the effort and investment to protect our technology, and we are pleased to see our efforts bear fruit with the first of our patent applications being granted."

PolarityTE continues to pursue patent protection related to this technology in the United States and internationally, including Europe, Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil and Japan, among other jurisdictions. Additional technologies invented by the Company are being pursued in patent applications that were recently published in the U.S. and with the World Intellectual Property Organization as Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications.

Richard Hague of the Company's Office of the Chief Executive stated, "We are thrilled with this development and believe that this patent is just the beginning for the Company's intellectual property portfolio. We are dedicated to investment in innovation and to strategically building the PolarityTE patent portfolio in relation to SkinTE and other technologies and products in our development pipeline."

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates a dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

About SkinTE™

SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin intended for the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of skin tissue.

SkinTE is intended to be used by physicians or other appropriate healthcare providers for homologous uses of skin tissues/integument. Patients who have suffered from an event, disease, process or acquired deficit that results in the functional loss or void of skin/integument systems can receive SkinTE as an adjunct and/or in place of split-thickness skin grafting, full-thickness grafting, temporizing skin coverage and/or skin substitute products. SkinTE is for autologous use only. Aseptic technique during harvest and deployment of SkinTE is mandatory. SkinTE is marketed as an HCT/P regulated by the FDA solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271.

Forward Looking Statements

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF, WELCOME TO THE SHIFT, and SKINTE are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

