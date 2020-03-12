PolarityTE : Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today reported results for calendar fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. PolarityTE will host a conference call and webcast with Q&A today, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Please see details below.

Year Ended December 31, 2019

154% YOY Increase in Total Revenue; $5.652M for YE:2019 vs $2.223M for YE:2018

166% YOY increase in SkinTE Revenue; $2.353M for YE:2019 vs $0.886M for YE:2018

95% increase in paid cases from 1H:19 to 2H:19; 170 in 2H:19 vs 87 in 1H:19

94% increase in SkinTE revenue from 1H:19 to 2H:19; $1.55M in 2H:19 vs $0.801M in 1H:19

Q4:2019 Results

10% QOQ increase in paid cases; 89 in Q4:19 vs 81 in Q3:19

15% QOQ decrease in SkinTE revenues; $0.714M in Q4:19 vs $0.839M in Q3:19

26% QOQ increase in repeat paid users; 29 in Q4:19 vs 23 in Q3:19

4% QOQ decrease in new paid users; 23 in Q4:19 vs 24 in Q3:19

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.466 million of which $714 thousand was from sales of SkinTE and $753 thousand was associated with PolarityTE’s contract research operations. This compares to total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $1.395 million, of which $839 thousand was from sales of SkinTE and $556 thousand was associated with PolarityTE’s contract research operations.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $3.33 million versus $2.96 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 included a $243 thousand expense for stock-based compensation, which is a noncash expense, versus a $164 thousand credit for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $14.9 million versus $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. As we stated in November 2019, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were negatively affected by the accrual of payments to the former CEO pursuant to a settlement agreement reached in August 2019. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 included $6.9 million of stock-based compensation versus $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $4.1 million versus $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. We finished 2019 with 25 sales representatives.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $21.1 million compared to a net loss of $23.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Cash and Liquidity as of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019, our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance was $29.2 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $61.8 million at December 31, 2018.

Cash used in operating activities for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $16.0 million or $5.3 million per month. This is greater than the $11.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This is attributable to accruals in the third quarter that were paid in the fourth quarter, including $1.7 million of cash paid to the former CEO under the settlement arrangement reached in August 2019.

On February 14, 2020 the Company completed an underwritten offering of our common stock and warrants to purchase shares of our common stock. The net proceeds to the Company from the offering are estimated to be approximately $22.7 million after estimated offering expenses payable by us.

Based on product development and commercialization plans, the Company believes existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, with planned operating cost reductions, will be adequate to meet capital needs for at least the next 12 months.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-800-239-9838 (U.S. and Canada) or +44 (0)330 336 9105 (International) with confirmation code 5420396 and referencing “PolarityTE Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Call.” A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by using the link below.

Earnings Call Webcast – CLICK HERE

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available for 30 days, beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and can be found by visiting PolarityTE’s website at https://www.polarityte.com/news-media/events, or by clicking on the link above.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

About SkinTE™

SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin intended for the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of skin tissue. SkinTE has been proven to regrow skin over exposed bone, muscle, joint and tendon and has been used to treat a variety of skin defects, including burns, wounds, traumatic injuries, surgical reconstruction, scars, and failed skin grafts or conventional treatments for wounds and burns.

SkinTE is intended to be used by physicians or other appropriate healthcare providers for homologous uses of skin tissues/integument. Patients who have suffered from an event, disease, process or acquired deficit that results in the functional loss or void of skin/integument systems can receive SkinTE as an adjunct and/or in place of split-thickness skin grafting, full-thickness grafting, temporizing skin coverage and/or skin substitute products. SkinTE is for autologous use only. Aseptic technique during harvest and deployment of SkinTE is mandatory. SkinTE is marketed as an HCT/P regulated by the FDA solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF, WELCOME TO THE SHIFT, and SKINTE are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,218 $ 55,673 Short-term investments 19,022 6,162 Accounts receivable, net 1,731 712 Inventory 252 336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,264 1,432 Total current assets 32,487 64,315 Property and equipment, net 14,911 13,736 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,590 – Intangible assets, net 731 924 Goodwill 278 278 Other assets 602 913 TOTAL ASSETS $ 53,599 $ 80,166 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,095 $ 6,508 Other current liabilities 2,338 316 Current portion of long-term note payable 528 529 Deferred revenue 98 170 Total current liabilities 10,059 7,523 Long-term note payable, net – 479 Operating lease liabilities 2,994 – Other long-term liabilities 1,630 131 Total liabilities 14,683 8,133 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock – 25,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 – – Common stock – $.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 27,374,653 and 21,447,088 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 27 21 Additional paid-in capital 474,174 414,840 Accumulated other comprehensive income 72 36 Accumulated deficit (435,357 ) (342,864 ) Total stockholders’ equity 38,916 72,033 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 53,599 $ 80,166

POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Year

Ended For the Two

Months Ended For the Year

Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 October 31,

2018 Net revenues Products $ 2,353 $ 210 $ 689 Services 3,299 463 874 Total net revenues 5,652 673 1,563 Cost of sales Products 1,365 194 500 Services 1,114 187 502 Total costs of sales 2,479 381 1,002 Gross profit 3,173 292 561 Operating costs and expenses Research and development 16,397 3,458 19,376 General and administrative 63,189 12,639 48,252 Sales and marketing 16,980 2,725 2,365 Total operating costs and expenses 96,566 18,822 69,993 Operating loss (93,393 ) (18,530 ) (69,432 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 151 80 395 Other income, net 749 32 – Change in fair value of derivatives – – 3,814 Loss on extinguishment of warrant liability – – (520 ) Loss before income taxes (92,493 ) (18,418 ) (65,743 ) Benefit for income taxes – – 302 Net loss (92,493 ) (18,418 ) (65,441 ) Deemed dividend – accretion of discount on Series F preferred stock – – (1,290 ) Deemed dividend – exchange of Series F preferred stock – – (7,057 ) Cumulative dividends on Series F preferred stock – – (373 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (92,493 ) $ (18,418 ) $ (74,161 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted: Net loss (3.70 ) (0.86 ) (4.29 ) Deemed dividend – accretion of discount on Series F preferred stock – – (0.09 ) Deemed dividend – exchange of Series F preferred stock – – (0.46 ) Cumulative dividends on Series F preferred stock – – (0.02 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (3.70 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (4.86 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 24,966,355 21,343,446 15,259,731

POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the Year

Ended For the Two

Months Ended For the Year

Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 October 31,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (92,493 ) $ (18,418 ) $ (65,441 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock based compensation expense 31,402 8,946 38,821 Change in fair value of derivatives – – (3,814 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,992 330 1,394 Loss on extinguishment of warrant liability – – 520 Amortization of intangible assets 193 33 100 Amortization of debt discount 49 10 35 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (36 ) 57 20 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 914 – – Other non-cash adjustments 20 86 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,019 ) 228 (940 ) Inventory 84 (98 ) (238 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 193 (279 ) (911 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,651 – – Other assets (249 ) (535 ) (378 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,269 1,621 2,136 Other current liabilities 32 – – Deferred revenue (72 ) 20 150 Operating lease liabilities (1,578 ) – – Net cash used in operating activities (56,648 ) (7,999 ) (28,546 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (2,773 ) (834 ) (9,221 ) Purchase of available-for-sale securities (40,072 ) (10,200 ) – Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 23,327 4,003 – Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 3,901 – – Acquisition of IBEX – – (2,258 ) Net cash used in continuing investing activities (15,617 ) (7,031 ) (11,479 ) Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities – 10 60 Net cash used in investing activities (15,617 ) (7,021 ) (11,419 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from the sale of common stock 28,073 – 92,676 Proceeds from stock options exercised 529 – 687 Proceeds from ESPP purchase 99 – – Cash paid for tax withholdings related to net share settlement (679 ) – – Payment of contingent consideration liability (225 ) – (30 ) Principal payments on financing leases (453 ) (11 ) (74 ) Principal payments on term note payable and financing arrangements (534 ) (257 ) – Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 26,810 (268 ) 93,259 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (45,455 ) (15,288 ) 53,294 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 55,673 70,961 17,667 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 10,218 $ 55,673 $ 70,961

