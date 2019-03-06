PolarityTE : to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference and at the 13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) announced today that it will attend and present at the Cowen 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 11, 2019 in Boston, MA and the 13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on March 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences.

A live audio webcast of the Cowen presentation on March 11, 2019 at 12:00pm ET will be accessible in real time on the "News/Events" section of PolarityTE's Investor website at www.polarityte.com/news-media/events or via the following link:

A live audio webcast of the Canaccord Genuity presentation on March 12, 2019 at 10:30AM PT will be accessible in real time on the "News/Events" section of PolarityTE's Investor website at www.polarityte.com/news-media/events or via the following link:

Shortly after conclusion of the webcasts, audio recordings of the webcasts will be available for 90 days via the links referenced above.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures with the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process to create the same tissue from which it was derived. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF, and WELCOME TO THE SHIFT are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

