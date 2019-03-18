PolarityTE (PTE) Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of PolarityTE, Inc. - PTE

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTE) resulting from allegations that PolarityTE and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 18, 2019, PolarityTE disclosed that "[o]n March 4, 2019, we obtained from the SEC a copy of the formal order of investigation of the Company and its affiliates with respect to possible violations of the federal securities laws, including, among other things, the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act with respect to the Company's public disclosures, the beneficial ownership reporting provisions of the Exchange Act and the anti-price manipulation provisions of the Exchange Act."

On this news, shares of PolarityTE fell sharply during intra-day trading on March 18, 2019.

