Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Polarityte Inc    PTE

POLARITYTE INC

(PTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PolarityTE (PTE) Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of PolarityTE, Inc. - PTE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTE) resulting from allegations that PolarityTE and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased PolarityTE securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit PolarityTE Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On March 18, 2019, PolarityTE disclosed that "[o]n March 4, 2019, we obtained from the SEC a copy of the formal order of investigation of the Company and its affiliates with respect to possible violations of the federal securities laws, including, among other things, the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act with respect to the Company's public disclosures, the beneficial ownership reporting provisions of the Exchange Act and the anti-price manipulation provisions of the Exchange Act."

On this news, shares of PolarityTE fell sharply during intra-day trading on March 18, 2019.

If you purchased PolarityTE securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/polarityte-inc-pte-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-119/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Daniel Sadeh
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
dsadeh@bernlieb.com  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polarityte-pte-investigation-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-investigation-of-polarityte-inc---pte-300814224.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLARITYTE INC
05:41pPOLARITYTE (PTE) INVESTIGATION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation ..
PR
07:01aPOLARITYTE : Reports Results and Corporate Update for Two-Month Transition Perio..
PR
06:17aPOLARITYTE : 10-KT - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/13POLARITYTE : to Attend Medlab Asia Pacific and Asia Health 2019 Conferences
PR
03/11POLARITYTE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/06POLARITYTE : to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference and at th..
PR
03/05POLARITYTE : Congressional Health Care Innovation Showcase to Feature PolarityTE
PR
02/27POLARITYTE : Presents Platform Technology at Department of Defense Pacific Opera..
PR
02/01POLARITYTE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02/01BOSWICK BURN AND WOUND SYMPOSIUM : New Data to be Presented on Preclinical and C..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.